The State Bird Of Arkansas Is The Northern Mockingbird. The state bird of Arkansas is the mockingbird, a songbird that is the most commonly heard bird in the south. While it does not migrate, the mockingbird can mimic other birds' sounds. Another state bird is the Diana Fritillary Butterfly. Although it is not as common as the hummingbird, it is still recognized as the state bird.

