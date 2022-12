No one was hurt in a major fire at a former flour mill in Downtown Kent Friday morning, according to fire department officials. The former Star of the West Milling Co. facility is currently vacant and no evacuations took place, Kent Fire Chief Bill Myers told reporters at a press conference. The state fire marshal's office is now investigating the fire, and Myers hopes they're getting closer to finding the cause and origin.

KENT, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO