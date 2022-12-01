ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A.J. Brown explains how he 'won' with trade from Titans

By Mike Moraitis
 3 days ago
We may not know for years who actually won the A.J. Brown trade between the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles, but if you ask Brown, he’ll tell you he already won.

With Brown set to face his old team for the first time this week, he says he believes he won with the trade from Tennessee to Philadelphia because of how it set his family up financially.

“Me personally, I feel like I won,” Brown said, per David Boclair of Sports Illustrated. “I say that because I changed my family’s life forever. That’s the goal, especially growing up where I’m from. Of course, I wanted to do great, and it comes out of great things. But that’s the reason we play the game.”

“Of course, I’ve come to peace about it,” he continued. “I’m with the Eagles. We’re 10-1. We’re doing a really good job here. Of course, early on I had mixed emotions, but I changed my family’s life forever. That was the goal.

“I’m thankful for Tennessee, but I’m here in Philly now.”

Upon being traded to Philly, Brown received a hefty four-year, $100 million deal that included $57.2 million in guarantees, $40 million of which he received when signing.

Brown’s break-up with the Titans wasn’t exactly clean, but it rarely ever goes that way. Despite everything that has transpired, whether it be the trade itself or the fallout from it, the 25-year-old says he doesn’t take it personally and is going to play this upcoming game like any other.

“It’s not personal at all. It’s another opportunity for me to play the game that I love,” he said. “We’ve been doing really good things here. We’re 10-1 here, and we’re trying to keep it going. It’s been everything I imagined.”

