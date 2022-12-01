Read full article on original website
Gasoline Alley hosts 2nd annual Kringle Market
Gasoline Alley is hosting its second annual Kringle Market on Saturday.
All States Transport never forgets Toy for Joy
The freight services industry is undergoing constant change, but some things at All States Transport never do. One is the sense of family within the walls of the trucking company at 1060 East Columbus Ave. in Springfield. Another is the company’s commitment to children through the Toy for Joy campaign.
Festival of Lights officially kicks off holiday season in downtown Worcester
WORCESTER — The sights and sounds of the holiday season filled Worcester Common Friday afternoon and evening for the Festival of Lights. The annual event was highlighted by the lighting of the holiday tree and various illuminated sculptures, including creations from the New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill, as well as performances by "The Voice" competitors Cara Brindisi of Worcester, and Kara McKee of Rhode Island. ...
‘Tour of Homes’ shows of décor and benefits good cause
The annual Holiday Tour of Homes fundraiser invites the public to admire the holiday décor of several beautiful homes in West Springfield while also supporting a great cause.
Easthampton Cottage Street artists open their studios for 2022 holiday show
EASTHAMPTON - Since 1986, on the first weekend of December, the dozens of artists and artisans at One Cottage here have opened their studios to the public for their annual Open Studio and Holiday Sale. The former factory building is home to painters, sculptors, furniture makers, illustrators, woodworkers, potters, lighting...
Sale closed in Westfield: $484,000 for a five-bedroom home
Kyle Beauregard acquired the property at 14 Woodsong Road, Westfield, from Anthony T Nomakeo and Maureen Nomakeo on Nov. 8, 2022, for $484,000 which works out to $158 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 46,609-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
Westfield Athenaeum wine tasting brings community together to support library
WESTFIELD – More than 100 visitors turned out for A Storybook Holiday wine tasting fundraiser at the Westfield Athenaeum on Friday. The fundraiser featured more than 25 wines from Super Phipps Liquors, live music from the Third Millennium Band, wreath and centerpiece raffles, and hot and cold hors d’oeuvres.
Springfield woman used family birthdays to win Lucky for Life lottery drawing
A Springfield lottery winner used family birthdays to choose the numbers on a Lucky for Life ticket.
Quite a collection: Westfield’s The Mercantile is part barn sale, part kitchen store
WESTFIELD — Julie Cecchini Cook and Dan Cook are not just partners in life, they are partners in business. The Southwick couple married in 2017 and after combining their lives, they recently combined their passions at their new shop, The Mercantile, at the Mill at Crane Pond in Westfield.
Massachusetts Residents, Get Ready for The Ultimate Christmas Light Display!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
Worcester’s Redemption Rock releases first hard seltzer, “Fizzle Fiends”
Worcester’s Redemption Rock Brewing Co. is branching out into the world of hard seltzers. The brewery launched its first-ever seltzer, “Fizzle Fiends,” on Saturday. The seltzer, a collaboration with Worcester-based podcast SeltzerTime, is raspberry-lime flavored. With the launch, the company hopes to add an alcoholic menu item...
National Cookie Day: Who has the best in western Massachusetts?
The top 10 best cookie spots in western Massachusetts.
Tree lighting and Parade of Lights in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department is hosting its tree lighting and Parade of Lights at City Hall on Saturday.
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Nov 27 to Dec 3. There were 34 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,357-square-foot home on Pine Street in Amherst that sold for $405,000.
New upscale American restaurant opening in Pittsfield
Jae's Grille, an upscale American restaurant, is soon set to open at 7 Winter Street in Pittsfield. The restaurant is owned by Jae Chung, who is also the owner of Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn, an Asian Fusion restaurant.
Gordon Oakes, Springfield executive, UMass trustee responsible for Mullins Center, dies at 81
DEERFIELD — Gordon N. Oakes Jr., a University of Massachusetts trustee and regional business executive who was president of BayBank Valley and CEO of Monarch Capital, died on Nov. 28. He was 81. As president of Springfield’s BayBank Valley, he helped implement one of the first extensive ATM networks...
Sale closed in Amherst: $700,000 for a five-bedroom home
Daniel Grindley and Jallicia Jolly acquired the property at 36 Tanglewood Road, Amherst, from Shirley R Vernick on Nov. 10, 2022, for $700,000 which works out to $215 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 21,878 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Southwick Lions Club brings Santa to town for breakfast
SOUTHWICK – The Southwick Lions Club in partnership with the Southwick Recreation Center held their annual Breakfast with Santa on Sunday with more than 200 visitors in attendance. Breakfast consisted of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, ham, fruit dessert, and orange juice.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Nov 27 to Dec 3. There were 132 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,392-square-foot home on Main Street in Blackstone that sold for $380,000.
Three-bedroom home sells in East Longmeadow for $560,000
Matthew Johan and Tamara Davis bought the property at 28 Terry Lane, East Longmeadow, from A Scibelli Ret Michael on Nov. 10, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $225. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 40,871 square-foot lot. These...
