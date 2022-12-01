ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

True Live
2d ago

There was truths and untruths surrounding the bus incident that she herself tried to clarify before being trushed into the limelight of history. Let's go back to that day in time when she stated that she was tired and needed a place to sit on the bus and listen to her real explanation. " Just saying!"

Hoya

Disability Groups Sue DC Over Bike Lanes

Disabled individuals sued Washington, D.C., on Nov. 21 for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) with the construction of new protected bike lanes. The Nov. 21 lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that D.C.’s redesigned bike lanes, which lie between sidewalks and parking spots throughout the District, prevent wheelchair users from safely accessing curbside parking, using sidewalk ramps and crossing streets. The D.C. Center for Independent Living (DCCIL), a nonprofit organization that assists disabled D.C. residents, is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Free Metrobus Rides in DC? Not So Fast, Bowser Says

The big news that the D.C. Council wants to use tax dollars to make Metrobus rides in the District free to everyone hit a roadblock Friday, when Mayor Muriel Bowser said she’s not ready to throw her support behind the idea just yet. Bowser told reporters that many programs...
MARYLAND STATE
Hoya

WMATA Installs Gates to Reduce Fare Evasion

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) rolled out prototype faregates Nov. 17 to make it harder for riders to evade Metro fares. WMATA installed two types of new gates at the Fort Totten station as part of an effort to make up for tens of millions of dollars of lost revenue from fare evasion this fiscal year. Half of the new faregates feature saloon-style doors that rise higher than the previous barriers, and the other half include rounded additions to the sides of the gates to prevent riders from using their hands to push up and over the barrier.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights

If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
MARYLAND STATE
electrek.co

This county is the first on the US East Coast to ban natural gas

Montgomery County, Maryland, will be the US East Coast’s first county to ban natural gas in new buildings. Montgomery County will require all new construction to only use electric energy equipment. Montgomery County, which is just north of Washington, DC, has a population of just over 1 million, so this is an impactful decision for the region.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
thermtide.com

The fight over Black cemeteries

For the last several years, there has been debate over the fate of historic Black cemeteries, such as the Moses Macedonia African Cemetery. The cemetery, located in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of America’s oldest Black cemeteries. Now, it has been threatened by efforts to replace it with new development.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County is Providing 40,000 Chromebooks to Residents Who Do Not Have Computers

Montgomery County is providing 40,000 Chromebook computers to residents who do not have a computer. Eventbrite is being used to create appointment tickets to manage computer pick-ups. Every person receiving a computer:. Must have an individual appointment to pick-up a computer;. MUST APPEAR IN PERSON and show photo ID to...
mocoshow.com

The 10 Worst Areas for Traffic in the DMV, Per Report

While there are plenty more places with traffic issues in the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia), the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board has released its top ten bottleneck analysis in its report for the calendar year of 2021 (seen below). According to the report, bottlenecks are typically defined by a traffic queue upstream of the bottleneck, a beginning point for a queue, free flow traffic conditions downstream of the bottleneck that have returned to nominal or design conditions, a predictable recurring cause, and traffic volumes that exceed the capability of the confluence to process traffic.
MARYLAND STATE
