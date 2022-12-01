Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
The All-NBA Kardashian Team Would Have Won The NBA Championship
Chris Paul joins the list of NBA stars who have been linked with the Kardashians in the past. The big names are powerful enough to form their own NBA team.
George Gervin Explained Why Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT: "He Got More Championships Than Bill Russell? He's Got More Points Than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?"
George Gervin revealed why he didn't see Michael Jordan as the greatest player of all time.
NBC Sports
Lakers reportedly leaning toward packaging Beverley, Nunn in trade
While the Lakers have looked better of late winning 6-of-8 with a top-10 offense and defense in the league in that stretch, plus Anthony Davis continues to play at an All-NBA level at center. That run — which still has Los Angeles sitting 13th in the West — came against...
Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning takes a shot at current NBA stars who engage in load management
Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning had a message for current NBA players that load manage in a recent interview on ESPN. Mourning and Shaquille O’Neal, two of the greatest big men in Heat history, talked about the previous generation paving the way for current players. “No more load management,”...
Report: Lakers eyeing big trade with Bulls
Though it is not the 1991 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls could be linking up again. On an episode Friday of his self-titled podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe revealed the the Lakers have had some “internal discussions” about the possibility of a big trade with the Bulls. According to the proposed framework, the Lakers would send Russell Westbrook and their first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Bulls for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Can Land Five Players In A 3-Team Mega Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers could land a host of players in a mega 3-team trade.
Miami Heat Looking To Trade Duncan Robinson
As we surpass the quarter point of the 2022-23 NBA season, there are some real concerns for the Miami Heat. They are only 11-12 and currently on the outside looking in of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference as they are in 9th place. While their defense remains strong,...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp
Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Lakers Trade Rumors
Draymond Green has not revealed any interest in leaving the Golden State Warriors for the Los Angeles Lakers
Charles Oakley Punched Clippers Player During The Shootaround For Disrespecting Him: “I Don’t Care If You’re In The White House Or The Outhouse, I’m Comin’ To Get You."
Former NBA player Charles Oakley once punched Jeff McInnis for disrespecting him.
"I’m not hating on anyone, it’s just a different style" - Joe Dumars discusses the physicality and officiating in the current NBA
Former Detroit Pistons star Joe Dumars discusses the current state of the NBA and its future
NBA Fans In Shock After Lakers Secure Impossible Win Over Milwaukee Bucks: "This Team Is Building!"
Lakers fans celebrate after impressive win against Giannis and the Bucks.
Kendrick Perkins Gets Brutally Roasted On-Air By Malika Andrews
Kendrick Perkins wasn't ready for Malika Andrews to mock his scoring abilities during his NBA career.
Aftermath of playing Pistons shows ways of NBA
The Detroit Pistons last two opponents, the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks, then faced each other. Each team looked a lot different than when they played Detroit. There are plenty of Detroit Pistons fans who only watch their team’s games. Nothing wrong with that, but it is sometimes interesting to see how their opponents did, right after they have taken on Detroit.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Philadelphia 76ers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies can't use the short-handed excuse on Friday night. The Grizzlies (12-9) are still without Danny Green, Desmond Bane and Ziaire Williams, but Friday's opponent, the Philadelphia 76ers, are missing James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. Maxey and Harden the second- and third-leading scorers on the Sixers behind Joel...
Lakers And Wizards Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
Bolts have regressed on both sides of ball in losing 4 of 6
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers needed to do three things to be successful against the Las Vegas Raiders: contain Josh Jacobs, limit Davante Adams on deep routes and capitalize on offensive opportunities. Failing on all three, the Chargers fell 27-20 to the Raiders on Sunday, their fourth loss in six games. “They were getting to us early on in the game,” Chargers running back Austin Ekeler said. “We were trying to mix it up, come out with some quick pass game, just take some pressure off and try to get the run game going and they did a good job containing us the first half. And then the second half came out, just didn’t end up making enough plays. Got us in a position where we had a chance, so that was nice, but they were able to hold us.” The Chargers (6-6) opened the season 4-2 but have regressed on both sides of the ball while dealing with significant injuries. Los Angeles averaged 371.8 offensive yards per game through Week 4, but that has dipped to 340.8 in its last eight games.
This Pacers-Pistons Trade Features Saddiq Bey
One of the most surprising teams in the NBA thus far this season has been the Indiana Pacers. Indiana dove headfirst into a rebuild early in 2022, trading away Domantas Sabonis, Torrey Craig and Caris LeVert ahead of the trade deadline. The rebuild continued in the offseason as Indiana also...
Yardbarker
Wizards Hosting The LA Lakers
The Washington Wizards are hosting the LA Lakers this evening. This is a game MANY people had circled on their calendars, including the Washington Wizards. This is the team Kyle Kuzma went to war with and won a championship in one of the most difficult NBA Seasons ever. Playing in the NBA Bubble during in the midst of Covid was not easy for anyone. What really made it hard was all of the emotions since that was the year one of the NBA Greats, Kobe Bean Bryant, unexpectedly passed away.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
577K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0