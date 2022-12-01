Holiday Favorites Gift Guide 2022

Capricious

74 Kercheval Ave.

Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236

313-458-8719 | capriciousgp.com

Beatrice by Soia & Kyo:

No mitten is as stylish & warm as the Beatrice by Soia & Kyo. This short lamb leather mitten is lined with super-soft faux fur and has a sleek zipper opening at the fingertips. Available in many color combinations now at Capricious.

Fustini’s Oils and Vinegars

407 N 5th Ave., 2nd Floor of Kerrytown Shops

Ann Arbor, MI 49690

734-213-1110 | fustinis.com

Pantry Pairing – Herb:

Selected from the hundreds of possible pairings of oils and vinegars we sell, we’ve paired our 18-Year Traditional balsamic vinegar and Garlic olive oil with the Tuscan Spice blend for easy and delicious meals and a unique gift! Includes a card with application ideas as well as each bottle containing a QR code for easy access to more recipes and ideas.

Complexion Med Spa

7423 Orchard Lake Rd.

West Bloomfield, MI 48322

248-737-6912 | complexionspa.com

Photofractional (IPL and ResurFX Combo) treatment

at Complexion Med Spa:

A complete skin rejuvenation treatment involving IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) and ResurFX (non-ablative skin resurfacing) addressing aging & sun spots, fine lines, acne scars, uneven texture, and skin tone . . . leaving you with the famous Complexion Spa glow! Reg. Price $695 / Holiday Special Price $495 until December 31st. Just mention Hour Magazine to redeem.

15% ADDED VALUE:

15% ADDED VALUE to any GIFT CARD purchased at Complexion Med Spa! A $100 purchase will earn you $115 in value and so on. Take advantage of this holiday special with a full line of skin care products; aesthetic services; injectables; body sculpting; airbrushing; drip therapy; and more. Just mention Hour Magazine to redeem until December 31st.

(4) Sessions of EmSculpt NEO®:

$1,500 OFF! EmSculpt NEO® Package of (4) Sessions: Your dream body is waiting for you at Complexion Med Spa. This non-invasive, 30-minute session is clinically proven to burn 30% less fat and build 25% more muscle in your abdominals, thighs, buttocks, calves, love handles, and arms! Just mention Hour Magazine to redeem.

Blossoms

33866 Woodward Ave.

Birmingham, MI 48009

248-644-4411 | blossomsbirmingham.com

Nest NY Holiday Votive:

Create the quintessential aroma of the season with this bestselling Nest fragrance, Holiday. This exquisitely fragranced Classic Candle features the iconic scent’s blend of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, and cinnamon with a hint of vanilla and amber. Offered at Blossoms in votive, standard, 3 wick, and luxury sizes.

Project BarFly – HopCat

1575 Arboretum Drive SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

312-636-3545 | hopcat.com

HopCat gift cards:

Give a little, get a little. Buy $30 in HopCat gift cards & receive a $10 bonus card.

(bonus card has no cash value. redeemable only on food & non-alcoholic beverages. dine-in only. valid 1/1/23 – 3/31/23)

Mrs. Mason’s Co.

619 S Washington Ave.

Royal Oak, MI 48067

248-660-0675 | mrsmasons.com

Premium Brittle Gold Gift Box:

This is the iconic Mrs. Mason’s one pound gold gift box. Our wrapping changes with the seasons/holidays. This year, we’re using a gold on gold look.

Margot European Day Spa

101 Townsend St., BIRMINGHAM, MI 48009

248-642-3770 | margots.com

Margot Gift Card:

Give the gift of wellness this Holiday Season! Gift cards are valid for services and products and may be purchased in any denomination (minumum $25 value). Use gift code HOUR10 to save 10% on your online gift card order at www.margot.com

Offer valid through December 25, 2022

Shatila Bakery

14300 W. Warren Ave.

Dearborn, MI 48126

313-582-1952 | shatila.com

A Variety of Sweets:

A variety of Middle Eastern sweets and French pastries, as well as homemade premium ice cream. We have a variety of different gift options for every occasion. Local Pick up or worldwide delivery available.

