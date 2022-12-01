SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – As you prepare for the holidays, don’t forget to stop in at the Christmas Farmers’ Market on Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in downtown Springfield, Vt. All of our vendors will be there, along with some newcomers who will add creative new gift options to your list. Check out Vt. hand-spun and loomed scarves and accessories, locally-crafted jewelry, holiday floral arrangements and décor, authentic batik clothing and accessories, and original items of decorative art. For your table, we have natural meats, artisan breads, delicate pastries and confections, free-range eggs, a full range of maple products, homemade pies and baked goods, honey, candles, jams, jellies, pickles, and relishes.

SPRINGFIELD, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO