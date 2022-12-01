ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Threats Made Targeting Staff Members Leads To Increased Police Presence At Towson HS

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
Towson High School

There will be an increased police presence at a Maryland high school on Thursday morning after police were called in to investigate a threat.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, Baltimore County Police Schools administrators advised county police about an emailed threat targeting High School staff members that they have received.

Baltimore County Police investigators were called in and ultimately determined the threats in the email were unsubstantiated, the agency announced on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The nature of the threat was not disclosed by authorities.

According to officials, “out of an abundance of caution," the Baltimore County Police Department will expand its police presence at Towson High School, which is going to open on schedule.

They said that “ss the safety of our students remains a top priority, the Baltimore County Police Department reminds County residents to stay vigilant in reporting any suspicious activity to authorities.

