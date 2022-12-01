ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englishtown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Transcript

Updated: Charges lodged following Nov. 30 carjacking at Englishtown pharmacy

ENGLISHTOWN — Three residents of New York were arrested by officers from Englishtown and Manalapan after they carjacked a woman on the morning of Nov. 30. In a press release, Englishtown Police Chief Peter Cooke said that at 9 a.m., a female resident of Manalapan was in her vehicle, a 2015 Mazda3, and parked at Walgreens, 2 Gordons Corner Road, Englishtown, when she was approached by three individuals who forced her from her vehicle.
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ
centraljersey.com

Hillsborough Police Blotter

A 53-year-old Hillsborough man was stopped on Dukes Parkway East and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) on Nov. 27. She was processed and released. A 43-year-old Hillsborough man was stopped on Amwell Road and charged with DWI on Nov. 26. He was processed and released. A woman was involved...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Hopewell Township Police blotter

A Woolsey Court resident reported that the bank contacted them about a fraudulent charge of $1,800 from their bank account Nov. 21. The incident of fraud was reported Nov. 25. A 35-year-old Hopewell Borough man was charged with making terroristic threats and theft after police responded to a Princeton Avenue residence for a disorderly person complaint Nov. 20. The investigation revealed that the man allegedly made threatening statements toward the victim and stole two cell phones. He was processed and released.
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
105.7 The Hawk

Woman carjacked at Walgreens in Englishtown, NJ

ENGLISHTOWN — Three thieves who carjacked a woman in a drug store parking lot Wednesday morning were thwarted by a flat tire. Police also believe the suspects have been involved in other criminal activity in two towns. Englishtown police said a woman reported she ran from her car after...
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

East Windsor Police blotter

A 65-year-old Englishtown man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane after a police officer observed his car weaving on Route 133 at 1:06 a.m. Nov. 27. The driver allegedly showed signs of impairment after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Man Sentenced In Brutal Ocean County Hotel Stabbing

TOMS RIVER – A man has been sentenced to 15 years in New Jersey State Prison after stabbing a woman multiple times, police said. Carles Bryant, 34, of Millville, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Murder, in connection with an incident that occurred at the Howard Johnson Hotel in Toms River on March 3, 2021.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Princeton Packet

Princeton Police blotter

Someone stole several Amazon packages from in front of a Witherspoon Street resident’s apartment Nov. 26. The packages were valued at a combined $191.97. A 35-year-old Perth Amboy man was charged on an outstanding warrant from Woodbridge Township following a motor vehicle stop on Paul Robeson Place Nov. 26. He was processed and released after posting $1,000 bail.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Voice

Bloomfield Man, 25, Killed In Newark

A 25-year-old Bloomfield man was shot and killed in Newark, authorities said.Lance Sally Jr., 25, was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Salem Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fr…
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Brick Township church donates $2500 to buy ballistic vest for police K-9 Diesel

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Brick Township’s K9 officer Diesel was presented with a $2500 check from St. Paul’s United Methodist Church this week. According to Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio, that donation will be used to buy Diesel a bulletproof vest. “Thank you to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church for your generous contribution to our newest K9, Diesel. The money will be used to purchase a bullet proof vest for Diesel. In addition to the $2500 check presented to Chief James Riccio and K9 Handler Glen Pacyna, a member of the congregation, Jason Lytle, presented a wooden plaque he The post Brick Township church donates $2500 to buy ballistic vest for police K-9 Diesel appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Drug Dealer Sentenced To Prison For Drug Overdose Death

TOMS RIVER – A dealer has been sentenced to seven years in New Jersey State Prison after selling drugs to a man which resulted in his death, officials said. Shemar Jackson, 22, of Galloway Township, previously pleaded guilty to Strict Liability Drug Induced Death in connection to a drug overdose that occurred on December 5, 2019, police said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ court affirms: You don’t have to be driving to be busted for DWI

TRENTON – A state appeals court has affirmed, yet again, that somebody doesn’t have to be driving to be convicted of driving while intoxicated. The latest case comes out of Passaic County, where Anthony Damico had been arrested in 2019 after police found him asleep in the driver’s seat of his Ford Ranger, slouched toward the truck’s passenger seat, with the truck’s engine running and its brake lights and turn signal on.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News and Events in Central New Jersey

 http://centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy