LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers needed to do three things to be successful against the Las Vegas Raiders: contain Josh Jacobs, limit Davante Adams on deep routes and capitalize on offensive opportunities. Failing on all three, the Chargers fell 27-20 to the Raiders on Sunday, their fourth loss in six games. “They were getting to us early on in the game,” Chargers running back Austin Ekeler said. “We were trying to mix it up, come out with some quick pass game, just take some pressure off and try to get the run game going and they did a good job containing us the first half. And then the second half came out, just didn’t end up making enough plays. Got us in a position where we had a chance, so that was nice, but they were able to hold us.” The Chargers (6-6) opened the season 4-2 but have regressed on both sides of the ball while dealing with significant injuries. Los Angeles averaged 371.8 offensive yards per game through Week 4, but that has dipped to 340.8 in its last eight games.

