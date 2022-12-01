Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Mansfield Timberview 37-21
TYLER, Texas — The Mansfield Timberview Tigers went head-to-head with the Longview Lobos in the fourth week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Mansfield, 37-21. Click the video above for the highlights.
ketk.com
Play of the Night: Chapel Hill blocks field goal against Kilgore
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Our Fever Play of the Night takes us to Tyler, where Chapel Hill took on district rival Kilgore in the state quarterfinal. In the 2nd quarter, Kilgore set up for a field goal, looking to go up 10-0, but Chapel Hill was able to block it, and on the ensuing drive, they scored a touchdown.
Fever Spotlight: Chapel Hill beats rival Kilgore 24-21 in state quarterfinal
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Once again, the Chapel Hill Bulldogs and the Kilgore Bulldogs faced off in the postseason, and once again it was an East Texas classic. On Friday it was a matchup in the state quarterfinals, and Chapel Hill was able to come out on top, beating Kilgore 24-21. The Bulldogs will take […]
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Timpson tops Cooper 34-13
TYLER, Texas — The Cooper Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Timpson Bears in the fourth week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Timpson came away with the win, defeating Cooper, 34-13. Click the video above for the highlights.
KLTV
Lufkin Defeats Longview in Hoopfest Tournament
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Hoopfest Tournament Championship between the Lufkin Panthers and the Longview Lobos would have Lufkin coming out strong from the three point range. Austin Brown who would be good multiple times from behind the three point line throughout the game put up double digits. Longview would...
KLTV
Timpson wins 3rd straight region III championship
LINDALE, Texas (KTRE) - Timpson Head Coach Kerry Therwanger talks about the game after the Bears won tonight. Next up is a state semifinal against Refugio next week.
KLTV
Gilmer martial arts students win national championships
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Students from Gilmer’s ProComp Sport Martial Arts competed in the PROMAC National Championships. The students took home 18 national titles and earned around 17 runner-up placements in the competition, which took place Nov. 18-19 in Destin, Florida. Prior to winning nationals, the martial arts students...
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT Tyler
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
ketk.com
Former Longview QB, Haynes King, enters transfer portal leaving Texas A&M
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – According to reports, Haynes King, former Longview quarterback, has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will be leaving Texas A&M. King was named the starter for the Aggies at the beginning of the 2021 campaign but missed a majority of the season after breaking his leg in Week 2. After having a successful rehab and showing leadership through the off-season, he ended up winning a three-way competition and named the starter again in 2022.
Former Lobo King enters transfer portal
LONGVIEW, Texas — Former Longview Lobo standout Haynes King has likely played his last game as a Texas A&M Aggie. Several media outlets, including Sports Illustrated and GigEm247, reported on Friday that King has entered the transfer portal following. King, who was named the starting quarterback for the Aggies...
KLTV
Tyler’s Ricklan Holmes resigns
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A longtime head coach for Tyler has resigned. Ricklan Holmes confirmed on Friday that he has resigned. The resignation follows a 2-8 2022 season. “Tyler ISD Athletics would like to thank Coach Holmes for his hard work and dedication to Tyler High and the student-athletes for the last 11 years,” Athletic Director Greg Priest said in a press release. “He has played an important role in building the Tyler High Football program, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
City advises Longview residents to monitor water usage
TYLER, Texas — The city of Longview is advising residents to watch their water usage through January, which determines sewer charges. According to information from the city, charges for sewer water — the wastewater discharged from homes to the sewer treatment plant — is not metered. Instead, rates are based on household water usage during the colder months of November, December and January.
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of December 5-11 News Staff Fri, 12/02/2022 - 14:13 Image ...
KLTV
Texas Baptist Men continue cleanup in tornado-hit Hughes Springs
‘All is Calm’ at Pollard UMC Theatre retells story of 1914 Christmas Truce. Co-director Arnold Sherman joined us on East Texas Now to talk about the background of the play and how they brought the story of the Christmas Truce to life. Updated: moments ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks...
When You’re Craving Chinese Food Here is the Best in Tyler, Texas
When you’re craving a specific food, sometimes you just have to get it. And recently on a social media page dedicated to Tyler, Texas there was a group of locals who were discussing where to go for the best Chinese Food in the area. My favorite part of the discussion was the number of restaurants that were suggested, once again proving that we have so much delicious food here in East Texas. Which is why I wanted to write about where you can get the best Chinese food around Tyler.
That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas
We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020
Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Stewbabes' Grill truck
TYLER, Texas — Stewbabes' Grill stopped by to visit the CBS19 Morning Loop crew for Food Truck Friday. It's a family-owned food truck that serves up homemade hamburgers at different stops in the East Texas area. It started as a restaurant in Big Sandy, then moved to Gladewater and...
KLTV
Tyler Rice Road reopening delayed until Tuesday for sinkhole repairs
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rice Road between South Broadway Ave. and Old Bullard Rd. will remain closed until Tuesday or when all repairs can be made and the safety of the asphalt can be determined. Telecommunication infrastructure was relocated by AT&T and Conterra this weekend and a gas line still...
Comments / 0