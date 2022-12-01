Read full article on original website
Vera E. Carpenter, 1933-2022
BRIDGEWATER, Vt. – Vera E. Carpenter, 89, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at home surrounded by family. She was born March 11, 1933, in Bridgewater, Vt., the daughter of George and Ruth Fish. She attended school in Woodstock, Vt. She married Bernard Carpenter and they lived in Cleveland,...
Chester Christmas Candlelight Service of lessons and carols
CHESTER, Vt. – For many years the people of the parish celebrated the yuletide holidays on the Sunday before Christmas with a traditional candlelight service of lessons and carols. On Sunday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m. there will be a Christmas candlelight service of lessons and carols at the First Universalist Parish of Chester. Refreshments will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
Springfield Lions Club Free Vision Screening
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Lions Club, in partnership with the Springfield Town Library, will be hosting a free vision screening to homeschooled children, children who do not attend preschool classes (ages 8 months and up), and adults. The screenings will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7 and Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon in the family room on the second floor of the library. No appointment is needed to attend, the screenings will be on a walk-in basis. The Springfield Library is located at 43 Main St., Springfield, Vt.
Springfield Christmas Market
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – As you prepare for the holidays, don’t forget to stop in at the Christmas Farmers’ Market on Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in downtown Springfield, Vt. All of our vendors will be there, along with some newcomers who will add creative new gift options to your list. Check out Vt. hand-spun and loomed scarves and accessories, locally-crafted jewelry, holiday floral arrangements and décor, authentic batik clothing and accessories, and original items of decorative art. For your table, we have natural meats, artisan breads, delicate pastries and confections, free-range eggs, a full range of maple products, homemade pies and baked goods, honey, candles, jams, jellies, pickles, and relishes.
PopUP Holiday Market
CHESTER, Vt. – On Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. there will be a PopUP Holiday Market held at the American Legion, Post 67 on Route 103 in Chester brought to you by PopUP Sundays at Sharon’s on the Common. Open to the public, with free admission, and plenty of parking.
Chester Hires New Police Chief
CHESTER, Vt. – Chester Town Manager, Julie Hance has announced the hiring of Thomas E. Williams as Police Chief for Chester. This appointment was made following a thorough and complete review process by a panel of seven community members which included the Chester Town Manager, two selectboard members, the superintendent of schools, a member of the business community, a union representative, and a member of the younger generation. In addition, the town utilized the expert counsel of VLCT’s Trevor Whipple (former Chief of S. Burlington), current Chief Richard Cloud and Retired Col. Jim Baker (Vt. State police, retired).
Okemo Mountain School raises over $37,000 with its Ski and Snowboard Swap
LUDLOW, Vt. – This year’s Ski and Snowboard Swap had a record-breaking year and raised over $37,000 for Okemo Mountain School. The proceeds from the swap will go towards operating costs to keep tuition as affordable as possible for all students. The event was extremely well attended this year and customers were excited with their purchases, finding outstanding deals on all sorts of new and used winter outdoor gear.
Cybersecurity Class for Businesses
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library, in collaboration with Black River Innovation Campus, will host a cybersecurity class on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 4:30 p.m. on the second floor of the library. Join Jason Black, Program Manager at the Black River Innovation Campus, who will show owners and...
Chester Holiday Fine Art, Craft Fair and Bake Sale
CHESTER, Vt. – The First Universalist Parish of Chester and the Stone Village Art Guild will hold a holiday craft fair, fine art show, and bake sale on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. This holiday shopping event will feature fabric baskets, jewelry, ornaments, mittens, holiday floral...
