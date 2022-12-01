Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/1/22–12/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Homemade ‘Smith And Methson’ Firearm Unlikely To Catch On With Wyoming Crooks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The likelihood is vanishingly small that any Wyoming crime victim would find themselves staring down the twin barrels of a “Smith & Methson,” says a Wyoming a gunsmith and former law enforcement officer. “It looks like it’s probably a...
KJCT8
Federal Grand Jury indicts 7 Southern Colorado residents on drug and weapons charges
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces the indictments of Leonard Singleton, age 44; Jaime Sanchez, age 39; Gabriel Sanchez, age 36; Jose Baeza, age 39; Stephanie Barker, age 38; Leanne Wilson, age 25; and Augustine Gallegos, age 36, after a 10-month federal investigation into drug trafficking in Colorado Springs.
Man, 2 children dead in presumed murder-suicide in Fort Collins
One man and two children are dead in what Fort Collins police presumes is a murder-suicide incident Saturday morning.
doniphanherald.com
Grandmother offers $200K reward to find man who went missing on visit to Gering
Nearly four years after the disappearance of a Wyoming man during a visit to Gering, his family continues to wait for answers. Dec. 2 will mark the birthday of Chance Englebert, and his grandma hopes it will be the last without knowing the fate of the young man who has been missing since July 6, 2019.
Colorado law enforcement charging hundreds under new fentanyl laws
Since July 1, law enforcement agencies have brought 742 cases into court. This total includes 367 felony cases - about two and a half new felony fentanyl cases per day.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol investigating incident that led to officer shooting 53-year-old man Thursday
GERING, Neb. — The state patrol is investigating an incident that led to an officer shooting a suspect Thursday afternoon in western Nebraska. Around 12:25 p.m., Gering police officers responded to a report of a man threatening self-harm, according to the state patrol. As officers were making contact with...
2 children, man found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police said two children and a man were found dead in a Fort Collins home in a "presumed" murder-suicide.
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Critical Incident Response Team Investigation Update
An update is available in the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigation into a Larimer County officer-involved shooting. Just after 12:15 am on November 21, a Larimer County Sheriff’s patrol deputy attempted to stop a gray Chevy Colorado truck for traffic violations. The driver, identified as Justin Anderson, 51, of Fort Collins, also had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants. Anderson refused to stop and fled northbound on I-25.
10 cold case murders that remain unsolved in Colorado
Thursday marks five years since Maggie Long was found dead in her home. To this day, her murder remains unsolved. In fact, there are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases in Colorado.
Laramie PD’s Officer Justin Johnson Retires After 32 Years
The Laramie Police Department announced on their Facebook page yesterday, that Officer Justin Johnson has retired from the force, after dedicating 32 years to the citizens of the city of Laramie and the county of Albany. He began his journey with the force as a Dispatcher for the Albany County...
EXPLAINER: What do we know about the Colorado bomb threat?
DENVER — (AP) — More than a year before police say Anderson Lee Aldrich killed five people and wounded 17 others at a gay night club in Colorado Springs, Aldrich was arrested on allegations of making a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of about 10 homes.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Woman Accused Of Embezzling $255,500 From Cheyenne Little Theatre
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of embezzling about $255,500 from the Cheyenne Little Theatre, Carissa Dunn-Pollard, of Cheyenne, was charged federally last week with five counts of wire fraud. She faces between zero and 100 years in prison, and up to $1.25 million in fines...
It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Colorado
Did you know there are a handful of items that you simply can not throw out with the trash in Colorado?. In Colorado, there are 14 items that do not belong in the trash under any circumstance, and seven of them could get you in hot water if you are caught throwing dumping them at a landfill.
COS drug trafficking: 7 indicted by Federal Grand Jury
(DENVER) — A Federal Grand Jury has indicted seven people from Southern Colorado on drug and weapon charges after they allegedly “conspired to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.” According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado and following a 10-month federal investigation, all but one of the seven suspects, who […]
oilcity.news
Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle fatality accident involves Bayard woman
MELBETA - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal accident near Melbeta in the Nebraska Panhandle at 10:15 p.m. Thursday night. State patrol spokesman Cody Thomas says a Buick Park Avenue, driven by Syrena Parks, 25, of Bayard, was traveling eastbound on Highway 92 when Parks crossed the vehicle over the center line, striking a westbound Ford F-150, driven by Alexis Guardado, 23, of Douglas, Wyo.
Do You Know Who Stole This From Colorado’s Mesa Verde?
United States Park Rangers at Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park ask your help to track down a utility trailer and those responsible for stealing it. Have you seen this vehicle?. Stolen From Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park. Check out the video above. This footage, captured in the early morning hours...
What we know about Colorado’s fentanyl felons
Of the 367 felony fentanyl cases, 321 were charged against white defendants - about 87%. Twenty-eight were charged against Black defendants or 8%. African-Americans are 4.7% of Colorado's population.
