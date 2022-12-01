ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
This Steph Curry video will blow your mind

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is one of the best shooters in NBA history. He showed just that during a recent photo shoot. When it comes to who is one of the best shooters in NBA history, that is current Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Just last year, he had broken the all-time record for most three-pointers made in NBA history, surpassing legend Ray Allen. That, and he won the NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in six games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Trae Young skipping a game is a bad look for Nate McMillan, Hawks

Nate McMillan’s history with building relationships with his players is poor. It adds context to Trae Young’s insubordination. On its face, Trae Young skipping a game without the explicit approval of Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan is a really bad look for Young, but a deeper examination reveals context around McMillan’s history as a coach and his previous inability to build relationships with his players might better explain the behavior.
ATLANTA, GA
Justin Fields just beat out some of the NFL’s best running backs with 56-yard touchdown sprint [Video]

The Chicago Bears have had a rough season, but Justin Fields is emerging as a talented player as he beat out some of the NFL’s best running backs. The Chicago Bears don’t appear to have much potential this season as they sit dead last in the NFC North standings with a tough 3-10 record. Justin Fields has remained their starting quarterback this year, and while he struggled early this season, he’s rapidly developed into one of the league’s most dazzling quarterbacks, particularly in Week 13.
CHICAGO, IL
Top 5 non-playoff college football bowl games in 2022-23

The college football bowl game schedule has been released and here are five non-playoff matchups that caught my eye. If you love college football, then you know there are few things better than college football bowl games which will commence in less than two weeks. After an exciting season and...
GEORGIA STATE
Watch Patrick Mahomes slam dunk touchdown against Bengals from all angles (Video)

Patrick Mahomes turned in another highlight-reel touchdown run, posterizing a Bengals defender and conjuring up some signature magic. It seems Patrick Mahomes never runs out of ways to leave NFL audiences captivated by his greatness. Whether it was punking the Buccaneers defense on national television earlier this year or his trademark no-look passes, Mahomes makes his greatness look so effortless.
CINCINNATI, OH
