Detroit, MI

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers eyeing big trade with Bulls

Though it is not the 1991 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls could be linking up again. On an episode Friday of his self-titled podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe revealed the the Lakers have had some “internal discussions” about the possibility of a big trade with the Bulls. According to the proposed framework, the Lakers would send Russell Westbrook and their first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Bulls for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.
CHICAGO, IL
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
NBA Analysis Network

Miami Heat Looking To Trade Duncan Robinson

As we surpass the quarter point of the 2022-23 NBA season, there are some real concerns for the Miami Heat. They are only 11-12 and currently on the outside looking in of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference as they are in 9th place. While their defense remains strong,...
MIAMI, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp

Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Aftermath of playing Pistons shows ways of NBA

The Detroit Pistons last two opponents, the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks, then faced each other. Each team looked a lot different than when they played Detroit. There are plenty of Detroit Pistons fans who only watch their team’s games. Nothing wrong with that, but it is sometimes interesting to see how their opponents did, right after they have taken on Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Bolts have regressed on both sides of ball in losing 4 of 6

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers needed to do three things to be successful against the Las Vegas Raiders: contain Josh Jacobs, limit Davante Adams on deep routes and capitalize on offensive opportunities. Failing on all three, the Chargers fell 27-20 to the Raiders on Sunday, their fourth loss in six games. “They were getting to us early on in the game,” Chargers running back Austin Ekeler said. “We were trying to mix it up, come out with some quick pass game, just take some pressure off and try to get the run game going and they did a good job containing us the first half. And then the second half came out, just didn’t end up making enough plays. Got us in a position where we had a chance, so that was nice, but they were able to hold us.” The Chargers (6-6) opened the season 4-2 but have regressed on both sides of the ball while dealing with significant injuries. Los Angeles averaged 371.8 offensive yards per game through Week 4, but that has dipped to 340.8 in its last eight games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Wizards Hosting The LA Lakers

The Washington Wizards are hosting the LA Lakers this evening. This is a game MANY people had circled on their calendars, including the Washington Wizards. This is the team Kyle Kuzma went to war with and won a championship in one of the most difficult NBA Seasons ever. Playing in the NBA Bubble during in the midst of Covid was not easy for anyone. What really made it hard was all of the emotions since that was the year one of the NBA Greats, Kobe Bean Bryant, unexpectedly passed away.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

