Bob McGrath, an actor who spent more than half his life playing a resident on Sesame Street, putting a human face on the beloved children’s show across 47 seasons of broadcast television, died on Sunday, his family said. He was 90.In a Facebook post announcing McGrath’s death, his children wrote that he had “died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” A cause of death was not given.Playing the cheery neighborhood fixture Bob Johnson, McGrath was one of Sesame Street’s four non-puppet characters when its pilot episode broadcast for the first time in 1969. He would continue to star on...

14 MINUTES AGO