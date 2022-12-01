Rome City Commission gets update on plans for a youth council

Kelley Parker, assistant to the city manager, initially presented research into a City of Rome Youth Council during a general administration committee meeting in October. File, David Crowder

The City of Rome continues to work on plans for the establishment of a youth council.

Earlier this week, Kelley Parker, who is the assistant to the city manager, gave an update during a Rome City Commission caucus session.

The council would be a way for local youth to shine a light on problems they face that city leaders might not know about. It would also give the teens a chance to learn more about municipal government.

Parker started researching youth councils in other areas after Commissioner Elaina Beeman approached the city manager’s office about the possibility of putting together a program for the youth of the city.

There are 25 cities who have youth councils registered with the Georgia Municipal Association.

“They are all different,” Parker told the commission.

There are still some details that need to be worked out, but it is anticipated that Rome’s youth council would be open to all students who live in the city, even if they attend a county school, a private school, or are home-schooled.

“The goal is to reach a diverse group of students and get ideas from everyone,” Parker said. “This will be a youth-led council.”

Parker suggested sending out letters to parents, guardians, teachers and coaches to get nominations. Students would also be able to apply for themselves.

The selection committee would be comprised of city staff, community and religious leaders, business owners and coaches.

The students would apply as 11th graders and must commit to attend monthly meetings and forums in the spring of their junior year and the fall of their senior year. They would also have to complete a pre-determined number of service hours.

Another requirement could be a minimum grade point average, although Mayor Sundai Stevenson seemed to be opposed to that idea.

“We want to be able to reach everyone,” she said. “There are some good students who have a 2.0 GPA.”

Commissioner Craig McDaniel agreed with Stevenson.

“I wouldn’t do a GPA,” he said. “Do the interviews with the student applicants and the quality will shine through.”

However, Commissioner Jamie Doss said he believes grades should be a part of the discussion.

“We don’t want to take away from their education,” he said. “They need to be passing their classes.”

The plan is to begin advertising for applicants and nominations in August of 2023. Interviews with the committee would begin that November with the announcement of the 12 youth council members on Dec. 18, 2023. Meetings would begin in January of 2024.

The anticipated budget is $10,000 to $12,000 annually and includes the cost of travel to and from conferences, food, supplies, and shirts for council members.

More discussions are expected to be held before any formal vote is taken.