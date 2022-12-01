Read full article on original website
Updated: Charges lodged following Nov. 30 carjacking at Englishtown pharmacy
ENGLISHTOWN — Three residents of New York were arrested by officers from Englishtown and Manalapan after they carjacked a woman on the morning of Nov. 30. In a press release, Englishtown Police Chief Peter Cooke said that at 9 a.m., a female resident of Manalapan was in her vehicle, a 2015 Mazda3, and parked at Walgreens, 2 Gordons Corner Road, Englishtown, when she was approached by three individuals who forced her from her vehicle.
Sayreville man arrested in connection of fatal altercation in Old Bridge
OLD BRIDGE – Police have arrested a 32-year-old Sayreville man in connection with the fatal altercation that resulted in the death of a Middletown man in a parking lot on Perrine Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department.
PHOTOS: Lakewood Cop Presented with Award for Most DWI Arrests Third Year in a Row
On Thursday, December 1, Lakewood Ptl. Nicholas A. Cusanelli II was presented with the “TOP COP” for the most DWI arrests in Ocean County at the MADD Awards ceremony at the New Brunswick Elks Lodge located at the Rutgers Campus. Ptl. Cusanelli has won this award for the...
Hillsborough Police Blotter
A 53-year-old Hillsborough man was stopped on Dukes Parkway East and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) on Nov. 27. She was processed and released. A 43-year-old Hillsborough man was stopped on Amwell Road and charged with DWI on Nov. 26. He was processed and released. A woman was involved...
Hopewell Township Police blotter
A Woolsey Court resident reported that the bank contacted them about a fraudulent charge of $1,800 from their bank account Nov. 21. The incident of fraud was reported Nov. 25. A 35-year-old Hopewell Borough man was charged with making terroristic threats and theft after police responded to a Princeton Avenue residence for a disorderly person complaint Nov. 20. The investigation revealed that the man allegedly made threatening statements toward the victim and stole two cell phones. He was processed and released.
Woman carjacked at Walgreens in Englishtown, NJ
ENGLISHTOWN — Three thieves who carjacked a woman in a drug store parking lot Wednesday morning were thwarted by a flat tire. Police also believe the suspects have been involved in other criminal activity in two towns. Englishtown police said a woman reported she ran from her car after...
East Brunswick police charge three Elizabeth men for alleged shoplifting at Loehmann’s Shopping Plaza
EAST BRUNSWICK. – Police were able to apprehend three Elizabeth men after short foot pursuits for allegedly shoplifting at the Ultra Beauty in the Loehmann’s Shopping Plaza, according to the East Brunswick Police Department. Police responded to the shopping plaza on Route 18 on a report of a...
East Windsor Police blotter
A 65-year-old Englishtown man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane after a police officer observed his car weaving on Route 133 at 1:06 a.m. Nov. 27. The driver allegedly showed signs of impairment after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.
Man Sentenced In Brutal Ocean County Hotel Stabbing
TOMS RIVER – A man has been sentenced to 15 years in New Jersey State Prison after stabbing a woman multiple times, police said. Carles Bryant, 34, of Millville, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Murder, in connection with an incident that occurred at the Howard Johnson Hotel in Toms River on March 3, 2021.
Princeton Police blotter
Someone stole several Amazon packages from in front of a Witherspoon Street resident’s apartment Nov. 26. The packages were valued at a combined $191.97. A 35-year-old Perth Amboy man was charged on an outstanding warrant from Woodbridge Township following a motor vehicle stop on Paul Robeson Place Nov. 26. He was processed and released after posting $1,000 bail.
Hundreds Of Dogs Discovered In Ocean County Puppy Mill, Two Charged
BRICK – The stench of feces and dead animals was overwhelming as authorities wearing hazmat suits from multiple agencies responded to the 100 block of Arrowhead Park Drive in the township. What they found was more than 180 animals, some barely alive and some dead, at a ranch style...
Atlantic City man arrested with stolen gun and drugs, police say
An Atlantic City man was arrested with a stolen gun and drugs during a surveillance operation Thursday, police said. Omar Morgan, 25, was seen making a drug deal as police watched the area of Tennessee and Atlantic avenues as the result of residence and business owners complaining about illegal drug activity, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
NJ man who stabbed woman multiple times in Howard Johnson lobby gets 15 years
A New Jersey man was sentenced to 15 years in state prison on Thursday for repeatedly stabbing a woman in an Ocean County hotel lobby.
Bloomfield Man, 25, Killed In Newark
A 25-year-old Bloomfield man was shot and killed in Newark, authorities said.Lance Sally Jr., 25, was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Salem Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fr…
Brick Township church donates $2500 to buy ballistic vest for police K-9 Diesel
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Brick Township’s K9 officer Diesel was presented with a $2500 check from St. Paul’s United Methodist Church this week. According to Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio, that donation will be used to buy Diesel a bulletproof vest. “Thank you to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church for your generous contribution to our newest K9, Diesel. The money will be used to purchase a bullet proof vest for Diesel. In addition to the $2500 check presented to Chief James Riccio and K9 Handler Glen Pacyna, a member of the congregation, Jason Lytle, presented a wooden plaque he The post Brick Township church donates $2500 to buy ballistic vest for police K-9 Diesel appeared first on Shore News Network.
21 stolen catalytic converters recovered from 3 suspects, authorities say
Three men were charged with receiving stolen property after police in Passaic County responded to a report of thieves stealing catalytic converters on a street in Clifton, authorities said Thursday. Police were called about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to the area of East 4th Street, where the suspects were allegedly stealing...
Drug Dealer Sentenced To Prison For Drug Overdose Death
TOMS RIVER – A dealer has been sentenced to seven years in New Jersey State Prison after selling drugs to a man which resulted in his death, officials said. Shemar Jackson, 22, of Galloway Township, previously pleaded guilty to Strict Liability Drug Induced Death in connection to a drug overdose that occurred on December 5, 2019, police said.
Man, 77, fatally struck near NJ intersection
A 77-year-old man was fatally struck Thursday evening by a vehicle near a busy intersection in New Jersey, authorities said.
Would-be victim of so-called ‘grandparent scam’ helps foil the crime
Two people are facing charges after they were accused in a so-called “grandparent scam” in Cranford.
NJ court affirms: You don’t have to be driving to be busted for DWI
TRENTON – A state appeals court has affirmed, yet again, that somebody doesn’t have to be driving to be convicted of driving while intoxicated. The latest case comes out of Passaic County, where Anthony Damico had been arrested in 2019 after police found him asleep in the driver’s seat of his Ford Ranger, slouched toward the truck’s passenger seat, with the truck’s engine running and its brake lights and turn signal on.
