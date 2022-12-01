Read full article on original website
Related
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is the State Bird of Arkansas?
The State Bird Of Arkansas Is The Northern Mockingbird. The state bird of Arkansas is the mockingbird, a songbird that is the most commonly heard bird in the south. While it does not migrate, the mockingbird can mimic other birds' sounds. Another state bird is the Diana Fritillary Butterfly. Although it is not as common as the hummingbird, it is still recognized as the state bird.
Arkansas AG reaches $770K settlement with closed north Arkansas hospital operator
The Arkansas Attorney General has reached a $770,000 settlement with a hospital that abandoned thousands of patient records containing personal information.
magnoliareporter.com
AAA high school football champions: Izard County, Hazen, Parkview, Pulaski Academy, Bryant
Arkansas Activities Association high school football playoffs scores from the past week, and next weekend's games. All state championship games will be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. 8-Man Finals. Izard County 36, Rector 26. Class 2A Finals. Hazen 44, Carlisle 6. Class 3A Semi-Finals. Booneville 41, Melbourne...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases remain at 20 in Columbia County
Columbia County COVID-19 active cases are unchanged since Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,448. Total Active Cases: 20. No change since Friday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,324.
Texas extends SNAP benefits through December 2022
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that the food benefits for the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, have been extended through December. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, officials said that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than […]
KSLA
TAPD: 911 & all land lines down at Bi-State Communications Center
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 911 and all land lines going into the Bi-State Communications Center are currently down. Officials say this is a region-wide issue that includes Texarkana, Bowie County, Miller County, Texas DPS and New Boston. If you have an emergency, please...
KTBS
KTBS 3 Community Caravan heading to El Dorado, Ar
EL DORADO, Ark. - We're gassing up for another road trip. We're headed to the Natural State and El Dorado, Arkansas for our next KTBS 3 Community Caravan. We'll be there the week of Dec. 5 and Rick Rowe will be highlighting what makes the area so special. Lunch will...
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
With the holidays in full-swing, there is no shortage of wonderful activities and entertainment happening in the Natural State.
The richest woman in Arkansas
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
Stimulus update: One-time $1,500 bonus checks to arrive in Arkansas in 13 days
Some teachers in the Fort Smith School District of Arkansas will receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in 13 days, just in time for the holiday season.
magnoliareporter.com
State conducting winter weather drill on Wednesday
ARDOT’s Winter Weather Strike Team will exercise training drills in the central Arkansas area on Wednesday. The drill will consist of training drivers, performing equipment checks and maintenance, road-testing snowplow trucks, and communicating with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) that will operate in an exercise mode for the event.
Washington Examiner
Plans underway for Arkansas's gubernatorial transition
(The Center Square) - Arkansas' Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders will get $50,000 to cover transition expenses. Members of the Governor's Emergency Fund Review Committee approved the request Thursday made by outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson who submitted a proclamation declaring an emergency over not having enough resources currently available to fund "activities necessary to complete a successful gubernatorial transition," the proclamation said.
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
txktoday.com
Kicking off Christmas in Downtown Texarkana
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texarkana, and you’re invited to join the celebrations. Starting Monday, December 5th, there will be a whole host of holiday activities to enjoy. The festivities will begin with the Christmas Market from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at the Kress Gap,...
magnoliareporter.com
State releases $270 million in water/wastewater funds, including $3 million plus for Magnolia
The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission approved $270 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding distribution at its meeting on Friday. A total of 157 projects will receive funding across 58 counties. Among the grants are three to the City of Magnolia totaling $698,331.75 and $2,053,266 for the cast iron...
magnoliareporter.com
Galvanic Energy head says area has one of continent's most concentrated lithium brine reservoirs
Galvanic Energy is looking for a partner to help it extract lithium from the 120,000 acres it has leased in Columbia and Lafayette counties. Brent Wilson, president and CEO of the Moore, OK, company, said in a post on the company’s website that its Southwest Arkansas mineral leases contain an estimate 4 million tons of lithium carbonate equivalent within a “hot spot” in the Smackover Formation.
Capitol View: Arkansas legislature prepares for a busy week leading up to legislative session
Multiple State Representatives sit down to talk about GOP majority in Arkansas and the upcoming General Session in January on this week’s Capitol View.
7 more counties express support for declaring invasion at border; now total 40
(The Center Square) – Forty Texas counties have now declared an invasion at the southern U.S. border with Mexico, or have expressed support for Texas declaring an invasion. More are in the process of doing so, according to sources who’ve spoken to The Center Square. The most recent...
KSLA
Miller County clerk retiring after 50 years
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Mary Pankey, “the legend” as her friends refer to her, is retiring. Pankey has worked with the court system in Texarkana and Miller County for 50 years and is now calling it quits. She began her career as Texarkana Arkansas city clerk and was elected as circuit clerk in 2006. With past and present judges in attendance, Pankey was honored on Dec.1 at the county courthouse as she prepares for retirement at the end of this month.
talkbusiness.net
Case of avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas Delta
One of Arkansas’ most profitable agriculture sectors is being threatened by disease. Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza in a backyard flock in Arkansas County that had shown increased mortality over the course of several days. This is the third case of avian influenza in Arkansas this...
Comments / 0