Athens, GA

On3.com

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey makes case for Alabama, Tennessee, and LSU in CFP

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is a true fan of his conference and is not afraid to put his team’s resumes up against anyone else in the country, especially when it comes to college football. Currently, the SEC has one team in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia. But the commissioner believes that three other teams in the conference deserve consideration for the CFP as well, should any of the top four not named Georgia fall in their conference’s championship game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
LSUCountry

How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs. Georgia

LSU has the chance to make a statement against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. With their backs against the wall, and College Football Playoff chances spoiled, the Tigers will treat Saturday night as their national championship. The Tigers have taken a “one week at a time” approach...
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia’s SEC Championship win

The Georgia Bulldogs are the SEC champions for the first time since 2017. Here’s everything that head coach Kirby Smart said after the victory. Last year, the Georgia Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff national championship by defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide. While they accomplished this feat, they didn’t win the SEC championship, as Alabama did so last year. They had the chance to win their first conference title since 2017 with a win over the LSU Tigers on Saturday.
ATHENS, GA

