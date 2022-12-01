ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Rosewood investments plans $40M resi complex in S.A.

Rosewood Private Investments published plans this week to build a $40 million apartment complex in San Antonio. Construction on the 359-unit, 400,000-square-foot project, at 3310 Oakwell Court in the city’s inner loop, could start as soon as Jan. 31 and is slated for completion in early 2025. The private...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy