southernillinoisnow.com
Prep Basketball: Salem Falls To #9 Central, Mt Vernon Beats Centralia, SC Is 3-0, CORLHS Notches Victory
Wildcats Fall At Home To 9th Ranked Central, Head To Play Host Rams Tonight In Mt Vernon. The Salem Wildcats fell to 1-4 on the season dropping their Cahokia Conference and home opener to 9th ranked Breese Central 68-34. Cody Dickshot led the undefeated Cougars with 16 points, Zach Schrage added 13. Salem was led by Connor Tennyson’s 11, Jairen Stroud added 8 and Sam Greene had 6.
section618.com
Carbondale holds off Cahokia to win conference, home opener
CARBONDALE — The Carbondale Terriers held off Cahokia 59-49 to win head coach Lee Nailon’s South Seven and home debut. Decarl Payne scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter as the Terriers did enough down the stretch for the win. Jeremiah Tate added 14 for Carbondale.
Carbondale, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Carbondale. The Cahokia High School basketball team will have a game with Carbondale Community High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcat Bowlers Win At Pana
The Salem Wildcat Bowlers went to Pana on Thursday night. The varsity boys won their match led by Keaton Gullion with a 594 series. The Varsity girls won their match led by Shelby Martin’s 511 series. The girls JV were winners with Willow Amburgey with a 161.
southernillinoisnow.com
Jr High Girls Basketball – Franklin Park & New Horizon Earn Wins
The Franklin Park Lady Bobcats beat Sandoval on the road 45-10. Quinn Wolfe led the Lady Cats in scoring with 13. Addy Lever added 10 and Mya Russell and Maddie Dulaney had 8 each. Salem will travel to Patoka on Tuesday. New Horizon Eeks By Selmaville. New Horizon knocked off...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/05 – Brenda K. Karrick
Brenda K. Karrick, 67, of Salem, Illinois passed away December 2, 2022 at Salem Township Hospital. She was born September 8, 1955 in Salem, the daughter of Charles “Charley” and Genoa Brown. Ms. Karrick chose simple cremation. There will be no public service. Burial will be private. Brenda...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/06 – Sandra Gail (Higdon) McGaughy
An Artist has died, Sandra Gail (Higdon) McGaughy, age 61 of Salem, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. She was born on December 19, 1960, in Louisville, Kentucky the daughter of James and Thelma (Perry) Higdon, her mother survives in Salem. Her family moved to...
southernillinoisnow.com
And It Has Begun, Wildcat Wrestlers Compete For First Time
The Salem Wildcats are officially in the prep wrestling game. Last night they opened their inaugural season with a trip to perennial power Mt Vernon. And although the varsity team did not come away with the win, the night was about more than that for the program’s first head coach Brian Camp.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/05 – Leander Wooten
Leander Wooten, age 79 of Centralia, passed away Friday, December 2. , 2022 at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/06 – George Lee Russell
George Lee Russell, 77, of Bluford, Illinois, passed away at 1:31 pm December 2, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born July 4, 1945, in Bluford to the late Ray and Vera (Williams) Russell. George married Gwendolyn Sue (Pigg) Russell on September 26, 1964, in Mount Vernon. They were blessed with 58 years of marriage.
3 killed, 3 injured in crash on I-55 near Cape Girardeau Saturday
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. — A crash in southeastern Missouri Sunday night resulted in three people dead and three more people injured. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said the crash happened at about 7 p.m., when six people were traveling northbound in a Ford F-150 on Interstate 55 south of Cape Girardeau when the driver of the truck swerved to avoid hitting an animal.
southernillinoisnow.com
All South Central Illinois Counties move into medium community level for COVID-19 spread
The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in South Central Illinois with all counties moving into the medium community spread category. In Marion County, the CDC tracker reports 41 new or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 110-percent increase over the prior week. There were four new hospitalizations. In...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/07 – Deborah ‘Debbie’ Lynn Mudd
Deborah ‘Debbie’ Lynn Mudd, 67, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Carlyle Healthcare Center, after a long and brave battle with diabetes and congestive heart failure. She was born September 26, 1955, in Centralia, the daughter of Jack Reynolds and Bette Bingaman Reynolds. She was raised by...
KSDK
3 St. Louis-area people killed, 3 others injured in crash south of Cape Girardeau
The driver, from Bridgeton, a man from Ste. Genevieve and a woman from Brighton, Illinois were killed in the crash. Three others from the St. Louis area were injured.
KFVS12
Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman is asking for help with finding a home for her beloved pet. Jessica Stearns lives in Benton, Illinois, and right now she is heartbroken after learning she could not keep Duke, her pet deer. Duke has live with her since he was...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested an O’Fallon woman for residential burglary and theft. Tia Beyers was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. No other details are available. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car...
This house in Perryville, Missouri is interesting because it's over 100-years-old
Doerr-Brown House in Perryville, Missouri.Photo byMarkkaempfer, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1980, the Doerr–Brown House in Perryville, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 17 East St. Joseph Street.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/05 – Shirley J. Miller
Shirley J. Miller, 77, of Sandoval passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Day Macz Funeral Home in Sandoval.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, December 4th, 2022
A 32-year-old Sandoval woman has been arrested by Wamac Police for aggravated battery to a peace officer. Rachel Farmer is accused of biting a Wamac officer during an altercation. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.
300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois
Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
