swimswam.com

WATCH: All The Record-Breaking Swims at the 2022 U.S. Open Championships

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) It was an exciting four days of competition at the 2022 U.S. Open Championships in Greensboro, NC. From World Junior records, meet records, and National Age Group records, there were seven different major records broken. Four of those record-breaking swims belong to Regan Smith and Chase Kalisz. That’s notable because this was both of their first major meets in ASU caps; earlier this year, they moved their training bases to join Bob Bowman‘s pro group.
GREENSBORO, NC
swimswam.com

Watch: Ledecky Blasts a 15:44 1500 Free at U.S. Open (Day 4 Race Videos)

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) The final day of the 2022 U.S. Open featured world record holder Katie Ledecky crushing the 1500 free final in 15:44.13, her 22nd-fastest time ever in the event. In the men’s event, Florida’s Alfonso Mestre out-touched Pedro Farias of Brazil to touch the wall first with a new lifetime best time.
GREENSBORO, NC
swimswam.com

2022 Minnesota Invite: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

SCY (25 yards) Heat Sheets (when uploaded) Results on Meet Mobile: “Minnesota Invite 2022”. Day three of the 2022 Minnesota Invite is here. This morning, we have prelims of the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. Minnesota star breaststroker Max McHugh will be in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swimswam.com

Watch Summer McIntosh Swim Fourth Fastest 400 IM in History (Day 3 Finals Race Videos)

16-year-old McIntosh was ahead of world record pace after the first 100 of the 400 IM at U.S. Open. She finished with a World Junior record time of 4:28.61. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. November 30-December 3, 2022. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long...
swimswam.com

2022 U.S. Open Championships: Swims You Might Have Missed on Day 2

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) It was easy to get caught up in the madness at the front of the men’s 200 IM race. Chase Kalisz, newly reunited with Bob Bowman, broke the U.S. Open meet record in the event. Teenage stars Baylor Nelson and Daniel Diehl finished 2-3, with Diehl posting a lifetime best and breaking 2:00.
GREENSBORO, NC
swimswam.com

SwimSwam Pulse: 41.5% Would Pick Douglass First In Hypothetical ISL Expansion Draft

If you were the general manager of an expansion ISL team, who would be your first pick? Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
swimswam.com

Regan Smith Talks Bowman IM Training with Leon Marchand, Chase Kalisz

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) Video captured by Jack Spitser. After dropping a new PB of 2:10.40 in the 200 IM, taking the US Open championship title over worlds medalist Leah Hayes. Smith notes that training alongside IM world champions Chase Kalisz and Leon Marchand under the watchful eye of Bob Bowman has pushed her to new heights, especially in the medley events.
GREENSBORO, NC
swimswam.com

Ariarne Titmus, Ian Thorpe, and Giaan Rooney To Commentate At Short Course Worlds

Recently, it was announced that Australian Olympic gold medalists Ariarne Titmus, Ian Thorpe, and Giaan Rooney would be joining the Channel 9 broadcasting team to “provide expert insight” at the 2022 Short Course World Championships on the pool deck. The meet set to take place from December 13 to 18, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.
swimswam.com

Cal Men Put Up 3:01.81 400 Medley Relay, Fastest In Nation By Over A Second

SCY (25 yards) Heat Sheets (when uploaded) Results on Meet Mobile: “Minnesota Invite 2022”. The 2022 NCAA Champions in the 400 medley are back at the top again, beating Texas by over four seconds at the 2022 Minnesota Invite. Destin Lasco (45.07), Reece Whitley (50.74), Dare Rose (45.26), Bjorn Seeliger (40.74) put up a time of 3:01.81 for Cal, which makes them the fastest team in the nation for this event by a significant margin.
TENNESSEE STATE
swimswam.com

Costa, Gallant, and De Deus Scratch ‘A’ Finals On Last Night Of U.S. Open

Costa (pictured) was the top seed in the 1500 free, and had previously won the 400 and 800 free earlier on at the 2022 U.S. Open. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. November 30-December 3, 2022. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters...
GREENSBORO, NC
swimswam.com

Kamminga’s Back In Business With 58.90 100 Breaststroke

LCM (50m) After having taken the bulk of the fall off due to dealing with a series of illnesses, Dutch breaststroking ace Arno Kamminga proved he is on the mend. Competing on day four of the 2022 Rotterdam Qualification Meet, 27-year-old Kamminga clocked a super quick 58.90 to take the gold in the men’s 100m breaststroke.
swimswam.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Lydia Jacoby Slated to Swim at Winter Juniors West (PSYCHS)

SCY (25 Yards) The Texas Longhorns’ NCAA competition has wrapped up for the fall semester, and holiday training looms. There’s still competition happening in Austin though, as some of the country’s top junior swimmers will take over the pool deck for the 2022 Winter Junior Championships – West. The meet is one of two Winter Junior Championships, with the other being held in Greensboro, NC after the conclusion of the U.S. Open.
AUSTIN, TX
swimswam.com

Tes Schouten Adds 100 Breaststroke Dutch Record To Rotterdam Resumé

LCM (50m) The 2022 Rotterdam Qualification Meet wrapped up today but not before Tes Schouten fired off another Dutch national record. After already clocking a new national mark in the women’s 200m breast earlier in the meet in a time of 2:23.67, Schouten logged a new personal best of 1:06.09 to take the gold.

