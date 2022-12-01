Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Taylor puts up 21, SIU-Edwardsville downs Troy 78-72
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor scored 21 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat Troy 78-72 on Saturday. Taylor added eight rebounds for the Cougars (7-2). Damarco Minor added 17 points while going 7 of 13 (1 for 3 from distance), and they also had three steals. Lamar Wright shot 4 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. The Cougars extended their winning streak to six games.
southernillinoisnow.com
Jr High Girls Basketball – Franklin Park & New Horizon Earn Wins
The Franklin Park Lady Bobcats beat Sandoval on the road 45-10. Quinn Wolfe led the Lady Cats in scoring with 13. Addy Lever added 10 and Mya Russell and Maddie Dulaney had 8 each. Salem will travel to Patoka on Tuesday. New Horizon Eeks By Selmaville. New Horizon knocked off...
siouxcountyradio.com
Northwestern Punches Ticket to National Championship Game
ORANGE CITY, Iowa – The No. 3-ranked Northwestern College football team (12-1, 9-1 GPAC) will make their second trip to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Football Championship Season (FCS) national championship game in three seasons, after a 38-7 win over No. 5-ranked Indiana Wesleyan University (11-2, 7-0 MSFA) on a cold December day at De Valois Stadium. Jalyn Gramstad combined for 252 yards and four total touchdowns, moving into second all-time in the single-season list for rushing touchdowns (22).
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcat Bowlers Win At Pana
The Salem Wildcat Bowlers went to Pana on Thursday night. The varsity boys won their match led by Keaton Gullion with a 594 series. The Varsity girls won their match led by Shelby Martin’s 511 series. The girls JV were winners with Willow Amburgey with a 161.
southernillinoisnow.com
Prep Basketball: Salem Falls To #9 Central, Mt Vernon Beats Centralia, SC Is 3-0, CORLHS Notches Victory
Wildcats Fall At Home To 9th Ranked Central, Head To Play Host Rams Tonight In Mt Vernon. The Salem Wildcats fell to 1-4 on the season dropping their Cahokia Conference and home opener to 9th ranked Breese Central 68-34. Cody Dickshot led the undefeated Cougars with 16 points, Zach Schrage added 13. Salem was led by Connor Tennyson’s 11, Jairen Stroud added 8 and Sam Greene had 6.
southernillinoisnow.com
And It Has Begun, Wildcat Wrestlers Compete For First Time
The Salem Wildcats are officially in the prep wrestling game. Last night they opened their inaugural season with a trip to perennial power Mt Vernon. And although the varsity team did not come away with the win, the night was about more than that for the program’s first head coach Brian Camp.
Chicago basketball tournament for top high school teams returns
Top high school basketball teams will be facing off this weekend at the 11th Annual Chicago Elite Classic Basketball Tournament.
25newsnow.com
ISU’s Hancock Stadium among 4 possible sites to host future IHSA football title games
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington-Normal leaders want to bring back the Illinois High School Association’s state football championship games for the next five years, but three other communities are also hoping to land the premier event that’s held each Thanksgiving weekend. ISU’s Hancock Stadium was the venue...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/05 – Leander Wooten
Leander Wooten, age 79 of Centralia, passed away Friday, December 2. , 2022 at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/05 – Brenda K. Karrick
Brenda K. Karrick, 67, of Salem, Illinois passed away December 2, 2022 at Salem Township Hospital. She was born September 8, 1955 in Salem, the daughter of Charles “Charley” and Genoa Brown. Ms. Karrick chose simple cremation. There will be no public service. Burial will be private. Brenda...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/06 – George Lee Russell
George Lee Russell, 77, of Bluford, Illinois, passed away at 1:31 pm December 2, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born July 4, 1945, in Bluford to the late Ray and Vera (Williams) Russell. George married Gwendolyn Sue (Pigg) Russell on September 26, 1964, in Mount Vernon. They were blessed with 58 years of marriage.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/07 – Deborah ‘Debbie’ Lynn Mudd
Deborah ‘Debbie’ Lynn Mudd, 67, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Carlyle Healthcare Center, after a long and brave battle with diabetes and congestive heart failure. She was born September 26, 1955, in Centralia, the daughter of Jack Reynolds and Bette Bingaman Reynolds. She was raised by...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/06 – Sandra Gail (Higdon) McGaughy
An Artist has died, Sandra Gail (Higdon) McGaughy, age 61 of Salem, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. She was born on December 19, 1960, in Louisville, Kentucky the daughter of James and Thelma (Perry) Higdon, her mother survives in Salem. Her family moved to...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/05 – Shirley J. Miller
Shirley J. Miller, 77, of Sandoval passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Day Macz Funeral Home in Sandoval.
southernillinoisnow.com
Downtown Christmas Stroll set for early Friday night in Centralia
The traditional downtown Centralia Christmas Stroll set for early Friday night has been expanded to include new activities. It’s the first year the Centralia Chamber of Commerce has coordinated the effort. Executive Director Marcus Holland says activities get underway at three. “The main point is to get people to...
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Christmas weekend draws big crowds
A weekend of Christmas activities drew big crowds in Salem. The activities began with a Christmas carnival at the Salem Community Activity Center on Friday night that drew an estimated 300 people, much higher than last year. A big crowd was on hand Saturday to welcome Santa and to light...
southernillinoisnow.com
Strong winds down tree, starts fire
The strong winds Friday morning blew down a tree into a power line and started a fire in rural Texico. The Kell Fire Department was called to handle the situation at Roosevelt and Oak Roads. The tree fell across a three-phase power line, starting a fire in the tree and a nearby grassy area. About a quarter acre burned. There was no damage, but the road was blocked until the tree and power lines could be removed.
Here Are Northern Illinois’ Chances Of Having A White Christmas
There are generally 3 different takes about having a white Christmas; there's the hope and pray that we do have blanket of snow at Christmas time, there's the hope and pray that we don't, and then there's the "whatever, doesn't really matter to me" angle on things. Around our house,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Solar System for SSM Health St. Mary’s and new Arby’s highlight November Centralia Building Permit report
Construction of a solar array at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital and remodeling of the former Title Max building in the Fairview Shopping Center into an Arby’s Restaurant were the highlights of the City of Centralia’s November building permit report. The solar project at St. Mary’s Hospital...
Comments / 0