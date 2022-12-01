ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership offers funding opportunities for mitigation programs

By Antoinette Grajeda, Arkansas Advocate
Arkansas Advocate
Arkansas Advocate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GLSEz_0jTiNmO200

(Getty Images)

Overdose deaths are increasing in Arkansas and despite efforts to bring awareness to the opioid epidemic, recovery and support services are not always available in the communities that need them most.

Exodus.Life executive director Myra Woolfolk hopes to change that with support from the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership, which is offering $16 million for programs addressing opioid misuse and addiction.

“If you just watch the news or look at the data, most of the services or most of the individuals that either offer opioid-type services and receive opioid-type services are not of minority populations,” Woolfolk said.

Exodus.Life is a faith-based nonprofit in Central Arkansas working to reduce drug and alcohol-related recidivism through peer-led programs. Woolfolk is developing a proposal that would cater to the specific needs of Jefferson County residents. More than 57% of the population is African American, according to the U.S. Census.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJohq_0jTiNmO200

Myra Woolfolk, executive director of Exodus.Life. (Courtesy photo)

If approved, the funding would give Woolfolk’s organization “an opportunity to focus on opioid use in a population unique to our state,” she said.

“What’s going on, per se, all around the state, it’s not necessarily the same things that need to happen here to address the opioid use because it is an issue,” Woolfolk said.

“Here in Jefferson County, we have a lot of overdoses and a lot of opioid use, but it’s mainly fentanyl in marijuana or it’s other drugs laced with fentanyl. Most of the population here is not actively seeking fentanyl.”

Fourteen overdose deaths were reported in Jefferson County in 2021, according to the Arkansas Opioid Dashboard , tying it with Crittenden County for the 10th most in the state.

Settlement Money

The Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership is accepting proposals for three funding categories — general funding, overdose response team funding and Naloxone Community Hero Project funding.

The general funding category is open to anyone while the overdose response team funding is open to law enforcement agencies, Drug Task Force agencies and cities. The Naloxone Community Hero Project will focus on supporting training individuals to administer naloxone, a drug that reverses opioid overdose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IMfKd_0jTiNmO200

Kirk Lane

The partnership has received five proposals since submissions opened Nov. 4. Only one has been approved — a team proposal for the Arkansas Naloxone Bank, which created the infrastructure needed to support the Naloxone Community Hero Project, ARORP director Kirk Lane said.

Organizations can apply to all three categories and there’s no limit to how much they can request. Funding opportunities are ongoing so there are no submission deadlines.

“We didn’t want it to be cumbersome…if there’s a good project, then we need to get it up and going,” Lane said. “We didn’t want people to do without.”

ARORP’s funding comes from opioid settlements like a national $26 billion settlement with pharmaceutical distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. Arkansas will receive $216 million over 18 years as part of that agreement.

A memorandum of understanding signed in October 2021 formalized an agreement to split opioid settlement funds evenly between cities, counties and the state “when that resolution has been jointly entered into” by these three entities. The Association of Arkansas Counties and the Arkansas Municipal League formed the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership to oversee the disbursement of opioid settlement money to cities and counties.

Lane, who previously served as the state’s drug director, began his new role as ARORP’s director in August. He announced the appointment of Tenesha Barnes as assistant director in early November.

Tenesha Barnes

The partnership has received $16 million so far, and Lane said additional funding will become available as more settlement funds are disbursed.

Applicants should think outside the box because some of the old ways of doing things aren’t working, Lane said. The submission process as well as how the money can be distributed is flexible, which appeals to Woolfolk.

“One of the things that I do like about this funding is it’s not cookie cutter,” she said. “They’re allowing you to be innovative and it is forcing all parties to the table to work together.”

Applications must include letters of support from the county judge and mayor of the region that will be served by a program. Proposals also must include a plan for how a program will be self-sustaining once the awarded funding runs out.

“We wanted to safeguard this money because we know that this money was made off the backs of many lives lost and the anguish of families,” Lane said.

Approximately 75% of all drug overdose deaths in the United States in 2020 involved an opioid, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Arkansas reported 546 overdose deaths in 2020 , the most recent data readily available from the CDC.

Opioid-related deaths increased from 261 in 2020 to 371 in 2021, according to the Arkansas Opioid Dashboard.

Filling Gaps

Joining Lane in making a final decision on proposals is a 12-member advisory board that includes attorneys, medical researchers and individuals who have lived experience with substance abuse.

“It’s really exciting to work with them,” Lane said. “None of them are ‘yes’ people and they have a background of not being ‘yes’ people, which is a real value in what we’re doing because we want people to ask questions because we want to be responsible for the money.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Looking at gaps where other programs don’t exist is important to Lane, who said “location is everything.” The board also wants to avoid duplicating initiatives already in place. Lane wants the panel’s approval to be unanimous, so he said they’ll work with applicants to make necessary revisions to proposals.

While the process is designed to be flexible, there are limitations. For example, first responders are not eligible for the Naloxone Community Hero Project because they already receive naloxone funding, Lane said. Harm reduction groups are also excluded because some are not implementing evidence-based interventions, a requirement for the settlement funds.

The restriction could impact organizations like the Matt Adams Foundation, which funds distribution of naloxone opioid overdose reversal kits and other harm reduction services. Founder Heather Starbuck said she’ll need to further investigate her organization’s eligibility.

“We of course understand all programs have their limitations, and we look forward to connecting with the partnership team to find areas that this program could be leveraged for harm reduction organizations like ourselves, even if not via the naloxone grant specifically,” Starbuck said.

“All in all, we are supportive of these funding opportunities that tackle the opioid epidemic here in Arkansas and hope to collaborate in ways that we are eligible.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The advisory board has met once and is scheduled to meet again next week to consider submitted proposals. Details about approved funding will be added to ARORP’s website.

Lane wants to disperse the money as quickly as possible and said he hopes to complete the entire process in 30 to 60 days. Applications and more information are available at www.arorp.org .

The post Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership offers funding opportunities for mitigation programs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate .

Comments / 0

Related
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth awaits court ruling

*This story was updated at 6:25 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, with additional details from Thursday’s testimony. Arkansas’ ban on gender-affirming health care for transgender minors awaits a decision from a federal judge after the defense rested its case Thursday. The proceedings lasted eight days, four in October and four in November, as the […] The post Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth awaits court ruling appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas Supreme Court stops revocation of medical marijuana cultivation permit for now

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday granted a Fort Smith medical marijuana cultivator’s request to pause the state’s decision to revoke its growing license. The court agreed to expedite its review of an appeal from River Valley Relief Cultivation after a Pulaski County circuit judge ruled that its license should be stripped and regulators took […] The post Arkansas Supreme Court stops revocation of medical marijuana cultivation permit for now appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

A record-setting number of women will serve in state legislatures in 2023

WASHINGTON — A record number of women will soon serve in state legislatures, breaking the previous cap of female lawmakers by at least 69 seats and bringing total representation to more than 32%, according to the Center for American Women and Politics.  States will have at least 2,376 female lawmakers in 2023, including both women […] The post A record-setting number of women will serve in state legislatures in 2023 appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Report: Biden says South Carolina should be first primary state, Michigan first in Midwest

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is recommending to the Democratic National Committee that South Carolina become the first primary state in the presidential nominating process in 2024, and that New Hampshire and Nevada follow a week later — leaving Iowa out of the early lineup, the Washington Post reported Thursday night. Georgia and Michigan would […] The post Report: Biden says South Carolina should be first primary state, Michigan first in Midwest appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
MICHIGAN STATE
Arkansas Advocate

At tribal summit, Biden pledges federal commitment to Indian Country

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is poised to designate Avi Kwa Ame, a sacred site for Native American tribes in southern Nevada, as a national monument that would ensure the preservation of ancestral lands for those 12 tribes.  “I’m committed to protecting this sacred place that is central to the creation […] The post At tribal summit, Biden pledges federal commitment to Indian Country appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
NEVADA STATE
Arkansas Advocate

The Blue Umbrella sells hand-crafted merchandise from Arkansans with disabilities

A little store nestled in downtown Little Rock offers a refreshing break from the busyness and consumerism of the holiday shopping season. It offers customers products handmade by an Arkansan, and the dollars spent have an impact beyond that goes well beyond a paycheck for those artists and craftsmen who made the items in the […] The post The Blue Umbrella sells hand-crafted merchandise from Arkansans with disabilities appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Rampage at Virginia Walmart follows upward trend in supermarket gun attacks

A gun rampage at a Walmart in Virginia is the latest amid a rise in mass shootings in general in the U.S., and mass shootings at grocery and retail stores in particular. Multiple people including the gunman were killed in the incident on Nov. 22, 2022, at an outlet of the retailer in Chesapeake. It […] The post Rampage at Virginia Walmart follows upward trend in supermarket gun attacks appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Arkansas Advocate

Gretchen Conger to be Sanders’ chief of staff

Gretchen Conger will be Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ chief of staff in the governor’s office, Sanders announced Tuesday. Sanders also announced that she will transfer more than $2.5 million from her 2022 gubernatorial campaign treasury to her 2026 reelection campaign and named campaign manager Chris Caldwell as senior advisor to the reelection campaign. Conger, who […] The post Gretchen Conger to be Sanders’ chief of staff appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

North Little Rock renters fed up with poor living conditions

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Moving out of a black mold-infested apartment and into a safer one was literally and figuratively a breath of fresh air for Daffany Payne and her seven children, she said Tuesday. However, Payne received a bill for $4,000 worth of repairs at her previous apartment, putting her in debt for problems […] The post North Little Rock renters fed up with poor living conditions appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

EPA permits cover only a third of concentrated animal feeding operations

The Environmental Protection Agency is charged with protecting important waterways from pollution, but manure from concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs, continues to harm waterways — and only one-third of the largest facilities have a federal permit. EPA permits require CAFO operators to tell the agency how much waste the animals will produce and how […] The post EPA permits cover only a third of concentrated animal feeding operations appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
IOWA STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Mandatory life sentences for juveniles unconstitutional, Tenn. high court declares

In a landmark decision, a majority panel of the Tennessee Supreme Court on Friday struck down as unconstitutional mandatory life sentences for juveniles. “In fulfilling our duty to decide constitutional issues, we hold that an automatic life sentence when imposed on a juvenile homicide offender with no consideration of the juvenile’s age or other circumstances […] The post Mandatory life sentences for juveniles unconstitutional, Tenn. high court declares appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
TENNESSEE STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session

Among the items on Congress’ lengthy to-do list by the end of the year is U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s proposal to speed up the federal government’s permitting process that certifies energy projects do not harm the environment. But the bill, which was a condition of the centrist West Virginia Democrat’s support for his party’s larger […] The post Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
VIRGINIA STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Georgians can start voting Saturday with state Supreme Court ruling in Warnock lawsuit

Early voting is set to take place in more than a dozen Georgia counties both days on Thanksgiving weekend after the Georgia Supreme Court rejected a last-ditch attempt by Republican groups to block the polls from opening on Saturday for the runoff for the U.S. Senate. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court justices unanimously denied the […] The post Georgians can start voting Saturday with state Supreme Court ruling in Warnock lawsuit appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
GEORGIA STATE
Arkansas Advocate

GOP groups seek emergency ruling from Georgia Supreme Court on Saturday voting

Several Republican organizations have asked the Georgia Supreme Court to block Georgians from early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff this Saturday after two courts rejected state attempts to do so. On Monday evening Georgia’s Court of Appeals rejected Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s attempt to nullify a Fulton County judge’s order giving Georgia […] The post GOP groups seek emergency ruling from Georgia Supreme Court on Saturday voting appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
GEORGIA STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas’ request for rehearing on gender-law injunction denied

A temporary halt on enforcement of Arkansas’ ban on gender-affirming care for minors remains in effect after a federal appeals court on Wednesday denied the state’s request for a rehearing. In August, a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s injunction that blocked implementation of Act 626 of […] The post Arkansas’ request for rehearing on gender-law injunction denied appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas panel OKs $34.8 million in federal relief funds, but again delays other requests

An Arkansas Legislative Council subcommittee on Tuesday approved requests for $34.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding while again delaying action on more than a dozen proposals that have been held since September.  During a Sept. 13 meeting, Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review subcommittee members expressed frustration that there wasn’t a plan for prioritizing […] The post Arkansas panel OKs $34.8 million in federal relief funds, but again delays other requests appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Frisch concedes to Rep. Boebert in race still destined for automatic recount

The race between Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in Colorado is over. During a live announcement Friday morning, Frisch said he had conceded the race, which remains exceedingly close but not likely to change in Frisch’s favor. “I just got off the phone with Rep. Boebert,” Frisch said. “I […] The post Frisch concedes to Rep. Boebert in race still destined for automatic recount appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
COLORADO STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock housing complex facing AG lawsuit set to go to city court Monday

Management of a housing complex on Colonel Glenn Road is scheduled for a Little Rock environmental court hearing Monday after multiple delays. Big Country Chateau faces several city code violations for unsafe and unhealthy living conditions, including mold, broken windows and scattered trash. Tenants have said that management often has not responded to maintenance requests […] The post Little Rock housing complex facing AG lawsuit set to go to city court Monday appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas National Guard soldiers lose jobs at military training center over federal disagreement

*This story was updated at 4 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2022, with comments from the National Guard Bureau. Roughly 20 members of the Arkansas National Guard stand to lose their jobs this week after state and federal leaders failed to reach an agreement on their continued employment at Camp Robinson and Fort Chaffee. These temporary […] The post Arkansas National Guard soldiers lose jobs at military training center over federal disagreement appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock, AR
477
Followers
303
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Arkansas Advocate intends to show how state government affects the lives of everyday Arkansans so they can make informed decisions about themselves, their families and their communities. We strive to amplify the voices of all Arkansans. We focus especially on the relationship between people, power and policy. As an independent, nonpartisan news organization, Arkansas Advocate will keep an eye on the levers of power and those who manipulate them, and hold public officials accountable regardless of party or ideology. We believe news is a vital community service and ethical journalism a cornerstone of democracy, making us key players in fulfilling Arkansas’ state motto, Regnat Populus: “the people rule.” Arkansas Advocate proudly publishes the work of independent journalists. If you have a great idea and a passion for ethical, truthful storytelling, we’d love to hear from you. The Advocate also provides a forum for guest commentary on issues of interest to Arkansans. We separate opinion from our news reporting and clearly label each. Arkansas Advocate is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advocate retains full editorial independence.

 https://arkansasadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy