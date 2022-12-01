Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Wellness roundup: AdventHealth approved for new hospital
AdventHealth has been approved to build a new hospital in Western North Carolina, the company announced on Facebook Nov. 22. Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will together have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024, according to a plan published by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Service Regulation.
foodgressing.com
Blue Ridge Mountains Asheville: Holiday Events 2022
Historic holiday celebrations, extravagant light displays, festive events, and specialty pop-up markets infuse yuletide magic throughout Asheville, N.C. Visitors and locals come together this season to celebrate with both timeless traditions and revived artful experiences that offer something for everyone. Countdown to Christmas with Candlelit Evenings and Indoor Winter Landscapes.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe tries to fix its property tax appraisal system
Deciding the tax value of real estate, says Joe Minicozzi, is a lot like operating the sound board at a concert. And to his ears, Buncombe County is muddying up the mix. Lots of information and adjustments, a bit like the lights and knobs on a mixing console, go into figuring out what value the county assigns to a home — a number that in turn determines how much its owner will pay in property taxes. Minicozzi, the head of Asheville-based consulting firm Urban3, says Buncombe is assigning inaccurate, low values to more expensive homes and relatively high values to modest ones.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe board welcomes new member
A new era in Buncombe County leadership begins Monday, Dec. 5. That’s the day newly elected District 2 Commissioner Martin Moore will take his oath of office and replace incumbent Republican Robert Pressley, making the county Board of Commissioners an entirely Democratic body. The first meeting agenda Moore will...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
FREE Christmas Play at Linda’s Plants & Shrubs: Hendersonville, NC
Does a FREE indoor farm maze and play space sound like fun for the kids? Bring the little ones to Linda’s Plants & Shrubs in Hendersonville for some totally FREE fun in their super cool hay bale, indoor, Christmas maze. They also have free hot chocolate and coffee. And, while you’re there you can pick up some super gorgeous holiday plants and a Christmas Tree!
nctripping.com
20+ Awesome Things to Do in Black Mountain and Nearby
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. We’ve spent years exploring the small towns of this state and have a soft spot for all the wonderful things to do in Black Mountain, NC....
tribpapers.com
Reparations: Now Two Years in the Making
Asheville – At their last formal meeting, the Buncombe County Commissioners heard an update from the Reparations Commission. Assistant City Attorney DK Wesley recalled that the commission had been formed in the summer of 2020, but it was almost a year later before the first meeting. The delay was due to the “time-intensive and very resource-intensive” activities of soliciting and appointing members and developing a process for internal governance. Wesley said this was probably the easiest part of forming a committee. “It’s getting to know and coming together to determine, what needs to get done.”
tribpapers.com
Council: No Voluntary Annexation, No Water
Weaverville – Among other actions, the Town of Weaverville’s council made it clear to developers outside the town limits who want water for their projects to submit an application for voluntary annexation first. They made this clear when they took no action to supply water to a 160-unit development along Reems Creek Road.
This Is North Carolina's Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider found the most interesting Christmas traditions in each state, including this fun twist in North Carolina.
avlwatchdog.org
3 Dead Bears Found in Woodfin: Mutilated For Parts, or Poached for Meat?
WOODFIN — The remains of three bears found in this small town — possibly a mother and two cubs — highlight a serious problem with poaching in the mountains, a bear advocacy group says. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said the case may be the result...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Canton paper mill union members have voted against a proposed labor contract for the second time. The contract, which expires every four years, defines employees' wages, health insurance, benefits and more. On Wednesday night, the union voted against the proposal. It's the second time since October that employees and paper mill representatives have failed to reach an agreement.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
EIA in North Carolina Horse
A horse in Surry County, North Carolina, has tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). The facility is under quarantine and is working with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. There is another suspected EIA case in Henderson County that is awaiting confirmatory test results. There are...
wspa.com
Ingles Open Road: Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm
I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
ashevilleblade.com
The destruction of Asheville Primary
A multiracial community coalition mobilized to save Asheville Primary School. The central office and city hall insisted on destroying it anyway. Above: Mural on the side of Asheville Primary School. Photo by Matilda Bliss. “A school is a home. So when they come for your schools, they’re coming for you....
asheville.com
Construction Begins on Moxy Asheville Hotel, Slated for Early 2024 Opening
Following weeks of preliminary groundwork, construction has officially begun on the new Moxy Asheville hotel located at 61 Biltmore. Upon planned completion in early 2024, the hotel will feature 115 guest rooms, the brand’s iconic Bar Moxy and modern lobby, and an independent rooftop bar and restaurant. Moxy Asheville will connect to the existing Aloft Asheville Downtown to form a new dual brand offering. Although the hotels will boast separate lobbies and elevators, they are set to share amenities to enhance the guest experience, including the pool deck, fitness center and meeting space.
WLOS.com
Those laid to rest in Asheville's Riverside Cemetery have unique, rich legacies, stories
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Riverside Cemetery is home to the gravesites of many well-known Asheville residents from the past, the most notable being author Thomas Wolfe, yet it is more than just the final resting place for loved ones. Established in 1885, it has been a place of unmatched...
Debate centers around the future of an Upstate highway
A decision is expected next week concerning the future of a major Upstate highway. The Pickens County Council is set to meet and decide whether or not to allow industrial growth on Highway 11.
WLOS.com
Work zone woes: Stretch of I-26 among worst in North Carolina for work zone crashes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's not the list you want to be on, let alone near the top. But that's where a News 13 investigation into work zone crashes found two mountain counties. The cost to drivers is $684,000,000 in repairs annually. A News 13 investigation uncovered where those...
This Is The Best Pie In North Carolina
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in North Carolina.
iheart.com
Wildfire Grows to 700 Acres, Paper Mill Union Rejcts Contract
(Haywood County, NC) -- A wildfire in western North Carolina is growing. The blaze near Harmon Den in Haywood County had grown to 700-acres as of Wednesday, but firefighters are putting in major work to control it. A crew of close to 100 has contained 40-percent of the wildfire. Rain has helped ease the intensity of the flames.
