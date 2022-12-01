ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gingerbread House channels 'Stranger Things' at Honeymoon Bakery

By Severo Avila
 3 days ago
Honeymoon Bakery decorator Kate White and a team of decorators including Ashley Breeder, Harlan Dulaney, Jessica Mobbs, Shelbi Gulledge, Megan Ware and McKenna Evans created this year’s gingerbread house, which is the Creel House from Netflix’s hit show “Stranger Things.” Severo Avila

Customers and passersby at Honeymoon Bakery on Broad Street can now see what staff at the bakery have been working on for more than a month — a gingerbread replica of the now famous Creel House from “Stranger Things.”

The house (the Claremont House on Second Avenue) has become a mecca for fans since the show filmed in Rome.

Each year, the staff at Honeymoon Bakery creates a large gingerbread house to display in the shop and this year they decided on Rome’s most famous residence at the moment.

“We started this process a month ago,” said Kate White. “We have to make the dough first and then the pastry chefs come in. It’s a long process because we have to let some parts dry before we can move on with the rest.”

The gingerbread house contains multiple elements from various episodes or scenes from the popular Netflix show.

“The main character likes waffles so there are little waffles hidden all over,” White said. “There’s an electric guitar from a scene where Eddie uses a guitar to buy time for the other characters.”

There are demon bats and long black vines snaking up from the ground.

Through an attic window, the show’s main source of evil can be seen breaking through and doing battle against main character Eleven. And the entire scene is backlit in an eerie red glow.

It takes an entire team of decorators to complete a project this size. White was assisted by Ashley Breeder, Harlan Dulaney, Jessica Mobbs, Shelbi Gulledge, Megan Ware and McKenna Evans.

They managed to add amazing details to the house such as the texture on siding, a tiny game of Dungeons and Dragons and cheerleading equipment.

The house will be on display throughout December at Honeymoon Bakery, 228 Broad St.

