Spencer County deputy presented with $10,000 grant
ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEHT) – A special guest at Rockport’s City Parade presented a deputy with a $10,000 grant on Saturday. Zechariah Cartledge and Running 4 Heroes presented Spencer County Sheriff’s Deputy Harper with an injured first responder grant. According to the Rockport Police Department, Cartledge also ran one mile in support of fallen officers. Running […]
1 deputy hurt, vehicle damaged in Greene Co. pursuit
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One Monroe County Sheriff’s Sergeant was injured and had his patrol vehicle damaged in a Greene County pursuit that ended in Monroe County. At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, A Chevy Suburban driven by Cody Reeves fled Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies. Reeves reportedly drove through a yard on Lawrence Hollow […]
Miracle on 7th underway in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Miracle on 7th kicked off in downtown Terre Haute on Friday. The annual Christmas event kicked off with vendors, food, and all things Christmas on Wabash Avenue. The event benefits a number of local nonprofits that provide food to those in need. The event will go again on Saturday starting […]
Jasper car accident leaves $7,000 in damage to Kimbal International
A car accident on Friday night left Kimball International with $7,000 worth in damages and $10,000 in car damages.
Winnecke endorses Rascher for Evansville mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The race for Evansville mayor heats up with a new face adding their name to the ballot. Natalie Rascher announced her intention to seek the Republican nomination for Evansville mayor this week. She made it official at Kipplee’s Restaurant on Saturday. “I saw it was an opportunity to bring that next […]
wamwamfm.com
Grant Awarded To Renovate the Historical Brett-Burton House in Washington
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced 10 properties across the state will be awarded almost $730,000 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehab historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. Among those receiving funds were Dusty Davis and Ryan Dashner with D. Davis Construction for the renovation of the Brett-Burton House in Washington. The house was built by Matthew Brett in 1850 and later converted in 1910 by Jesse Burton. The building was used as the Liverpool Lodge #110 of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows for 80 years. This property is planned to be available for the public to enjoy, possibly as a restaurant and meeting space. The project will include the restoration of the porch, the original wood windows, the exterior doors, and the removal of non-historic features.
VCSO: Fatality at Vanderburgh County job site
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A fatality has occurred on Bickmeier Road. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says on December 2, at 10:17 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14300 Bickmeier Road in reference to a death investigation. Deputies say a tree trimming service crew was working at the job site when a 41 year […]
vincennespbs.org
Man Sentenced for 2020 Vehicle Crash
A man was sentenced in Knox County in connection with a drunk driving accident from over 2 and a half years ago. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
G2H: Southridge 47, Washington 44
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Southridge 47, Washington 44
wamwamfm.com
Deborah Sue Cutter
Deborah Sue Cutter, 64, passed away in her sleep November 28, 2022 in Vincennes, Indiana. She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on June 14, 1958 to Bill Madison and Linda Sue (Doty) Cutter. James William Cutter, Jr. married her mother in 1971 and adopted her and her brother Kenneth. Jim always was their real Dad.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/2)
Anson Wagler, 27, of Loogootee, was arrested on charges of child molesting and child molesting under the age of 14. Bond was set at $100,000, and bond was posted. Cody Simmons, 29, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Writ of Attachment. No bond was set.
WTHI
Man facing several charges in different counties following vehicle pursuit
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One man is facing several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit. Greene County Sheriffs came into contact with Cody Reeves around 7 p.m. Saturday. Reeves fled the scene on Lawrence Hollow Drive and traveled northbound, eventually attempting to hit a sheriff deputy's car vehicle head-on.
WEHT wishes well to News Director Bob Freeman
On Friday December 2, Eyewitness News said goodbye to an important member of our news family.
Video: Timelapse shows security center expansion in Jasper
JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office shared a video on Facebook showing the construction of a new housing pod at the county security center in Jasper. You can view the full video in the video player above.
Officials identify Huntingburg woman hit by a train
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department (HPD) says on November 29, around 3:50 p.m., HPD and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the area of North Main and 8th Street in reference to a female pedestrian that was struck by a train. Police say the initial dispatch stated that the female was unresponsive […]
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 1, 2022
10:23 p.m. Troy Eads, 44, Bedford, domestic battery, strangulation. 3:57 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 29th Street. 4:09 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and Woodville Road. Incidents – November 30. 1:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of Q Street.
wamwamfm.com
Loogootee Man Arrested
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Loogootee man Thursday on a warrant for Child Molesting and Child Molesting Under the Age of 14. 27-year-old Anson Wagler was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $100,000 bond.
14news.com
Evansville-Vanderburgh JTF warning businesses to remove Tianeptine from shelves
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force is warning businesses to take Tianeptine off of their shelves. Back in March, the drug became a Schedule I controlled substance in Indiana making it illegal to sell or own. Officials say Tianeptine is commonly found in product brand names...
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health Department
