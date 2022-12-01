ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Spencer County deputy presented with $10,000 grant

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEHT) – A special guest at Rockport’s City Parade presented a deputy with a $10,000 grant on Saturday. Zechariah Cartledge and Running 4 Heroes presented Spencer County Sheriff’s Deputy Harper with an injured first responder grant. According to the Rockport Police Department, Cartledge also ran one mile in support of fallen officers. Running […]
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 deputy hurt, vehicle damaged in Greene Co. pursuit

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One Monroe County Sheriff’s Sergeant was injured and had his patrol vehicle damaged in a Greene County pursuit that ended in Monroe County. At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, A Chevy Suburban driven by Cody Reeves fled Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies. Reeves reportedly drove through a yard on Lawrence Hollow […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Miracle on 7th underway in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Miracle on 7th kicked off in downtown Terre Haute on Friday. The annual Christmas event kicked off with vendors, food, and all things Christmas on Wabash Avenue. The event benefits a number of local nonprofits that provide food to those in need. The event will go again on Saturday starting […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Winnecke endorses Rascher for Evansville mayor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The race for Evansville mayor heats up with a new face adding their name to the ballot. Natalie Rascher announced her intention to seek the Republican nomination for Evansville mayor this week. She made it official at Kipplee’s Restaurant on Saturday. “I saw it was an opportunity to bring that next […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Grant Awarded To Renovate the Historical Brett-Burton House in Washington

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced 10 properties across the state will be awarded almost $730,000 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehab historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. Among those receiving funds were Dusty Davis and Ryan Dashner with D. Davis Construction for the renovation of the Brett-Burton House in Washington. The house was built by Matthew Brett in 1850 and later converted in 1910 by Jesse Burton. The building was used as the Liverpool Lodge #110 of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows for 80 years. This property is planned to be available for the public to enjoy, possibly as a restaurant and meeting space. The project will include the restoration of the porch, the original wood windows, the exterior doors, and the removal of non-historic features.
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO: Fatality at Vanderburgh County job site

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A fatality has occurred on Bickmeier Road. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says on December 2, at 10:17 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14300 Bickmeier Road in reference to a death investigation. Deputies say a tree trimming service crew was working at the job site when a 41 year […]
vincennespbs.org

Man Sentenced for 2020 Vehicle Crash

A man was sentenced in Knox County in connection with a drunk driving accident from over 2 and a half years ago. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Deborah Sue Cutter

Deborah Sue Cutter, 64, passed away in her sleep November 28, 2022 in Vincennes, Indiana. She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on June 14, 1958 to Bill Madison and Linda Sue (Doty) Cutter. James William Cutter, Jr. married her mother in 1971 and adopted her and her brother Kenneth. Jim always was their real Dad.
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/2)

Anson Wagler, 27, of Loogootee, was arrested on charges of child molesting and child molesting under the age of 14. Bond was set at $100,000, and bond was posted. Cody Simmons, 29, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Writ of Attachment. No bond was set.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Officials identify Huntingburg woman hit by a train

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department (HPD) says on November 29, around 3:50 p.m., HPD and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the area of North Main and 8th Street in reference to a female pedestrian that was struck by a train. Police say the initial dispatch stated that the female was unresponsive […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 1, 2022

10:23 p.m. Troy Eads, 44, Bedford, domestic battery, strangulation. 3:57 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 29th Street. 4:09 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and Woodville Road. Incidents – November 30. 1:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of Q Street.
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Loogootee Man Arrested

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Loogootee man Thursday on a warrant for Child Molesting and Child Molesting Under the Age of 14. 27-year-old Anson Wagler was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $100,000 bond.
LOOGOOTEE, IN

