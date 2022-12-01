ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

encoremichigan.com

‘A Very Williamston Christmas’ is a funny nod to small-town Michigan yule

WILLIAMSTON, MI–Christmas cookies, happy endings, and a whole lot of Peppermint Schnapps is the perfect way to ring in the holiday season. Williamston Theatre is doing just this with a world premiere opening this wintery holiday season with A Very Williamston Christmas. Written by emerging playwright Robert Hawlmark; he’s...
LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

Kids do the shopping at one-day Santa Shoppe where everything is $15 or less

SAGINAW, MI — Kids are invited to the first-ever Santa Shoppe in the SVRC Marketplace building to buy gifts for their family and friends this holiday season. All items at this cash-only shop will be $15 or less, and “elves” will be available to assist young shoppers. Parents and guardians are welcome, too, said Rachel Caudy, general manager of the SVRC Marketplace and The BoardRoom restaurant.
SAGINAW, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Community rallies to try and save a Jackson bookstore from closing its doors

JACKSON, MI – The Book Cottage has been struggling to stay open and the community isn’t ready to see the store’s final chapters. Nancy and Mark Oakley have owned the Book Cottage, 531 20th St. in Jackson, for nearly 10 years. The store has been a spot for used and new books, crafts, antiques and local art. But it’s faced several challenges through the years, forcing the owners to now consider closing the store.
JACKSON, MI
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Howell to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt

Tanger Outlets Howell is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Howell The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
HOWELL, MI
1470 WFNT

Walli Family Makes Statement After Iconic Burton Walli’s Demolished

Walli's Restaurant in Burton, Michigan has been a landmark location since 1972. The Walli family sold the business roughly eight years ago, along with the popular Walli name. Fast forward to 2022, the now iconic building has been demolished and a member of the Walli family took to social media recently to set the record straight about the family's involvement with the restaurant after the sale. The message was shared via a second party on the Burton City Chat Facebook page,
BURTON, MI
WLNS

Jackson non-profit ready to serve this holiday season

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Brenda Hughes knows what it’s like to struggle around the holidays. She’s been there before. “When I was a little girl you know we would get used toys and that’s all my mother had and we were grateful for it,” said the Founder of Jackson Michigan Giving Back to the Community, […]
JACKSON, MI
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

