4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
swimswam.com
WATCH: All The Record-Breaking Swims at the 2022 U.S. Open Championships
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) It was an exciting four days of competition at the 2022 U.S. Open Championships in Greensboro, NC. From World Junior records, meet records, and National Age Group records, there were seven different major records broken. Four of those record-breaking swims belong to Regan Smith and Chase Kalisz. That’s notable because this was both of their first major meets in ASU caps; earlier this year, they moved their training bases to join Bob Bowman‘s pro group.
swimswam.com
Watch: Ledecky Blasts a 15:44 1500 Free at U.S. Open (Day 4 Race Videos)
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) The final day of the 2022 U.S. Open featured world record holder Katie Ledecky crushing the 1500 free final in 15:44.13, her 22nd-fastest time ever in the event. In the men’s event, Florida’s Alfonso Mestre out-touched Pedro Farias of Brazil to touch the wall first with a new lifetime best time.
swimswam.com
Watch: Elendt & Jacoby Go 57 in the 100BR, More 2022 Minnesota Invite Day 3 Race Videos
SCY (25 yards) Heat Sheets (when uploaded) Results on Meet Mobile: “Minnesota Invite 2022”. Below, you’ll find race videos from day 3 of the 2022 Minnesota Invite. The videos in this post are of the ‘A’ finals for each of the races at last night’s finals session. All videos in this post are from SwimSwam’s YouTube channel.
swimswam.com
2022 Minnesota Invite: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap
SCY (25 yards) Heat Sheets (when uploaded) Results on Meet Mobile: “Minnesota Invite 2022”. Day three of the 2022 Minnesota Invite is here. This morning, we have prelims of the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. Minnesota star breaststroker Max McHugh will be in...
swimswam.com
Regan Smith Swims Fastest 200 Back Since 2019, Breaks US Open Meet Record (2:05.28)
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) World Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019) American Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019) U.S. Open Meet Record: 2:07.09, Regan Smith (2021) U.S. Open Record: 2:05.08, Phoebe Bacon (2022) 2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:13.59. PODIUM:. Regan Smith (SUN) – 2:05.28 CR...
swimswam.com
Watch Summer McIntosh Swim Fourth Fastest 400 IM in History (Day 3 Finals Race Videos)
16-year-old McIntosh was ahead of world record pace after the first 100 of the 400 IM at U.S. Open. She finished with a World Junior record time of 4:28.61. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. November 30-December 3, 2022. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long...
swimswam.com
Watch: Ledecky Holds Off McIntosh by .08 in the 400 Free (Day 2 Finals Race Videos)
Night 2 of finals at the 2022 US Open saw several dramatic finishes including Katie Ledecky narrowly holding off Summer McIntosh in the 400 freestyle. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) Start Times:. Prelims: 9...
swimswam.com
WATCH: Chase Kalisz Lowers His Own U.S. Open Meet Record with 200 IM Win in 1:56.52
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) Chase Kalisz lowered his own U.S. Open meet record in the men’s 200 IM final on Thursday night, clocking a 1:56.52 that took .76 seconds off his previous record from 2019. At 28 years old, the new member...
swimswam.com
2022 U.S. Open Championships: Swims You Might Have Missed on Day 2
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) It was easy to get caught up in the madness at the front of the men’s 200 IM race. Chase Kalisz, newly reunited with Bob Bowman, broke the U.S. Open meet record in the event. Teenage stars Baylor Nelson and Daniel Diehl finished 2-3, with Diehl posting a lifetime best and breaking 2:00.
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 41.5% Would Pick Douglass First In Hypothetical ISL Expansion Draft
If you were the general manager of an expansion ISL team, who would be your first pick? Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
swimswam.com
Regan Smith Talks Bowman IM Training with Leon Marchand, Chase Kalisz
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) Video captured by Jack Spitser. After dropping a new PB of 2:10.40 in the 200 IM, taking the US Open championship title over worlds medalist Leah Hayes. Smith notes that training alongside IM world champions Chase Kalisz and Leon Marchand under the watchful eye of Bob Bowman has pushed her to new heights, especially in the medley events.
swimswam.com
Ariarne Titmus, Ian Thorpe, and Giaan Rooney To Commentate At Short Course Worlds
Recently, it was announced that Australian Olympic gold medalists Ariarne Titmus, Ian Thorpe, and Giaan Rooney would be joining the Channel 9 broadcasting team to “provide expert insight” at the 2022 Short Course World Championships on the pool deck. The meet set to take place from December 13 to 18, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.
swimswam.com
Daniel Diehl Blasts 53.11 100 Back To Crack 17-18 National Age Group Record
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) It was only a matter of time, but Daniel Diehl officially took hold of the U.S. boys’ 17-18 National Age Group Record in the 100 backstroke (LCM) on Friday. Competing in the prelims of the U.S. Open in...
swimswam.com
Cal Men Put Up 3:01.81 400 Medley Relay, Fastest In Nation By Over A Second
SCY (25 yards) Heat Sheets (when uploaded) Results on Meet Mobile: “Minnesota Invite 2022”. The 2022 NCAA Champions in the 400 medley are back at the top again, beating Texas by over four seconds at the 2022 Minnesota Invite. Destin Lasco (45.07), Reece Whitley (50.74), Dare Rose (45.26), Bjorn Seeliger (40.74) put up a time of 3:01.81 for Cal, which makes them the fastest team in the nation for this event by a significant margin.
swimswam.com
Five Swimmers Scratch ‘B’ Finals To Avoid Doubles On Day 3 of U.S. Open
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) There were no ‘A’ final scratches for the third night of action at the 2022 U.S. Open in Greensboro, though six swimmers did drop out of a consolation final, five of which in order to avoid racing a double.
swimswam.com
Costa, Gallant, and De Deus Scratch ‘A’ Finals On Last Night Of U.S. Open
Costa (pictured) was the top seed in the 1500 free, and had previously won the 400 and 800 free earlier on at the 2022 U.S. Open. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. November 30-December 3, 2022. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters...
swimswam.com
Kamminga’s Back In Business With 58.90 100 Breaststroke
LCM (50m) After having taken the bulk of the fall off due to dealing with a series of illnesses, Dutch breaststroking ace Arno Kamminga proved he is on the mend. Competing on day four of the 2022 Rotterdam Qualification Meet, 27-year-old Kamminga clocked a super quick 58.90 to take the gold in the men’s 100m breaststroke.
swimswam.com
Olympic Gold Medalist Lydia Jacoby Slated to Swim at Winter Juniors West (PSYCHS)
SCY (25 Yards) The Texas Longhorns’ NCAA competition has wrapped up for the fall semester, and holiday training looms. There’s still competition happening in Austin though, as some of the country’s top junior swimmers will take over the pool deck for the 2022 Winter Junior Championships – West. The meet is one of two Winter Junior Championships, with the other being held in Greensboro, NC after the conclusion of the U.S. Open.
swimswam.com
Tes Schouten Adds 100 Breaststroke Dutch Record To Rotterdam Resumé
LCM (50m) The 2022 Rotterdam Qualification Meet wrapped up today but not before Tes Schouten fired off another Dutch national record. After already clocking a new national mark in the women’s 200m breast earlier in the meet in a time of 2:23.67, Schouten logged a new personal best of 1:06.09 to take the gold.
swimswam.com
Summer McIntosh Will Stay in Greensboro to Race at Winter Juniors – East (PSYCH SHEETS)
Summer McIntosh broke a U.S. Open and World Junior Record in the 400 IM on Friday. Next week, she will get a chance at her first yards races. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 Winter Junior Championships – East. December 7-10, 2022. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina.
