ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Kristin Kaden Dreyer: Slow down on demolition — Let's reimagine Cameron summer home

Quiet gasps were heard from the audience as Dr. Kenneth Hafertepe showed multiple slides of architecturally significant buildings in Waco that no longer stood. The diverse attendees, threaded loosely together by their desire to learn how Waco used to be, sat in the Mayborn Museum for Hafertepe’s weekday morning class, “Historic Buildings of Waco.”
WACO, TX
KCEN

GUIDE | City of Temple's 76th Annual Christmas Parade

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is hosting its 76th Annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Temple on Monday, Dec. 5. Below, we've created a guide for those wanting to either watch in person or online. How to Watch. Online: 6 News will be livestreaming the parade on kcentv.com,...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Enjoy the holidays with these Central Texas events

Here are events happening around Central Texas during the Christmas season. Grab some hot chocolate, a nice blanket and save these dates!. Annual Christmas Concert presented by Temple Symphony Orchestra, Temple Symphony Orchestra: 100 W. Adams Avenue, MailBox 10. A Very Special Christmas Party, Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Temple Christmas Parade, tree lighting coming Dec. 5

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple is bringing back its long-running tradition for the holiday season!. The City is hosting its Christmas Tree Lighting and 76th annual Christmas Parade this Monday This year’s theme is “It’s a Groovy Christmas,” and the parade will have over 100 illuminated entries from local organizations. This year’s Christmas Parade Grand Marshal is former University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Head Football Coach Pete Fredenburg.
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: Grant for switch adapted toys; Employer awards; For Keeps Coffee & Bakery; Herringbone

A Waco-based company, AdaptAbilities, will receive a $10,000 grant from the FedEx Entrepreneur Fund, according to a press release. The business specializes in what it calls switch adapted toys, toys modified with larger and easier to manipulate switches for use by children with physical or cognitive impairments. The company website says it was founded in 2019 “to meet a need in the switch adapted toy market.”
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Waco Wonderland returns for 10 year Celebration

Waco, TX (FOX 44) — For the tenth year Waco Wonderland is back in the downtown area to kickstart the holiday fun and the Grinch is nowhere in sight. It’s a three-day event to start the holiday season on a great note and the city expects over 25,000 visitors to attend over the weekend. The […]
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.1.22

(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Hazmat situation reported in Waco

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other traffic-related segments. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat unit is on the scene of a natural gas leak on La Salle Avenue and South MLK Jr. Boulevard. According to its Twitter feed, Waco Fire and the HazMat...
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

Smoke from Fort Hood will be from controlled burns

Fort Hood, Tx (FOX44) – Smoke seen coming from Fort Hood on Thursday and Friday will be from prescribed burns. The Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works, in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will conduct the burns within Training Area 35 and Training Area 36. These training areas are located on the […]
FORT HOOD, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove volunteers turn out to lay wreaths for veterans

On a soggy Saturday morning, family members and volunteers placed more than 13,000 wreaths on the graves of veterans and family members buried at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Known as the Wreaths for Vets, the organization and volunteers laid the first wreath in 2006 on the...
COPPERAS COVE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy