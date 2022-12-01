ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Fed matches year of hot inflation with feverish rate hikes

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bzvPT_0jTiUUPV00
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange as the Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell speaks after announcing a rate increase in New York on Nov. 2, 2022. The Federal Reserve is close to closing its most aggressive year of interest rate increases in at least three decades and Wall Street expects markets and the economy to feel the impact through 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street expects the impact of the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive year of interest rate hikes in at least three decades to continue to be felt through next year.

The central bank’s plan to fight stubbornly high prices on everything from food to clothing has been the central focus for Wall Street in 2022. The Fed’s benchmark rate currently stands at 3.75% to 4%, up from close to zero in March. That marks the sharpest rise since at least 1990 and the rate is expected to increase by another half-percentage point at the Fed’s final policy meeting in December. It could go higher than 5% in 2023.

As the economy bounced back from the virus pandemic, supply chains couldn’t keep up with demand. A spike in oil and gasoline prices earlier in the year added more fuel to inflation. The Fed has been very clear it will keep raising rates until it sees inflation cooling. That’s made borrowing much more difficult and weighed heavily on stocks.

Companies with high valuations, especially technology firms, became less attractive as interest rate hikes made bond yields more lucrative. Major indexes have been extremely unsteady throughout the year as investors’ hopes for a Fed pivot to a less aggressive policy have been repeatedly dashed by more hot readings on inflation.

Analysts and economists have grown skeptical that the Fed will be able to tame inflation without stalling the economy into a recession.

“Recession looks more and more likely for the upcoming year and if the Fed responds accordingly, a recession may turn out to be short and shallow,” said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial.

The bond market has been signaling that a recession is likely on the horizon. Low yields on long-term bonds are a sign that investors expect weakness in the economy.

The Fed has said that it may tone down the size of its rate hikes going into 2023, but that it might have to ultimately raise rates higher than expected to get inflation back under control.

Inflation was 7.7% in October compared to a year ago. While still extremely hot, it has been easing over the last few months.

Analysts expect that to continue, but the lag time between rate increases and their impact on inflation could mean a long road ahead for the Fed.

“Investors should prepare for further setbacks before positioning for a sustained turn in market sentiment,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Slide 1 of 6: Some leading market commentators aren't fretting about inflation anymore. They expect prices to rise more slowly later this year, and view deflation as a possibility. Here's what Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have said. Several top-flight investors and commentators were sounding the alarm on high, prolonged inflation only a few weeks ago. Now, some elite market-watchers are predicting prices will rise more slowly in the coming months, and deflation could become the bigger risk.Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have all weighed in on the fading inflation threat in recent days. Here's a roundup of their comments:
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Fortune

‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades

Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
586K+
Post
626M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy