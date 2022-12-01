ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

All States Transport never forgets Toy for Joy

The freight services industry is undergoing constant change, but some things at All States Transport never do. One is the sense of family within the walls of the trucking company at 1060 East Columbus Ave. in Springfield. Another is the company’s commitment to children through the Toy for Joy campaign.
Festival of Lights officially kicks off holiday season in downtown Worcester

WORCESTER — The sights and sounds of the holiday season filled Worcester Common Friday afternoon and evening for the Festival of Lights. The annual event was highlighted by the lighting of the holiday tree and various illuminated sculptures, including creations from the New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill, as well as performances by "The Voice" competitors Cara Brindisi of Worcester, and Kara McKee of Rhode Island. ...
Sale closed in Amherst: $700,000 for a five-bedroom home

Daniel Grindley and Jallicia Jolly acquired the property at 36 Tanglewood Road, Amherst, from Shirley R Vernick on Nov. 10, 2022, for $700,000 which works out to $215 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 21,878 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
