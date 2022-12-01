Read full article on original website
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey makes case for Alabama, Tennessee, and LSU in CFP
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is a true fan of his conference and is not afraid to put his team’s resumes up against anyone else in the country, especially when it comes to college football. Currently, the SEC has one team in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia. But the commissioner believes that three other teams in the conference deserve consideration for the CFP as well, should any of the top four not named Georgia fall in their conference’s championship game.
How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs. Georgia
LSU has the chance to make a statement against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. With their backs against the wall, and College Football Playoff chances spoiled, the Tigers will treat Saturday night as their national championship. The Tigers have taken a “one week at a time” approach...
Watch: LSU arrives in Atlanta to 'make a statement' in SEC Championship
LSU head coach Brian Kelly made it clear that he wasn’t going to use the Tigers’ status as heavy underdogs as a motivator. He wants them to feel like they belong, because they did all the work to make that true. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz announces he plans to transfer. What we know about Badgers' QB situation
The Graham Mertz era is over, at least for the Wisconsin Badgers. The quarterback announced Sunday that he plans to enter the transfer portal.
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia football takes on LSU in 2022 SEC Championship Game
(4Q, 13:13): Kenny McIntosh's 8-yard touchdown run and Darnell Washington's 2-point conversion catch makes it 50-23. That'll do it from Atlanta, as the Bulldogs have sealed this one on their way to the top seed in the College Football Playoff. (3Q, 0:00): Georgia leads LSU 42-23. The Tigers certainly made...
Photo Gallery: Scenes From a Confetti-Filled SEC Championship for Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs have won the SEC for just the second time under head coach Kirby Smart and did so in rather spectacular fashion on Saturday night against the LSU Tigers. The 50 to 30 victory in the conference championship is the largest margin of victory since the 2019 LSU Tigers beat ...
Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia’s SEC Championship win
The Georgia Bulldogs are the SEC champions for the first time since 2017. Here’s everything that head coach Kirby Smart said after the victory. Last year, the Georgia Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff national championship by defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide. While they accomplished this feat, they didn’t win the SEC championship, as Alabama did so last year. They had the chance to win their first conference title since 2017 with a win over the LSU Tigers on Saturday.
