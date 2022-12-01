WATCH: LeBron James Rips Media for Not Asking About Jerry Jones

LeBron James didn't like being questioned about Kyrie Irving, but not Jerry Jones.

LeBron James was not happy with the media after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Right before James stepped off the podium for a final question, LeBron ripped into the media for pushing him about Kyrie Irving questions, but not asking him about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

"I got one question for you guys before you guys leave," LeBron James said. "I was thinking when I was on my way over here, I was wondering why I haven't gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo. But when the Kyrie thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that. When I watch Kyrie talk and he says, 'I know who I am, but I want to keep the same energy when we're talking about my people and the things that we've been through,' and that Jerry Jones photo is one of those moments that our people, Black people, have been through in America. And I feel like as a Black man, as a Black athlete, as someone with power and a platform, when we do something wrong, or something that people don't agree with, it's on every single tabloid, every single news coverage, it's on the bottom ticker. It's asked about every single day. But it seems like to me that the whole Jerry Jones situation, photo - and I know it was years and years ago and we all make mistakes, I get it- but it seems like it's just been buried under, like, 'Oh, it happened. OK< we just move on.' And I was just kind of disappointed that I haven't received that question from you guys."

For those who were not aware, a photo of Jerry Jones from 1957 appeared where he's among a group of students denying school access to six Black students enrolled in Arkansas. It's a dark moment in both American history and in Jerry Jones' lifetime.

No media member answered LeBron after he brought up the situation because he immediately walked off the podium thereafter. It's going to be very interesting to see where things move from Wednesday night.