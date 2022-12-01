I've been to all 50 states. Here are the 10 best ones to visit during the winter.

Visiting all 50 states showed me that some of them are even more enjoyable in the winter months. Katherine Parker-Magyar

Colorado, Vermont, New Mexico, and Wyoming are the best states to ski and snowboard.

You can also beat the heat in southern states like Louisiana, South Carolina, and Georgia.

My travels have taken me to all 50 states. Katherine Parker-Magyar

After visiting all 50 states, I realized that I prefer some of them in the winter.

As a travel writer who's visited all 50 states , I've developed several seasonal favorites.

In the winter months, certain states come alive more than others, and there's no shortage of activities to experience across the country's beaches, ski slopes, and everywhere in between.

Read on for the 10 best states to visit in the winter.

Even though I live in New York City, I still love to go see the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center. AP Photo/John Minchillo

New York is the ultimate destination for holiday tourists.

Though I dread New York City's 4:30 p.m. sunset in January, February, and March, the holiday lights that go up in December offset my seasonal blues.

Manhattan is marvelously festive during the holidays, and visitors have endless options for activities.

They can ice skate beneath the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center , shop at the Union Square Holiday Market, peruse the elaborately decorated shop windows on the Upper East Side, or catch one of The New York City Ballet's annual performances of "The Nutcracker."

I also love to head east to Montauk's eerily empty beaches or north to ski Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid , which is home to one of the East Coast's greatest vertical drops .

I slid down Okemo Mountain on my skis. Katherine Parker-Magyar

Vermont is a winter wonderland with some of the most challenging skiing in the East.

Vermont is known as The Green Mountain State, and though I do appreciate Vermont's bucolic beauty in the summertime, I think it's at its best when the mountains are white with snow.

Winter in Vermont is straight out of a storybook with quaint cabins, charming small towns, and rolling white hills as far as the eye can see.

Vermont has some of the largest ski resorts in New England, and I've made seasonal pilgrimages to various mountains including Stowe , Killington , Mount Snow , and Okemo , my personal favorite.

These mountains are less steep than the Rockies. But in my opinion, if you grow up skiing in the East navigating the mountains' packed ice, you have the opportunity to be far better at the sport than those accustomed to more ideal conditions.

I got the first tracks on Ajax Mountain in Aspen, Colorado Katherine Parker-Magyar

Colorado is a mecca for winter sports, with something to offer every active traveler.

Colorado is a hot spot for skiing out West. It has over 25 ski resorts , and I've caught the first tracks in Vail, Breckenridge , Winter Park , and Aspen Snowmass , my all-time favorite.

Aspen is often derided for its "ski-and-be-seen" ethos, but I celebrate its decadence and am partial to the champagne showers at Cloud Nine, the rowdy chalet atop Highlands Mountain.

During my last stay at Aspen Meadows Resort , I realized that it's possible to just relax in nature there. It felt like a contained oasis of mountain views and aspen trees, even though it's a mere 1.6 miles from the downtown area.

Also in Colorado, Breckenridge's annual Ullr Fest is not to be missed. A celebration of the Norse god of winter, this festival features colorful costumes, shotskis, and Viking hats. When I attended, I was delighted that the enormous bonfire provided warmth on even the coldest winter nights.

I traveled to Little Palm Island and explored the beaches. Katherine Parker-Magyar

Florida is perfect for snowbirds.

I first attended Art Basel in Miami entirely by mistake because of a flight cancellation. The glitzy, over-the-top art fair lived up to the hype, a statement that also summarizes my thoughts about Florida in the wintertime.

It's somewhat of a cliché for northerners to fly south every December, hence their nickname as snowbirds, but there's nothing quite like a polar vortex to make you long for the Sunshine State.

Speaking of snowbirds, winter is a spectacular time to go birding in Everglades National Park , the seasonal home to many American white pelicans.

I was on the lookout for humpbacks in Maui, Hawaii. Katherine Parker-Magyar

Wildlife enthusiasts can watch humpback whales migrate to Hawaii.

Humpback whales' migration to the Hawaiian islands is simply spectacular.

I first spotted a humpback whale up close on a trip to Maui with my mother when I was 12. I'm happy to report that when I set out with PacWhale Eco-Adventures decades later, the experience was as magnificent as I remembered.

Hawaii during the holidays offers its own unique ambiance. The festive juxtapositions of seashell-adorned garlands and palm trees draped with lights make Hawaii the closest you can get to paradise within the United States.

The swamps of Slidell, Louisiana, are home to gators and a very Southern gothic aesthetic. Katherine Parker-Magyar

Louisiana has lower temperatures and plenty of parties in the wintertime.

Louisiana is one of my favorite states to visit in the US, and it comes alive in the colder months.

I choose to embrace Louisiana's relatively cold winter, with temperatures hovering around a mild 60 degrees Fahrenheit, over its sweltering summer days.

I'm also always down for a party. From the Cajun Festival of the Bonfires , when people light bonfires along the levees of the Mississippi River to light the way for Cajun Santa Claus, to Mardi Gras , the biggest celebration of all, there are events for revelers to enjoy all season long .

The winter sun casts the swamps surrounding New Orleans in a golden light, and even though alligators hibernate, they can still be spotted on warmer days.

Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the most populous city in New Mexico. Davel5957/Getty Images

New Mexico is a great spot to take a road trip that extends from the desert to the slopes.

This Southwestern state's diverse climate is perfect for a winter road trip through its deserts , valleys, and mountains.

The Enchanted Circle Byway takes travelers through a variety of epic ski destinations, including the popular Taos Ski Valley . Make sure you don't miss the Ski Torchlight Parade , one of many held annually in New Mexico's ski regions.

I love the wide-open expanse of Albuquerque, New Mexico's city with the biggest population and the most direct flights.

In the wintertime, you can begin your trip in this desert city before heading an hour north to Santa Fe, where you can experience the art scene and hit the slopes.

I watched the sun go down on Brays Island. Katherine Parker-Magyar

I prefer to experience true Lowcountry living during South Carolina's winters.

I love visiting South Carolina in all four seasons, but my favorite memories in the state have always occurred during the winter.

Perhaps it's because I'm unable to withstand Charleston's summer humidity, but regardless, my February trip to The Holy City was exactly what the doctor ordered two months into a New York winter.

The city is also at its most decadent around the holidays, when the gorgeous cobblestone streets are adorned with festive decor.

Lastly, a recent wintertime trip to Brays Island , with its Spanish moss and dockside sunsets, epitomized the romance and allure of Lowcountry living.

At the top of Corbet’s Cabin in Jackson Hole, Wyoming Katherine Parker-Magyar

Wyoming is packed with mountainous adventures and stunning views.

Yellowstone National Park may be most crowded and accessible in the summertime, but I prefer to explore the world's first national park in the winter , when I can snowshoe, ride in a snowcoach , or stay at Old Faithful Snow Lodge .

Seeing Wyoming's desolate landscape covered in snow makes its grandeur and vastness all the more vivid.

I also make an annual winter voyage out to Jackson Hole to hit the slopes , snowmobile in Grand Teton National Park, cross-country ski in Turpin Meadow Ranch , and go on a sleigh ride in the National Elk Refuge .

My favorite perk of visiting Wyoming in the wintertime is that you're less likely to encounter a grizzly bear. They can still pop up but are mostly hibernating so we can enjoy the wilderness.

Historic mansions facing Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia. Jumping Rocks/Contributor/Getty Images

Southern charm is at an all-time high during Georgia's holiday season.

Charleston and New Orleans tend to get all of the attention, but travelers looking to fly south in the winter months often overlook Savannah.

I've long been enchanted by the city's glamor, mystery, and charm, and, in my experience, the Hostess City of the South is at its most hospitable during the holidays.

December is a wonderful time for visitors to experience the city by visiting the Savannah Christmas Market and signing up for the annual Holiday Tour of Homes .

I also stumbled upon another Georgian gem this past winter during my trip to Aiken. Nestled in horse country very close to the Master's Tournament, this quaint city boasts a downtown area with gorgeous hotels and delectable food.

I left my short visit eager to return and will do so once more this winter.