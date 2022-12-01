Read full article on original website
WTHI
Man facing several charges in different counties following vehicle pursuit
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One man is facing several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit. Greene County Sheriffs came into contact with Cody Reeves around 7 p.m. Saturday. Reeves fled the scene on Lawrence Hollow Drive and traveled northbound, eventually attempting to hit a sheriff deputy's car vehicle head-on.
14news.com
EPD: Woman arrested for disorderly conduct and battery towards police officer
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman in Evansville was arrested Saturday afternoon for disorderly conduct and battery towards a police officer. According to the affidavit, Evansville Police were dispatched to the Grandview Tower Apartments at 1000 Fulton Parkway in Evansville. Officials say the call came in around 3:30 p.m. from...
wamwamfm.com
Loogootee Man Arrested
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Loogootee man Thursday on a warrant for Child Molesting and Child Molesting Under the Age of 14. 27-year-old Anson Wagler was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $100,000 bond.
1 deputy hurt, vehicle damaged in Greene Co. pursuit
Three charged in Owensboro crime spree; police looking for one more
Detectives from the Owensboro Police Department charged two juveniles and one adult on December 2, in relation to a crime spree in downtown Owensboro. Police say they are searching for another individual involved in the spree with additional charges to follow.
14news.com
Dispatch: 1 dead after shooting on Clayton Ave., suspect still at large
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A shooting took place Sunday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in a little after 9 a.m. Sunday morning for a shooting in the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue. Dispatch says that a male suspect has shot and killed a female victim. Dispatch...
14news.com
EPD: 2 men arrested at former UE softball field for trespassing and drug possession
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police arrested two men Friday afternoon at a former University of Evansville softball field for trespassing and drug possession. According to an affidavit, police were dispatched just before 1 p.m. Friday to 3400 East Division Street. Officials say when police arrived they were met by...
EPD arrests two at UE baseball field for trespassing and meth
YAHOO!
Update: Court sets $250,000 bond for Evansville teen accused of multiple rapes
EVANSVILLE — An Evansville teenager is accused of raping, choking or otherwise assaulting multiple young girls, according to six affidavits of probable cause filed Friday. The girls reportedly told Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office deputies the teenager would force them to engage in sex despite repeated protests for him to stop. Some described multiple instances of sexual assault.
vincennespbs.org
Man Sentenced for 2020 Vehicle Crash
A man was sentenced in Knox County in connection with a drunk driving accident from over 2 and a half years ago. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
HPD: Man found lying in field after crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson said a man was found lying in a field after he left the scene of a crash Friday night. Officers said they were sent to the 3300 block of Zion Road for a crash involving several vehicles. Police said one of the drivers, Richard Morris, had left the […]
14news.com
Juvenile arrested after man was robbed and shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile has been charged with assault and robbery after a shooting that happened last week in Henderson. Police say the man was trying to sell marijuana in the 1500 block of Garfield Ave. when he was shot. They say his injuries were not life threatening.
wbiw.com
Detectives investigate the death of a child as a homicide
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at approximately 12:13 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call from Bedford Police Department dispatch advising that their officers responded to IU Health Bedford Emergency Department regarding a possible case of child abuse or neglect. It was determined by those responding...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/2)
Anson Wagler, 27, of Loogootee, was arrested on charges of child molesting and child molesting under the age of 14. Bond was set at $100,000, and bond was posted. Cody Simmons, 29, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Writ of Attachment. No bond was set.
14news.com
ISP: Evansville woman arrested after fleeing traffic stop
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing charges after police say she drove away during a traffic stop. According to a press release, that happened Thursday around 10:33 p.m. Officials with Indiana State Police say a trooper pulled over 32-year-old Stephanie Marshall when they noticed her plates were...
Jasper car accident leaves $7,000 in damage to Kimbal International
A car accident on Friday night left Kimball International with $7,000 worth in damages and $10,000 in car damages.
wevv.com
Man accused of burglarizing Evansville apartment while victim was asleep
An Evansville man is facing a burglary charge after an incident that happened Wednesday. Evansville Police Department officers were called to the White Oak Manor apartments off of North St. Joseph Avenue to investigate a burglary. When police arrived, they say the property manager told them that the suspect was...
104.1 WIKY
E.P.D. Statement on Illegal Substance
On March 17, 2022, Tianeptine became a Schedule I controlled substance in Indiana. It is illegal to sell or possess this drug. Tianeptine is commonly found in product brand names such as Za Za, Tianaa, and Pegasus. It came to the attention of the Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force (JTF) that gas stations, convenience stores, and smoke shops across Vanderburgh County have been selling these products, not knowing that they were illegal.
14news.com
Central High School athlete facing several rape charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville teenager is facing a long list of charges, including six counts of rape, sexual battery, battery on a person less than 14 years old, and strangulation. 18-year-old Luke Pokorney was booked into jail shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday. He was in court Friday. Bond...
