Glens Falls, NY

96.9 WOUR

This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round

One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
albanymagic.com

‘Igloo Dining’ Returns at Capital Region Restaurant

It’s one of those things that started as more of a safety precaution during the pandemic has turned into quite the popular outing. The Queensbury Hotel’s Park 26 Restaurant is bringing back winter outdoor dining with igloos. The igloos are open for dinner nightly at 5:30 and 7:30...
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Glens Falls decks the halls for Christkindlmarkt

On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls' residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you'll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Opening set for Park & Elm’s final phase

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Across from the Park Theater, Park & Elm recently opened its lunch service and market, serving a sandwich and a smile from a newly-renovated spot downtown. Soon, it will welcome visitors to the final part of what it has to offer.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Service back for most people affected by Albany water main breaks

Water is restored to most people affected by multiple water main breaks in downtown Albany. Repair work was still underway Friday at the break on Columbia Street – between James and Broadway. It’s the latest in a series of water main breaks in the city this week. There...
ALBANY, NY
NYS Music

Conductor David Alan Miller Discusses ASO Holiday Performances in Albany and Troy

Two fan favorite festive orchestral performances arrive in the Capital Region in the coming weeks. The Albany Symphony Orchestra (ASO) appearing at Albany’s Palace Theatre for the The Magic of Christmas series on Sunday, December 4th and at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall for the Holiday Classics on Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11.
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

Saratoga Springs City Council Holding Special Meeting Friday Afternoon

Members of the Saratoga Springs City Council are set to gather for a special meeting Friday afternoon. They will be discussing how to respond to a restraining order that was issued following an officer-involved shooting last month. A court ruling put the restraining order in place in order to prevent city officials from discussing the incident that happened in the area of Caroline Street and Broadway and resulted in off-duty Rutland County Sheriff's Deputy Vito Caselnova being shot. The meeting Friday starts at 3:00 pm at City Hall.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
albanymagic.com

WATCH: Marriage Proposal at the Empire Skate Plaza

In a first for the popular skating rink at the Empire State Plaza, a young couple got engaged! It happened Friday night in the middle of the rink. The gentleman got down on one knee and popped the question. She said yes!. Congrats to the happy couple!
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Fire rips through Troy basement

One person was in a Tuesday evening fire in Troy. The fire started around 7:30 Wednesday night on Lakeview Ave. Fire crews tell NewsChannel 13 an air conditioner was on fire, and the flames quickly spread to furniture inside. Officials say the fire was contained to the basement of the...
TROY, NY

