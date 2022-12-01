ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

94.9 WMMQ

Restaurants That Lansing Lost in 2022

Lansing has an incredible foodie scene. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's something to satisfy your appetite. But sadly, Lansing did permanently lose some restaurants in the last year. Whether it was because the owners wanted to move on, they had staffing shortages, or otherwise, we had to say goodbye to many restaurants.
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Community rallies to try and save a Jackson bookstore from closing its doors

JACKSON, MI – The Book Cottage has been struggling to stay open and the community isn’t ready to see the store’s final chapters. Nancy and Mark Oakley have owned the Book Cottage, 531 20th St. in Jackson, for nearly 10 years. The store has been a spot for used and new books, crafts, antiques and local art. But it’s faced several challenges through the years, forcing the owners to now consider closing the store.
JACKSON, MI
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Howell to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt

Tanger Outlets Howell is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Howell The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
HOWELL, MI
97.9 WGRD

Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room

We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Jackson non-profit ready to serve this holiday season

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Brenda Hughes knows what it’s like to struggle around the holidays. She’s been there before. “When I was a little girl you know we would get used toys and that’s all my mother had and we were grateful for it,” said the Founder of Jackson Michigan Giving Back to the Community, […]
JACKSON, MI
WNEM

Local event offers reduced fees for pet adoption

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The goal of the Empty the Shelters event going on right now in mid-Michigan is to help four-legged friends find forever homes. The Empty the Shelters event is the largest funded adoption event in the country, it features reduced adoption fees for fully spayed and neutered dogs and cats, capping out at $50.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Shooting near WMU injures Lansing resident

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, December 4 near the campus of Western Michigan University. It happened in the 1300 block of Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street with officers responding around 4:20 a.m. Western Michigan University...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families

National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families. Michigan’s Mazi Smith faces felony weapons charge. Michigan star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who grew up in West Michigan, was arrested this week on a felony weapons charge. (Dec. 1, 2022) GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers. A murder...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Flint Journal

Fire destroys historic wooden bridge in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI -- Firefighters battled a blaze that caused severe damage to a historic wooden bridge in Shiawassee County on Saturday morning, officials said. The Newberry Road Bridge, a primarily wooden structure located about four miles southwest of Durand, was on fire as of the morning of Dec. 3, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. An announcement about the fire was posted to the department’s Facebook page at 8:24 a.m. Saturday.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Howell Scofield Park Could See Major Revamp

The City of Howell is pursuing grant funding for major improvements at Scofield Park. The City is seeking a DNR Spark Grant to complete what are said to be much-needed improvements to the park. Conceptual plans have been created for the two-phase project – much of which would make the park more universally accessible for the community. The park currently has a very low rating for accessibility and functionality, with no ADA bathrooms or accessible parking.
HOWELL, MI
