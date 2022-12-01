ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

8 kids, 2 adults escape house fire in University Heights

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Eight children and two adults were able to escape a house fire early Saturday morning, firefighters say. University Heights firefighters arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. to Groveland Road to find a working fire in the basement of the house. Firefighters say, eight children...
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Man dies from shooting at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police responded to a gas station Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Police reported to the Shell gas station located at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and East 110th Street around 5:30 p.m. According to police, the victim, a 50-year-old man, was...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

1 killed, 2 arrested in Maple Heights shooting, police say

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a man was shot twice and killed in a Maple Heights home early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. regarding two suspicious men in the area knocking on doors. Police say they found a man laying on the ground...
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Garfield Heights police use drone to find injured 16-year-old

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say officers were called to the area of Broadway to help with a custody dispute where a 16-year-old boy had run away from the conflict on Thursday. While officers were searching for the teenager, dispatch received a call from his sister telling them that...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Early morning crash causes damage to Old Brooklyn neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A single car crash early Thursday morning made quite the mess in an Old Brooklyn neighborhood. 19 News on the 2700 Block of Ralph Avenue saw damage to a street light, power lines and a fire hydrant, causing the block to fill with water. Cleveland Public...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

I-90 East reopens in Cleveland after deadly overnight crash

CLEVELAND — I-90 East has reopened to traffic in Cleveland after a portion of the roadway was closed early Friday morning due to a deadly crash near West 44th Street. The roadway reopened around 6:40 a.m. Cleveland police, which provided new details shortly before noon, say the crash happened...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland announces $3.5B Cuyahoga riverfront plan

CLEVELAND — On Thursday, the City of Cleveland announced a $3.5 billion plan to transform the Cuyahoga riverfront. The Cuyahoga River was one of the inspirations behind the Clean Water Act because of its pollution, but in recent years has significantly improved and become a place that people visit. This plan is expected to help even further.
CLEVELAND, OH

