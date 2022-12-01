Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Metro Boomin Drops New Album ‘Heroes & Villains’ Feat. Travis Scott, Future & More
Metro Boomin has officially dropped off his sophomore album, Heroes & Villains. The new release follows star-studded short-film hyping fans for the album. The new album features John Legend, Chris Brown, Future, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky, Young THug, The Weeknd, Takeoff, and more. Speaking with Apple...
thesource.com
It’s a Wrap for Cardi B and Reebok
After a four-year partnership, Cardi and Reebok are wrapping up their partnership. Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky stated that the partnership with Cardi has proudly pushed boundaries and have put an emphasis on inclusivity and self- expression. He went on to say, “we’re so grateful for our partnership with Cardi over the years. Having the opportunity to collaborate with someone as passionate, iconic and talented as her is an unmatched experience and will certainly leave a lasting impact on the brand”. Today on her Instagram, Cardi posted her final collection which is the second part of her “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy.” “For my final collection with Reebok, I had to make sure we brought it to the next level. I needed every piece from the slides to the jumpsuit to be as big, bold, and fun as we could make them,” explained the Bronx bred rapper.
thesource.com
Ye Ends Day Of Anti-Semitic Rants By Saying He Caught Chris Paul Sleeping With Kim Kardashian
Yesterday, Ye made headlines once again for going on an unhinged anti-semitic rant on Alex Jones’s Infowars where he said there were good things that Hitler did and that he actually likes the Nazi leader. Following his appearance on the far right-wing conspiracy theory show, Ye then took to...
‘Emancipation’ Producer Sorry for Bringing Photo of Enslaved Man to Premiere
Joey McFarland “wholeheartedly” apologized after receiving a firestorm of criticism over his decision to carry the original 1863 photograph of a formerly enslaved man on the red carpet for Emancipation—the Will Smith vehicle inspired by the image’s story. The producer, previously known for his work on The Wolf of Wall Street and Daddy’s Home, showed the “scourged back” photograph to a Variety reporter last Wednesday, saying he wanted “a piece of Peter” at the Los Angeles event. Industry figures like Franklin Leonard, the founder of The Black List, questioned why McFarland was collecting “slave memorabilia,” while other social media...
