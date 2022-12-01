Read full article on original website
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Jackson non-profit ready to serve this holiday season
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Brenda Hughes knows what it’s like to struggle around the holidays. She’s been there before. “When I was a little girl you know we would get used toys and that’s all my mother had and we were grateful for it,” said the Founder of Jackson Michigan Giving Back to the Community, […]
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
WNEM
Local event offers reduced fees for pet adoption
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The goal of the Empty the Shelters event going on right now in mid-Michigan is to help four-legged friends find forever homes. The Empty the Shelters event is the largest funded adoption event in the country, it features reduced adoption fees for fully spayed and neutered dogs and cats, capping out at $50.
2 shot near Battle Creek Friday evening
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened near Battle Creek Friday evening.
wkzo.com
Shooting near WMU injures Lansing resident
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, December 4 near the campus of Western Michigan University. It happened in the 1300 block of Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street with officers responding around 4:20 a.m. Western Michigan University...
Jackson County Fair: A Michigan Favorite From 1853 to the 2000s
When the Jackson County Agricultural society presented the first county fair in October 1853, it was mainly just that: a focus on agriculture. Pigs. Cows. Horses. Crops. No entertainment whatsoever. That first fair was set up on what is now Blackman Park at Jackson & Main streets. The current fairgrounds...
WOOD
National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families
National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families. Michigan’s Mazi Smith faces felony weapons charge. Michigan star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who grew up in West Michigan, was arrested this week on a felony weapons charge. (Dec. 1, 2022) GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers. A murder...
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this month
If you've been looking for another place to help you save on your grocery bill, you may be interested to know that later this month, a popular discount grocery store chain will be opening another brand-new supermarket location in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
Fire destroys historic wooden bridge in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI -- Firefighters battled a blaze that caused severe damage to a historic wooden bridge in Shiawassee County on Saturday morning, officials said. The Newberry Road Bridge, a primarily wooden structure located about four miles southwest of Durand, was on fire as of the morning of Dec. 3, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. An announcement about the fire was posted to the department’s Facebook page at 8:24 a.m. Saturday.
whmi.com
Howell Scofield Park Could See Major Revamp
The City of Howell is pursuing grant funding for major improvements at Scofield Park. The City is seeking a DNR Spark Grant to complete what are said to be much-needed improvements to the park. Conceptual plans have been created for the two-phase project – much of which would make the park more universally accessible for the community. The park currently has a very low rating for accessibility and functionality, with no ADA bathrooms or accessible parking.
