Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explore venango
Irma “Irene” Paden
Irma “Irene” Paden, 84, of Franklin, PA, passed away Dec. 2, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Franklin after an extended illness. Born March 14, 1938 in Clintonville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer & Rachael Pearl Surrena Miller. Irene was married to Guy A. Paden, and...
explore venango
Joyce Ann Fleeger
Joyce Ann Fleeger, age 83, of Oil City, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, with family by her side at her residence. Born on November 29, 1939, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late Robert and Frances McFetridge Hepler. She attended Oil City Schools and was...
explore venango
Philip O. Womer
Philip O. Womer, 82, of Oil City, passed away November 30, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove, Harrisville. Philip was born May 28, 1940 in Philipsburg, PA. He was the son of the late Orion and Josephine (Miller) Womer. Philip graduated from Oil City High School. He most recently worked...
explore venango
Mary A. McSwain
Mary A. McSwain, 81, of Clarion, peacefully passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at her home following a decline in her health. Born April 12, 1941 in Santa Maria, California, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Moore and Millie Carpenter Moore Nunes. She was married to William...
explore venango
Joanne M. Strickland
Joanne M. Strickland, age 76, of Oil City, died on Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home. Born in Oil City on March 4, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Joseph C. and Elsie H. Strickland. She was devoted to her companion of 47 years, the late Louis...
explore venango
Billie Jo Coleman
Billie Jo Coleman, 66, of Franklin, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her residence on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Born in Titusville on March 24, 1956 she was the daughter of the late William J. Koch and Isabelle M. Snyder Koch. She attended Titusville High School through 11th grade and...
explore venango
Kathryn E. Baker
Kathryn E. Baker, 74, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca. She was born on March 26, 1948, to the late Clifford M. and Mary Jane (Anderson) Allen. Kathryn married the love of her life, Eric Baker on May 15, 1977. She enjoyed being...
explore venango
Doris ‘Ruth’ Rodgers-Bradybaugh
Doris ‘Ruth’ Rodgers-Bradybaugh, 61, died peacefully, Monday, November 28, 2022, at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, surrounded by her family, following a sudden illness. Born on October 5, 1961, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late Warren Allen and Doris Jane Shontz Rodgers. In 1977, Doris...
explore venango
Thomas “Tom” Mong
Thomas “Tom” Mong, peacefully passed away on Nov. 30, 2022, at the age of 84 following a life filled with moments his family will cherish forever. Tom, an outdoorsman and dedicated follower of Christ, demonstrated a fierce love for life and his family which never wavered even as he courageously battled cancer over the past several years.
explore venango
Bryan E. Lineman
Bryan E. Lineman, 62, of McPherson Road, died on November 25, 2022, at his residence. Born on July 23, 1960, in Oil City, he was the son of Mary K. Flockerzi McFadden and the late Phillip E. Lineman. Bryan graduated Cranberry High School in 1977. He loved his motorcycles, classic...
explore venango
Arthur E. “Gene” Smith
Arthur E. “Gene” Smith, 87, of Miola, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022 at his home following a lengthy illness. He was born on April 8, 1935 in Reidsburg; son of the late Merle Franklin Smith, Sr. and Estella “Cozie” Ambrose Smith. Gene married...
explore venango
Celebration of Life Planned for Blaine R. “Herk” Frost
Blaine R. “Herk” Frost, 79, of Cherrytree Twp., PA, died Tuesday November 8, 2022, at his home. A celebration of life will be held on Dec. 11, at 2:30 P.M.in the Breedtown Baptist Church, 2037 Cherrytree Rd. Titusville, PA. The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the...
explore venango
Missing Clarion Teen Found Deceased
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion teen who went missing on Thanksgiving has been found deceased. Clarion-based State Police said 14-year-old Paige Harrigan was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in Clarion Township. A family member said a man found Harrigan near Chestnut Ridge Drive around 4:00 p.m. It is...
wisr680.com
Two Hurt in Lawrence County Crash
Minor injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred late last week in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, 18-year-old Emilie Homjak of New Castle was traveling on Interstate 376 in Union Township just before noon on Friday (November 2nd) when she lost control of her vehicle.
wesb.com
Four Charged in Silver Creek Fight
Four Silver Creek residents were charged after a fight on Main Street on Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old David R. Turner, 25-year-old Emily V. Dudkowski, 43-year-old Solana R. Anstett and 19-year-old Raymond J. Gerspach with harassment. Solana Anstett was also charged with two additional...
explore venango
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Roy George
Roy George served our country in the United States Army National Guard. Roy was Staff Sgt. in the Army National Guard for 14 years and served in the 107th Field Artillery. He also served the community through his former membership with the Oil City VFW. They can be found online...
explore venango
Local Woman Tricked into Buying $15K Worth of Bitcoin
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was reportedly tricked into buying $15,000.00 worth of Bitcoin. According to a release submitted by Franklin-based State Police on Friday, December 2, the incident occurred at a residence in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 12:05 a.m. on November 17. Troopers made...
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merging of two local parishes
BEAVER COUNTY — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced it will merge two local parishes to form one larger new one. The new parish will combine Saint Blaise and Saint Monica. The Saint Blaise parish is currently home to worshipers from Midland. Saint Monica covers the area of Beaver Falls, Chippewa and Darlington.
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 38. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Tonight – Clear, with a low around 24. Southwest...
butlerradio.com
Power Outage Planned for Sunday
About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
Comments / 0