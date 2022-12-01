Read full article on original website
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Come try this tasty item at Twisted Burger Diner
FLINT TWP., MI - While there are plenty of burger options in the Flint-area, Twisted Burger Diner has become one of the more popular choices for people. Located at 3142 Miller Road in Flint Township, the diner launched over two years ago and is known for its burgers nestled inside a pretzel bun.
encoremichigan.com
‘A Very Williamston Christmas’ is a funny nod to small-town Michigan yule
WILLIAMSTON, MI–Christmas cookies, happy endings, and a whole lot of Peppermint Schnapps is the perfect way to ring in the holiday season. Williamston Theatre is doing just this with a world premiere opening this wintery holiday season with A Very Williamston Christmas. Written by emerging playwright Robert Hawlmark; he’s...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Freshly-baked honey nut croissants from Iron Dragon Pastries
SAGINAW, MI — Start your morning with a hot cup of coffee and a sweet and flaky honey nut croissant from Iron Dragon Pastries, a new shop offering freshly-baked croissants, pies, cookies and salads in downtown Saginaw. Iron Dragon, which opened in early November inside the SVRC Marketplace, 203...
Take A Tour Through The Ultimate Christmas House in Michigan
Each year at Christmastime, this family decorates their home at 216 E Lake St in South Lyon. "Please celebrate the magic of the season by touring an 1883 Victorian home completely decorated for Christmas!" Their decorations are not on the scale you may typically see. They pull out all of...
WILX-TV
Nonprofit to welcome over 800 Michigan families for holiday festivities at Potter Park Zoo
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over 800 Michigan kids and their families can stroll through the zoo enjoying the wonderland of lights, having s’mores, hot cocoa, family photos, pictures with Santa, and collecting toys and activities to do at home as a family through A Kid Again’s holiday toy giveaway.
Ann Arbor restaurant closing for rest of the year following head chef’s death
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The recent death of Bopjib head chef Luis Castillo is prompting the restaurant to close its doors for the rest of 2022. Castillo died on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, in a head-on crash in Plymouth Charter Township. Michigan State Police responded to calls around 2:30 a.m. that a driver was heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 near Beck Road.
Crazy November weather shows record snowfall, record high temperatures
The most recent winter blast is probably most fresh in the minds of western and northern Michigan residents. Southeast Michigan residents had the snow and cold also. But do you remember the record warmth we also had this month?. The blast of snow from November 15 to November 20 led...
Ann Arbor ranked No. 2 best college town, East Lansing No. 142
WalletHub said they compared more than 400 U.S. cities, and the home of the University of Michigan was the second best of all the options.
Catholic Charities opens their warming center season with blessing and meal
Flint, MI -- Thirteen years ago, Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties CEO Vicky Schultz helped to open up the organization’s warming center at the site of the old St. Michaels Catholic School. Now, as Schultz enters her last month as CEO of the organization, she has gotten...
Kids do the shopping at one-day Santa Shoppe where everything is $15 or less
SAGINAW, MI — Kids are invited to the first-ever Santa Shoppe in the SVRC Marketplace building to buy gifts for their family and friends this holiday season. All items at this cash-only shop will be $15 or less, and “elves” will be available to assist young shoppers. Parents and guardians are welcome, too, said Rachel Caudy, general manager of the SVRC Marketplace and The BoardRoom restaurant.
Community rallies for bookstore, Fire destroys home: Jackson headlines Nov. 26 – Dec. 1
JACKSON, MI – The Jackson County community is rallying behind a local bookstore hoping to save it from possible closure. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. The Book Cottage has been struggling to stay open and the community isn’t ready to see...
'Completely ruined': Historic bridge goes up in flames, collapses in Mid-Michigan [PHOTOS]
Authorities are investigating the cause of a raging fire that engulfed a wooden historic bridge in Mid Michigan and ultimately led to its collapse over the weekend
Community rallies to try and save a Jackson bookstore from closing its doors
JACKSON, MI – The Book Cottage has been struggling to stay open and the community isn’t ready to see the store’s final chapters. Nancy and Mark Oakley have owned the Book Cottage, 531 20th St. in Jackson, for nearly 10 years. The store has been a spot for used and new books, crafts, antiques and local art. But it’s faced several challenges through the years, forcing the owners to now consider closing the store.
Lansing community rallies around Capital City BBQ after emotional Facebook post
Capital City BBQ and Saddleback BBQ owners made an emotional Facebook post expressing the troubles Capital City BBQ has been facing, and the post has gained a lot of traction in the Lansing community.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Custom Lake Fenton house has floor-to-ceiling fireplace
A cozy, custom Genesee County house with 80 feet of lake frontage is on the market. Built in 1999, the cedar and stone house is located at 12544 Cussewago Beach St. near Fenton and Butcher roads in Fenton Township. The house sits on Lake Fenton's eastern shore. The asking price...
Tanger Outlets Howell to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt
Tanger Outlets Howell is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Howell The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
Helping out 'Mr. Eaton Rapids' through community auction
For 10 years, a guy they call 'Mr. Eaton Rapids' has been using a hand loom to knit gorgeous creations, but recently, someone canceled on one of his orders.
Walli Family Makes Statement After Iconic Burton Walli’s Demolished
Walli's Restaurant in Burton, Michigan has been a landmark location since 1972. The Walli family sold the business roughly eight years ago, along with the popular Walli name. Fast forward to 2022, the now iconic building has been demolished and a member of the Walli family took to social media recently to set the record straight about the family's involvement with the restaurant after the sale. The message was shared via a second party on the Burton City Chat Facebook page,
Robbie D’s celebrating grand opening Dec. 9 in Old Town Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Robbie D’s is opening soon in Old Town Saginaw’s Ippel building. Robbie D’s began as a food truck best known for its wings, burgers and cheesesteak egg rolls. Owner Robert Delgado is looking forward to growing his business by opening his first brick-and-mortar location on Friday, Dec. 9.
Jackson non-profit ready to serve this holiday season
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Brenda Hughes knows what it’s like to struggle around the holidays. She’s been there before. “When I was a little girl you know we would get used toys and that’s all my mother had and we were grateful for it,” said the Founder of Jackson Michigan Giving Back to the Community, […]
