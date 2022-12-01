Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Closing statements paint final picture in Donald Anthony murder trial
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The fate of accused murderer Donald Anthony is in the hands of the jury. The jury got the case around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Donald Anthony, 34, is charged with first degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
NebraskaTV
Deadly Grand Island stabbing suspect linked to gang, case heads to jury Friday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island police investigator says an accused killer was associated with a gang as the murder trial of Donald Anthony will go to jurors on Friday. Donald Anthony, 35, is charged with first degree murder for a stabbing death that happened less than two blocks from the courthouse.
KSNB Local4
Mickey Joseph appears in court via Zoom from his jail cell Thursday afternoon
The latest key winner drawn at Eakes in Grand Island, for the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. New details coming out about the death of Said Farah. Witness statements carried on in the Donald Anthony murder trial on Wednesday.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (44) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Kearney Hub
Kearney man arrested in connection with stabbing
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is charged with first-degree assault after allegedly stabbing another man. Joseph Gihon, 19, is charged in Buffalo County Court with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, according to court records. Both charges are felonies. A bond was set...
KSNB Local4
Police make arrest related to Minden burglary and car theft
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is in custody in a case involving a burglary and a stolen vehicle in Kearney County. On Wednesday, the Minden Police Department received a report of a burglary in progress in Auto Way Bowl. When police arrived, they found a glass door had been...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man pleads no contest to motor vehicle homicide
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A man is pleading no contest to motor vehicle homicide after a crash killed his wife. According to court documents, on the morning of Mar. 12, a car driven by Juan Velasquez Montanez left the road and struck an object. Police determined he was driving drunk....
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police gives helpful ways to keep packages safe
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re ordering any holiday gifts to your home, you’ll want to be on the look out for porch pirates. They are thieves who are waiting to swipe your packages right from your doorstep. To decrease the chances of your gifts getting stolen,...
Kearney Hub
Theft at Minden bowling alley leads to local man's arrest
MINDEN — A Minden man has been arrested in connection to a burglary at a Minden bowling alley, as well as theft of a motor vehicle. According to a press release from the Minden Police Department, the MPD received a report of a burglary in progress at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday at Auto Way Bowl in Minden. Officers responded to the scene and found a glass door had been broken.
unkantelope.com
Football player charged with two counts of robbery
Tobechukwu Okafor, 19, is accused of two attempted robberies in October. He was arrested in Omaha on Nov. 19 and is listed as an inmate at the Buffalo County Jail. A warrant for his arrest was made by the Buffalo County Court on Nov. 16. The court is charging Okafor for two counts of robbery.
KSNB Local4
Aurora woman wins Heartland United Way’s 25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Heartland United Way wrapped another year of its 25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway. The event marked its 20th year of giving away a vehicle, donated by Tom and Kim Dinsdale from Dinsdale Automotive. People who donated $260 to the Heartland United Way got their...
KETV.com
Stretch of Interstate 80 in Nebraska reopens after crash requiring specialized hazmat cleanup
OMAHA, Neb. — A stretch of Interstate 80 in Nebraska has reopened after a crash Tuesday required specialized hazmat cleanup, according to the state patrol. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said I-80 from Shelton to Wood River, a distance of about 8 miles, has reopened after being closed for about 24 hours.
KSNB Local4
State Fire Marshall investigating a possible arson in Buffalo County
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fire Marshall is investigating a fire that happened in Buffalo County on Saturday night. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff, the fire started in a pasture about three miles west of the Minden Interchange, and just south of I-80. BSC said there was no real damage from the fire.
KSNB Local4
A closer look at the long term dryness in central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - You either have it or you don’t, when talking about moisture around central Nebraska. It seems it’s been more about the have-nots as we take a closer look at the long term dryness across the area. Since April of 2021, most of south central...
klkntv.com
Room and board will increase at all Nebraska universities due to inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Inflation is making on-campus housing more expensive at Nebraska universities. The University of Nebraska Board of Regents unanimously approved a three-year plan that will increase room and board at all of the campuses starting next fall. The proposal includes a 3% increase at the University...
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
KSNB Local4
Pizza Hut offers up free pizza to laid off Panera Bread employees
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Panera Bread in Grand Island shut its doors without notice, and it left employees looking for jobs, but also their next step in life. A couple employees affected were a married couple who worked together at Panera. However, on Wednesday, a generous Pizza Hut general...
Kearney Hub
New Kearney business awarded $105,000 state prototype grant
A new Kearney enterprise has received state funding to help develop its technology. Kearney-based Snappy Workflow has been awarded a $105,000 prototype grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The technology developer creates special software and car-mounted hardware used to patrol and inspect power lines and help prevent outages...
News Channel Nebraska
Koepke posthumously honored with NCCA-Northeast Community College distinguished alumnus award
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Hadar man has been recognized by the Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA) as a distinguished alumnus. Darin Koepke was honored posthumously for outstanding career achievement recently with the NCCA’s Northeast Community College Area Distinguished Alumni Award during the organization’s annual meeting in Grand Island. His wife, Kelli, accepted the award on his behalf. The award is presented annually to one alumnus from each of five of the state’s community college areas.
Kearney Hub
Pete's Trees, locally owned and operated, usually sells out of 400 trees in 14 days
KEARNEY — If you want a live Christmas tree from Pete’s Trees, you’d better hurry to the south end of the Family Fresh Market parking lot. He’ll likely sell out of his 400 trees sometime Sunday. Pete’s Trees is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven...
Comments / 0