Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Lucy Letby: Baby's deterioration was unexpected, fellow nurse tells jury
A colleague of nurse Lucy Letby has told a court she was surprised when she came back from a break to find a baby suddenly getting urgent treatment. Ms Letby is accused of attempting to murder the premature girl, referred to as Child G, three times at the Countess of Chester Hospital in September 2015.
BBC
Six children die with Strep A bacterial infection
Six children have died with an invasive condition caused by Strep A - including five under 10-year-olds in England since September - the UK Health Security Agency has said. A girl from Wales has also died. No deaths have been confirmed in Scotland or Northern Ireland. Strep A infections are...
BBC
Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing
Almost 20% of unaccompanied child migrants from Albania taken in by Kent County Council this year have disappeared, the BBC has found. The local authority took in 197 Albanian children up to 31 October, 39 of whom have gone missing. Ecpat UK, which campaigns to protect children from exploitation, said...
BBC
Fraud victims 'devastated' by Revolut's response
Deborah Wright was left devastated when she lost £8,000 of savings from her Revolut accounts to fraud in October. She expected the electronic money firm to refund her but it refused. Other fraud victims have also had difficulty getting refunds from Revolut. Unlike banks, Revolut is not signed up...
BBC
HMP Lindholme inmates placed orders for drugs, court hears
A prison healthcare worker helped smuggle drugs, weapons and mobile phones into a jail, a court has heard. Amy Hatfield was alleged to be part of a gang which flooded HMP Lindholme with knives and drugs, including cocaine. A jury at Sheffield Crown Court was told inmates "placed orders" for...
BBC
Labour to promise biggest ever transfer of powers
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is to promise "the biggest ever transfer of power from Westminster to the British people" if his party wins the next election. He will launch a report in Leeds on Monday that proposes far-reaching reforms to the UK's political system. The report will recommend abolishing...
BBC
Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner says visit to campaigner's home had good intent
A Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has said he received a "satisfactory explanation" as to why an anti-sewage campaigner was visited by police. Beverely Glock submitted a question online ahead of a Chideock village event with West Dorset MP Chris Loder. Dorset Police then attended her home and that of...
BBC
Police watchdog head Michael Lockwood resigns amid investigation
The head of the police watchdog has been forced to resign after becoming the subject of a police investigation, Home Secretary Suella Braverman says. Independent Office for Police Conduct director general Michael Lockwood said on Friday that he was resigning for "personal and domestic reasons". But on Saturday the home...
BBC
Kerelaw school abuse victim: 'I was always scared'
A victim of abuse at Kerelaw school has told how his ordeal left him "always scared". Thomas was 12 when he arrived at the council-run residential school in Stevenston, North Ayrshire, in June 1982. On Friday two men were found guilty of a catalogue of physical and sexual abuse against...
BBC
Strep A: London child among six deaths from bacterial disease
A pupil at a west London primary school has been confirmed as having died with Strep A bacterial disease. The child is one of six in England to have died after contracting the bug, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said. The pupil attended St John's School, Ealing, and...
BBC
'Perfect storm' as thousands face homelessness in Cornwall, St Petroc's says
A homeless charity in Cornwall has said it faces a "perfect storm" of rising demand and strained finances ahead of winter. St Petroc's launched an emergency appeal for support after experiencing record demand for its services. The charity is highlighting the issue through an art project featuring portraits of people...
BBC
Hull University student died after suspected spider bite - inquest
A student died of sepsis after a suspected spider bite left a gaping wound in his back. Harry Bolton, 19, was found dead in his Hull flat four days after he complained of feeling unwell, an inquest heard. His flatmates had reported a "spider infestation" in their shared student accommodation...
Comments / 0