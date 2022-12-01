Thomas “Tom” Mong, peacefully passed away on Nov. 30, 2022, at the age of 84 following a life filled with moments his family will cherish forever. Tom, an outdoorsman and dedicated follower of Christ, demonstrated a fierce love for life and his family which never wavered even as he courageously battled cancer over the past several years.

RIMERSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO