ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles Daily News

Cal Poly annual poinsettia sale returns this weekend

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=414flR_0jTiU7RH00
Heidi Alvernaz, a third-year agricultural and environmental plant sciences major, tends the poinsettias in the campus greenhouse, which will be available to the public starting Saturday, Dec. 3.

Thousands of plants, dozens of varieties, colors available

– Cal Poly’s annual poinsettia sale, with thousands of plants and dozens of varieties and colors, will kick off this weekend and be held over two days: Saturday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Poly Plant Shop. Each sale date will offer similar varieties and availability.

The flowering holiday plants are grown by students who work in the Plant Sciences Department’s greenhouses. This year’s poinsettia project offers many shades of red, white, pink, and other variegated varieties. Sizes range from small plants in 4-inch pots to large poinsettias reaching 3 feet high, in 14-inch pots. Prices range from $10 to $100.

In addition to poinsettias, the Poly Plant Holiday Sale also features student-made wreaths, centerpieces, succulents, ornaments, and gifts. Customers are encouraged to bring their own boxes and wagons for transporting larger purchases.

The Poly Plant Shop is located on campus off of Via Carta Road. Take the Highland Drive entrance, turn left on Via Carta Road, and go to the top of the hill. For more information, call the Poly Plant Shop at (805) 756-1106 or visit polyplantshop.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Grand opening event held at Glen Speck campus

Posted: 7:10 am, November 17, 2022 by Reporter Dick Mason. – Children, parents, and community members toured Glen Speck Elementary School for the first time Wednesday night. Paso Robles School District officials conducted a ribbon cutting and facility tour of the K-5 elementary school on 17th and Vine Streets. “Speck...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy