BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Brick Township's K9 officer Diesel was presented with a $2500 check from St. Paul's United Methodist Church this week. According to Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio, that donation will be used to buy Diesel a bulletproof vest. "Thank you to St. Paul's United Methodist Church for your generous contribution to our newest K9, Diesel. The money will be used to purchase a bullet proof vest for Diesel. In addition to the $2500 check presented to Chief James Riccio and K9 Handler Glen Pacyna, a member of the congregation, Jason Lytle, presented a wooden plaque he

BRICK, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO