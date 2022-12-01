Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round
One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
albanymagic.com
‘Igloo Dining’ Returns at Capital Region Restaurant
It’s one of those things that started as more of a safety precaution during the pandemic has turned into quite the popular outing. The Queensbury Hotel’s Park 26 Restaurant is bringing back winter outdoor dining with igloos. The igloos are open for dinner nightly at 5:30 and 7:30...
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Dec. 2-4
The weekend is almost here! From "The Wizard of Oz" to model trains to a multitude of holiday events, there are quite a few things happening on December 2, 3, and 4.
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs officials meet with bar owners to discuss downtown security
The City of Saratoga Springs is seeking input from bar and restaurant owners as it looks for ways to curb late-night violence downtown. On Thursday afternoon, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim, both Democrats, met with a coalition of bar and restaurant owners. “We’re trying...
Collar City Mushrooms brings mushroom magic with Troy farm
Avery Stempel is the Founder and Primary Pleurotus of Collar City Mushrooms. The Troy-based location serves as an indoor urban vertical mushroom farm, production facility, mycological education center, and community gathering space.
Join artists at The Linda for a free holiday show
The Linda invites all to the "Live at the Linda Holiday Cabaret!" on Friday, December 16. Celebrate the holidays with The Linda as they record for their holiday special which will air on Christmas.
PHOTOS: Glens Falls decks the halls for Christkindlmarkt
On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls' residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you'll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.
Opening set for Park & Elm’s final phase
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Across from the Park Theater, Park & Elm recently opened its lunch service and market, serving a sandwich and a smile from a newly-renovated spot downtown. Soon, it will welcome visitors to the final part of what it has to offer.
Ballston Spa ALDI reopening date pushed back
ALDI at 2008 Doubleday Avenue in Ballston Spa has been closed for renovations since October 3. The store was originally supposed to reopen on November 17, but that date has been pushed back.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: New Disney Vacation Club Saratoga Springs Resort Merchandise
We’re off to the races. An all-new Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa merchandise line arrived at The Artist’s Palette. This new line specifically highlights that Disney’s Saratoga Springs is a Disney Vacation Club resort. Saratoga Springs Ball Cap – $29.99. The hat is light...
Bake sale planned for injured dog in Amsterdam
The road to recovery will be long and bumpy for an injured pup, "Bunny," found recently on the side of a country road in Amsterdam.
WNYT
Service back for most people affected by Albany water main breaks
Water is restored to most people affected by multiple water main breaks in downtown Albany. Repair work was still underway Friday at the break on Columbia Street – between James and Broadway. It’s the latest in a series of water main breaks in the city this week. There...
Popular Grocery Store Announces Open Casting Call For Commercial
How would you like to be in the next big grocery store commercial?. Have you always wanted to be an actor? Maybe you've never thought about it before but would like to give it a try because what's better than getting paid to play someone else...LOL! This could be the big break you've been waiting for!
Johnstown bar, “Cheers” looking for new owner
If you've ever wanted to own your own bar, now's your chance! A quaint local bar, Cheers in Johnstown, is for sale.
NYS Music
Conductor David Alan Miller Discusses ASO Holiday Performances in Albany and Troy
Two fan favorite festive orchestral performances arrive in the Capital Region in the coming weeks. The Albany Symphony Orchestra (ASO) appearing at Albany’s Palace Theatre for the The Magic of Christmas series on Sunday, December 4th and at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall for the Holiday Classics on Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11.
iheart.com
Saratoga Springs City Council Holding Special Meeting Friday Afternoon
Members of the Saratoga Springs City Council are set to gather for a special meeting Friday afternoon. They will be discussing how to respond to a restraining order that was issued following an officer-involved shooting last month. A court ruling put the restraining order in place in order to prevent city officials from discussing the incident that happened in the area of Caroline Street and Broadway and resulted in off-duty Rutland County Sheriff's Deputy Vito Caselnova being shot. The meeting Friday starts at 3:00 pm at City Hall.
albanymagic.com
WATCH: Marriage Proposal at the Empire Skate Plaza
In a first for the popular skating rink at the Empire State Plaza, a young couple got engaged! It happened Friday night in the middle of the rink. The gentleman got down on one knee and popped the question. She said yes!. Congrats to the happy couple!
Upcoming no parking restrictions in Albany
The Albany Police Department has released an upcoming emergency no parking restrictions advisory. Vehicles in violation of the following are subject to ticketing or could be towed.
Woman runs custom cookie business out of Watervliet home
Leah Durso started her custom sugar cookie business, The Vintage Oven, in May 2021. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Durso said she fell in love with cookie decorating.
WNYT
Fire rips through Troy basement
One person was in a Tuesday evening fire in Troy. The fire started around 7:30 Wednesday night on Lakeview Ave. Fire crews tell NewsChannel 13 an air conditioner was on fire, and the flames quickly spread to furniture inside. Officials say the fire was contained to the basement of the...
Comments / 0