SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is a true fan of his conference and is not afraid to put his team’s resumes up against anyone else in the country, especially when it comes to college football. Currently, the SEC has one team in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia. But the commissioner believes that three other teams in the conference deserve consideration for the CFP as well, should any of the top four not named Georgia fall in their conference’s championship game.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO