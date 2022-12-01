Read full article on original website
Business Highlights: Hiring strong; Inflation fears remain
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s employers kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy — a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The economy added 263,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate stayed 3.7%, still near a 53-year low. November’s job growth dipped only slightly from October’s 284,000 gain. Last month’s hiring amounted to a substantial increase. All year, as inflation has surged and the Fed has imposed ever-higher borrowing rates, America’s labor market has defied skeptics, adding hundreds of thousands of jobs, month after month. With not enough people available to fill jobs, businesses are having to offer higher pay to attract and keep workers.
Tepid job growth in Canada sinks loonie and tilts rate bets
Canadian employment increased for a third straight month, but the small gain leaves the Bank of Canada's options open as it heads into its last policy decision of the year. The economy added just 10,100 jobs in November, while the unemployment rate dipped to 5.1% as the participation rate fell, Statistics Canada reported in Ottawa. The employment gains were in line with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey, with economists expecting a jobless rate of 5.3%.
US hiring stays strong, complicating Fed's inflation fight
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s employers kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy — a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The economy added 263,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate stayed 3.7%, still...
Mortgage Rates Dip Further—So Why Are Home Prices Still So High? The 'Sticky' Problem, Explained
With Thanksgiving behind us and much Christmas merriment ahead, one might presume that home shoppers have shelved their house hunt until the new year. But no, the housing market is as hopping as ever—and even full of surprises of late. "Housing data in the week that includes the Thanksgiving...
Home Prices Fall and Listings Soar: Could It Be a Great Time To Buy Despite High Mortgage Rates?
As the housing market barrels toward the end of the year and all of its holiday trimmings, potential homebuyers are likely wondering what's in store for the coming season. Home shoppers looking for lower asking prices can officially check that off their wish list. November's median home list price of $416,000 was much more wallet-friendly than June's record high of $449,000, according to a recent report from Realtor.com®.
No OPEC+ oil shakeup as Russian price cap stirs uncertainty
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia did not change their targets for shipping oil to the global economy amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market. The decision...
Bearish sentiment undercuts strong week for oil prices
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Crude prices mostly enjoyed a strong post-Thanksgiving week, buoyed in part by a demand outlook improved by possible easing of China’s zero-COVID policies. Prices, however, were undercut Friday by concerns a stronger-than-expected labor market could prompt the Federal...
Credit Suisse surges as much as 10% after halt to mass outflows
Credit Suisse Group shares surged as much as 10% on Friday after Chairman Axel Lehmann said the bank's liquidity was improving and the huge outflows of client assets that had spooked markets were coming to an end. Withdrawals at the Swiss lender, which surged to about 84 billion francs ($90...
Labor Market Kept It Tight in 2022
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Workers have had a banner year in 2022 — wages are high, employment is strong and job-hopping opportunities are plentiful, a streak that continued through the latest numbers released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Dec. 2. There’s still one more jobs...
BlackRock faces $2 billion hit as DeSantis escalates ESG fight
Florida is pulling about $2 billion from BlackRock Inc. in the largest anti-ESG withdrawal announced by a U.S. state, as Republicans ramp up their fight against the world's largest money manager. BlackRock wasn't aware of the decision until reading about it Thursday in a statement from Florida Chief Financial Officer...
U.S. finds Chinese solar manufacturers are evading decade-old tariffs
Chinese solar manufacturers are circumventing decade-old tariffs by assembling equipment in Southeast Asia before shipping it to the U.S., according to initial findings by the U.S. Commerce Department. The probe found that some solar cells and modules exported from Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam used wafers produced in China in...
FTX investors are squeezed by U.S. for information on firm and Bankman-Fried
U.S. authorities are asking crypto investors and trading firms that worked closely with FTX to hand over information on the company and its key figures, including founder Sam Bankman-Fried and the former head of his Alameda Research investment arm, Caroline Ellison. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of...
