Sylva, NC

Mountain Xpress

Wellness roundup: AdventHealth approved for new hospital

AdventHealth has been approved to build a new hospital in Western North Carolina, the company announced on Facebook Nov. 22. Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will together have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024, according to a plan published by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Service Regulation.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
foodgressing.com

Blue Ridge Mountains Asheville: Holiday Events 2022

Historic holiday celebrations, extravagant light displays, festive events, and specialty pop-up markets infuse yuletide magic throughout Asheville, N.C. Visitors and locals come together this season to celebrate with both timeless traditions and revived artful experiences that offer something for everyone. Countdown to Christmas with Candlelit Evenings and Indoor Winter Landscapes.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe tries to fix its property tax appraisal system

Deciding the tax value of real estate, says Joe Minicozzi, is a lot like operating the sound board at a concert. And to his ears, Buncombe County is muddying up the mix. Lots of information and adjustments, a bit like the lights and knobs on a mixing console, go into figuring out what value the county assigns to a home — a number that in turn determines how much its owner will pay in property taxes. Minicozzi, the head of Asheville-based consulting firm Urban3, says Buncombe is assigning inaccurate, low values to more expensive homes and relatively high values to modest ones.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe board welcomes new member

A new era in Buncombe County leadership begins Monday, Dec. 5. That’s the day newly elected District 2 Commissioner Martin Moore will take his oath of office and replace incumbent Republican Robert Pressley, making the county Board of Commissioners an entirely Democratic body. The first meeting agenda Moore will...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

FREE Christmas Play at Linda’s Plants & Shrubs: Hendersonville, NC

Does a FREE indoor farm maze and play space sound like fun for the kids? Bring the little ones to Linda’s Plants & Shrubs in Hendersonville for some totally FREE fun in their super cool hay bale, indoor, Christmas maze. They also have free hot chocolate and coffee. And, while you’re there you can pick up some super gorgeous holiday plants and a Christmas Tree!
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
nctripping.com

20+ Awesome Things to Do in Black Mountain and Nearby

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. We’ve spent years exploring the small towns of this state and have a soft spot for all the wonderful things to do in Black Mountain, NC....
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
tribpapers.com

Reparations: Now Two Years in the Making

Asheville – At their last formal meeting, the Buncombe County Commissioners heard an update from the Reparations Commission. Assistant City Attorney DK Wesley recalled that the commission had been formed in the summer of 2020, but it was almost a year later before the first meeting. The delay was due to the “time-intensive and very resource-intensive” activities of soliciting and appointing members and developing a process for internal governance. Wesley said this was probably the easiest part of forming a committee. “It’s getting to know and coming together to determine, what needs to get done.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Council: No Voluntary Annexation, No Water

Weaverville – Among other actions, the Town of Weaverville’s council made it clear to developers outside the town limits who want water for their projects to submit an application for voluntary annexation first. They made this clear when they took no action to supply water to a 160-unit development along Reems Creek Road.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Canton paper mill union members have voted against a proposed labor contract for the second time. The contract, which expires every four years, defines employees' wages, health insurance, benefits and more. On Wednesday night, the union voted against the proposal. It's the second time since October that employees and paper mill representatives have failed to reach an agreement.
practicalhorsemanmag.com

EIA in North Carolina Horse

A horse in Surry County, North Carolina, has tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). The facility is under quarantine and is working with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. There is another suspected EIA case in Henderson County that is awaiting confirmatory test results. There are...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
wspa.com

Ingles Open Road: Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm

I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
ashevilleblade.com

The destruction of Asheville Primary

A multiracial community coalition mobilized to save Asheville Primary School. The central office and city hall insisted on destroying it anyway. Above: Mural on the side of Asheville Primary School. Photo by Matilda Bliss. “A school is a home. So when they come for your schools, they’re coming for you....
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Construction Begins on Moxy Asheville Hotel, Slated for Early 2024 Opening

Following weeks of preliminary groundwork, construction has officially begun on the new Moxy Asheville hotel located at 61 Biltmore. Upon planned completion in early 2024, the hotel will feature 115 guest rooms, the brand’s iconic Bar Moxy and modern lobby, and an independent rooftop bar and restaurant. Moxy Asheville will connect to the existing Aloft Asheville Downtown to form a new dual brand offering. Although the hotels will boast separate lobbies and elevators, they are set to share amenities to enhance the guest experience, including the pool deck, fitness center and meeting space.
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Wildfire Grows to 700 Acres, Paper Mill Union Rejcts Contract

(Haywood County, NC) -- A wildfire in western North Carolina is growing. The blaze near Harmon Den in Haywood County had grown to 700-acres as of Wednesday, but firefighters are putting in major work to control it. A crew of close to 100 has contained 40-percent of the wildfire. Rain has helped ease the intensity of the flames.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

