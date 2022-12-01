On November 10, the Kansas School Board voted 7-1 with two abstentions to pass a resolution. They recommend that schools drop their Native American (“Indian”) themed mascots. This came upon the recommendation of a commission, including representatives from four federally-recognized tribes with significant numbers here in Kansas. The resolution is not tied to funding or accreditation. Even so, several school districts including Atchison, Wichita, and Shawnee Mission had already stopped using such mascots, and more name changes are under consideration.

