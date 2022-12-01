ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

CBS Studios Expands International Co-Production Slate

By Leo Barraclough
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Zrt1_0jTiNcYm00

CBS Studios has expanded its international co-production slate to include projects in Australia, Spain and France. These productions include “Gold Diggers” from Australia, and “Electric Years” from Spain and France.

“Gold Diggers” is produced by CBS Studios with The Alliance (a Stampede Ventures and Kojo Studios joint venture) for The ABC in Australia. It is set in 1850s Gold Rush, Australia. Thousands of men from around the world flock to the country to hit the jackpot, and so do two women in search of their own jackpot: newly rich idiots. Gert, a heavy-drinking sociopath, and Marigold, her virginal, dummy sister, are willing to do anything to get their fortune; but first they must suffer the lads, lice and lechery of outback Australia. Jack Yabsley serves as writer.

While hiding near the French/Spanish border, Campano, a mysterious wanderer and fugitive on the run, turns a group of artists into sophisticated art thieves. Campano and his gang must stay one step ahead of law enforcement, Europe’s changing tides and a burgeoning Spanish drug cartel in “Electric Years.” Produced by Dynamo in association with CBS Studios, the show is created by Fernando Navarro and Cristian Conti, directed by Kike Maillo and written by Navarro, Conti, Isabel Peña, Rafael Cobos and Salvador Perpiñá.

“We are thrilled to build on our international co-production slate with partners like Stampede Ventures, The Alliance, Kojo Studios and Dynamo,” says David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. “These premium scripted series have the ability to travel to a broad global audience through the themes and characters and we look forward to sharing these relevant stories with viewers.”

“Working with these talented producers allows us to support diverse talent in front of and behind the camera while helping to tell entertaining stories that authentically reflect the world around us,” says Lindsey Martin, vice president of international co-productions and development at CBS Studios.

These series are distributed internationally outside of their local regions by Paramount Global Content Distribution .

CBS Studios most recently launched the first season of “Bestseller Boy” for Avrotros in the Netherlands on Nov. 27, “Ze Network” for RTL+ in Germany on Nov. 1, and “Munich Games” with Sky Studios and Amusement Park Film on Sept. 5, and finished production on the first season of “Oderbruch” for ARD Degeto.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Alpi Film Lab Unveils Achievements in Fostering Italian-French Co-Productions, ‘American Heroes’ Wins Post-Production Award

During the Torino Film Festival, the Circolo dei Lettori hosted an event during which Alpi Film Lab handed out the Scarabeo Post-Production Award, followed by a panel discussion on the first results achieved by the program. TFL’s program coordinator, Angelica Cantisani, and Alessandra Stefani, of Scarabeo Entertainment, invited on stage director Sophie Beaulieu and producer Camille Genaud, of Paris-based Paraíso Production, to receive the Scarabeo Post-Production Award, consisting of in-kind post-production services worth €12,000 ($12,500). The winning project is a fiction feature titled “American Heroes,” described as “a Western movie set in the French Alps.” In it, two stepbrothers set up...
Variety

Daisy Ridley to Star in Miramax TV’s ‘The Christie Affair,’ Based on Agatha Christie’s Disappearance (TV News Roundup)

Daisy Ridley will star in and executive produce the series adaptation of Nina de Gramont’s best-selling novel “The Christie Affair” for Miramax TV, which is set to develop and produce the murder mystery. The series is set to be a reimagining of Agatha Christie’s 11-day disappearance in 1926, which mirrored many elements of the mystery genre the late author was known for. Ridley will play Nan O’Dea, the mistress of Christie’s husband, who the series will center on. Throughout the show, Nan discovers that her life becomes entwined with Christie’s in ways that neither could ever expect. Writer Juliette Towhidi is adapting...
Variety

‘Surface’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple

“Surface” has been renewed for Season 2 at Apple. The first season of the series, which stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw and hails from creator Veronica West, debuted back in July. The first season was set in San Francisco, while Season 2 will take place in London. “I am thrilled to continue this journey and dive deeper into the tension and mystery of ‘Surface’ with with this brilliant team,” said Mbatha-Raw. “I love playing Sophie and I can’t wait for fans and new audiences to join us as she enters the dangerous new world of her past in season two. As an actor...
Variety

‘Property Brothers’ Stars, Top Producers Talk TV and Trends at Variety’s Lifestyle Leaders Breakfast

It’s a business of authenticity and ingenuity, populated with born entrepreneurs, talented artisans and experienced business owners. The growing marketplace for unscripted TV related to food, home, design, beauty, health, wellness and related subjects was the focus of Variety’s inaugural Lifestyle Leaders breakfast gathering featuring conversations with “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott and Magnolia Network chief Allison Page. The Nov. 30 gathering at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills also featured a panel with top lifestyle TV producers, showrunners and executives discussing the elements that make the genre unique. Jo Sharon, co-CEO of “Top Chef” production company Magical Elves,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

Al Strobel, ‘Twin Peaks’ Actor, Dies at 83

Al Strobel, an actor who was best known for his role as Phillip Gerard, the one-armed man on “Twin Peaks,” died Friday in Eugene, Ore. He was 83. “Twin Peaks” producer and frequent David Lynch collaborator Sabrina Sutherland released a statement on behalf of his family: “Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel. He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family.” Strobel, who lost his left arm in a car accident at the age of 17, was a mainstay across “Twin Peaks,” first appearing...
EUGENE, OR
Variety

Longtime Top Amazon Exec Jeff Blackburn to Retire

After more than two decades at Amazon, top exec Jeff Blackburn has decided to retire from the ecommerce giant. Blackburn, who joined Amazon in 1998 after advising on its IPO, left the company briefly in February 2021 to join Bessemer Venture Partners, but returned quickly that June as Amazon’s SVP of a new Global Media & Entertainment organization. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced the news of Blackburn’s retirement via a memo to staff Friday, praising the accomplishments made by Prime Video and Amazon Studios SVP Mike Hopkins and his team under Blackburn’s watch. “Over the past year and a half, he’s helped set...
Variety

Jimmy Kimmel Condemns Kanye West for Praising Hitler: ‘We Have a Black White Supremacist Running Around’

Jimmy Kimmel started the Dec. 2 episode of his ABC talk show by condemning Kanye West for praising Hitler during a horrific antisemitic tirade on Alex Jones’ “Infowars” talk show earlier that day. Kimmel called West a “Black white supremacist” and expressed shock over the fact that the controversial rapper still has a following. West told Jones that he likes Nazis and that every human brings value to the world, especially Hitler. “Especially Hitler?!” Kimmel told viewers. “I think he’s wearing the wrong color hood.” West claimed during his “Infowars” interview that Hitler cannot be considered all bad since he invented...
Variety

‘Emancipation’ Producer Joey McFarland Apologizes for Bringing Photo of Enslaved Man to Premiere

“Emancipation” producer Joey McFarland has apologized after facing criticism for bringing a photograph of the enslaved man known as “Whipped Peter,” which served as an inspiration for the film, to the Los Angeles premiere. “I wholeheartedly apologize to everyone I have offended by bringing a photograph of Peter to the ‘Emancipation’ premiere,” McFarland wrote in a statement on his Instagram posted Sunday afternoon. “My intent was to honor this remarkable man and to remind the general public that his image not only brought about change in 1863 but still resonates and promotes change today.” McFarland was met with widespread criticism after revealing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Unholy’ Matrimony: How Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Queer Anthem Became an Overnight Success

Overnight success was a long time coming for Kim Petras. After a decade navigating every rung of the music industry, she finally hit the jackpot with “Unholy.” At the beginning of October, the slinky Sam Smith collaboration became Petras’ first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and, to her complete astonishment, topped the chart a month later and earned a Grammy nomination. “There was a lot of crying,” the German artist says. Her shock is rooted in doubt about the public’s willingness to embrace a trans pop star.  “Executives would say, ‘You make gay club music,  you’re niche and we don’t...
Variety

Helen Mirren Praises Her ‘1923’ Co-Star Harrison Ford at Premiere: ‘He Taught Me a Great Deal About Film Acting’

Long before running Yellowstone ranch in Taylor Sheridan’s new “Yellowstone” spinoff series “1923,” Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren first played husband and wife in the 1986 Peter Weir film “The Mosquito Coast.” “When we first worked together, he was a huge movie star and I was like nobody,” Mirren told Variety with a laugh at the red carpet premiere of “1923” on Friday night. “So I was very intimidated.” By 1986, Ford had already portrayed Han Solo in the original “Star Wars” trilogy and starred in two “Indiana Jones” features. She continued, “I learned a lot from him because I hadn’t...
MONTANA STATE
Variety

Will Smith Walks First Red Carpet Post-Oscars, Says ‘Emancipation’ Unlocked ‘Empathy and Gratitude That I Get to Live in This Time’

Will Smith’s press tour for “Emancipation” continued on Wednesday night as the actor made his first red carpet appearance following the 2022 Oscars. Smith arrived at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood with his family — wife Jada Pinkett Smith and children Trey, Willow and Jaden — by his side. As photographers called for him to look this way and that, Smith was jovial and more than prepared to face a throng of reporters for the first time since the fallout from slapping Chris Rock during the Academy Awards. Smith already had a few interviews under his belt, including his trip...
GEORGIA STATE
Variety

Distributor Andrea Romeo, Producer Eilon Ratzkovsky on Audience Design, Arthouse Distribution, Painful Relationship With Exhibitors

During the Torino Film Festival, the Circolo dei Lettori hosted a panel discussion on the future of arthouse cinema, moderated by Torino Film Lab’s head of studies, Francesco Giai Via. The event saw the participation of Israeli producer and TFL mentor Eilon Ratzkovsky (“7 Days in Entebbe”), and Andrea Romeo, CEO of Bologna-based production and distribution outfit I Wonder Pictures. Giai Via and Ratzkovsky reflected on how, despite their great efforts on 200 movies so that they are “in shape before they meet the viewers,” it is still difficult to imagine a target audience during the development and financing stages. Giai Via...
Variety

Morton Zarcoff, ‘It Takes a Thief’ Producer and Former USC Film Department Co-Chairman, Dies at 95

Morton Zarcoff, a producer on the 1968 crime series “It Takes a Thief” and former co-chairman of the University of Southern California’s (USC) Film & Television department, died Dec. 1 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after a brief illness. He was 95. Zarcoff’s death was confirmed by his son, Larry Zarcoff. Zarcoff was born on Aug. 23, 1927 and grew up a Brooklyn native, where he frequented movie theaters and developed a love of cinema. After serving in the Navy, Zarcoff resumed his academic studies at Brooklyn College and later the University of Michigan, where he was introduced to radio...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Keke Palmer Reveals Baby Bump During ‘SNL’ Monologue

“Saturday Night Live” returned after the holiday break with host Keke Palmer making a big announcement: She is having a baby! “People have been in my comments, saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby,’ ‘Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight,” Palmer said in her opening monologue. “I am!” Palmer revealed the huge news by unveiling her baby bump during her animated and hysterical monologue talking about her big year starring in “Nope” and being nominated for an Academy Award –which she joked didn’t actually happen. “I was trying so hard to keep it on the down-low ’cause I got a lot...
Variety

How Sony Music Publishing’s Amy Coles Helped Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Become the Runaway Hit of 2022

Syncs have long been a powerful tool for exposure when it comes to songs. There’s Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” in the Netflix movie “Someone Great” and Apple’s use of Jet’s “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” for an iPod ad. Lord Huron added a legion of teens to their fan base after “The Night We Met” landed key placement in “13 Reasons Why,” and the Fray’s “How to Save a Life” may forever be linked to “Grey’s Anatomy.” These songs not only made for big movie and TV moments but found continued life after the peak of the projects that featured...
Variety

Kate Winslet Was ‘Impressed’ by Daughter Mia Threapleton’s Performance in Drama ‘I Am Ruth’

Kate Winslet has discussed her experiences acting alongside her daughter, Mia Threapleton, for the first time. Appearing in London to promote the feature-length television drama “I Am Ruth” – in which Winslet and Threapleton recreate their relationship in a fictional setting– the British actor spoke of how aspects of life imitated art during a Q&A session. “For sure, there was some personal overlap,” Winslet confided. “It’s a mother/daughter story: it is inevitable. We know how to push each other’s buttons.” Winslet also praised her daughter’s performance, saying that she was “impressed” by Threapleton every day throughout the shoot. Whilst Winslet was last seen...
Variety

Guy Ritchie, Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller ‘The Interpreter’ Retitled ‘The Covenant’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Speaking from the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Guy Ritchie revealed Friday that his thriller “The Interpreter” is now titled “The Covenant.” “Names, as it transpires, is about the most challenging aspect of filmmaking,” Ritchie told Variety. “The last few films I’ve done, the trickiest decision to make has been the name of the movie. As of today, it’s called ‘The Covenant.'” The thriller sees Gyllenhaal’s army sergeant in Afghanistan rescued by his Afghan interpreter, played by Fahim Fazli, and having to traverse hostile territory towards safety. Written by Ritchie and his regular collaborators Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, the...
Deadline

International Insider: London Calling; Harry & Meghan’s Doc; Red Sea Festival; Screen Scotland’s EFF To Rise?; Shanghai Disney

Roll up, roll up, Insiders. The Deadline International team have once again been travelling the world to bring you the latest news and analysis from the global film and TV biz, with Mel and Zac both in the Middle East. Max and I actually found the TV world descending on London for once, so we didn’t have to go so far for access. Read on. London Calling Tighten those belts: Straight over to Max Goldbart with this report — As news emerged repeatedly of mass layoffs at a wealth of legacy U.S. media companies this week, some of the most senior execs...
Variety

‘Happy Valley’ Final Season Sets U.K. Release Date, Teaser

Sarah Lancashire and James Norton are set to reunite when “Happy Valley” returns to screens in January, the BBC confirmed today. The third and supposedly final season of the show will drop in the U.K. on New Year’s Day, airing on BBC One and streaming platform iPlayer. (A U.S. release date has not yet been confirmed). Lancashire returns as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the six-episode season, this time navigating relationships with her teenage grandson Ryan (played by Rhys Connah) and sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran) whilst attempting to solve what appears to be a gangland murder. Norton, meanwhile, once again steps into the...
Variety

Variety

92K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy