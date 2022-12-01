ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Hays Post

Kansas City man "fired warning shot" that killed man

KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed against a Kansas City man who fired shots from his vehicle, fatally wounding man on the street, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andrew Harold Bostic, 62, faces Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Kansas shooting suspect captured after chase, crash

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting on Wednesday that sent a man to the hospital have a suspect in custody. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a parking lot in the 1100 Block of Johnson Drive to check the welfare of a man, according to a media release.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kan. teen arrested following recent juvenile overdoses

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen on connection with a series of alleged drug crimes. On Friday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit made an arrest following an extensive investigation into multiple recent juvenile narcotics related overdoses in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

2 charged after firing shots at State Trooper on I-70

KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City man face multiple felony counts after they were involved in fleeing from a Highway Patrol officer and firing shots at the officer, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Christopher A. Northcutt, 31, faces Assault 1st Degree or Attempt, Unlawful Use of a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Kansas man hospitalized after fire in two-story home

TOPEKA —One person was injured in a house fire Thursday in Topeka. Just before 6p.m. on Thursday, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the two-story house at 833 SE Chestnut Street in Topeka, according to a Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Firefighters performed a primary search and found...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Prosecutor: Fatal shooting by 3 Kan. officers was justified

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Three Lawrence police officers who shot and killed a man in October will not face charges because their actions were legally justified, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Thursday. The officers shot Michael Scott Blanck, 43, at his father's home on Oct. 2 after...
LAWRENCE, KS
Hays Post

KBI: Man killed by Kansas officer after struggle over gun

SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Topeka. Preliminary information indicates that just before 7a.m..officer from the Topeka Police Department (TPD) observed a vehicle that appeared suspicious because it was parked in the center of an alleyway southeast of the intersection of 20th St. and SW Lincoln St. Dispatch indicated the car, which was occupied by a male subject, had been reported stolen, according to a media release from the KBI.
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Kan. man with previous drug convictions accused of selling meth

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a traffic stop. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 35 near the Williamsburg/Pomona exit for a traffic violation, according to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells. During the...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Past, present and future of KC Chiefs’ name

On November 10, the Kansas School Board voted 7-1 with two abstentions to pass a resolution. They recommend that schools drop their Native American (“Indian”) themed mascots. This came upon the recommendation of a commission, including representatives from four federally-recognized tribes with significant numbers here in Kansas. The resolution is not tied to funding or accreditation. Even so, several school districts including Atchison, Wichita, and Shawnee Mission had already stopped using such mascots, and more name changes are under consideration.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High vs Washburn Rural/Free State

The Hays High Indians girls basketball team takes on Washburn Rural in the semifinals of the Hays City Shootout Friday at approximately 6:30 with the boys to follow at about 8:15 p.m. against Lawrence Free State. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also...
Hays Post

🏀 Monarchs drop season openers at Hays City Shootout

The TMP-Marian boys and girls basketball teams both dropped their first games of the season Thursday in the first round of the Hays City Shootout. After both teams struggled offensively in the first half Washburn Rural ended the first half and began the second half on a 16-1 run on their way to a 49-244 win over TMP in the first round game of the Hays City Shootout.
HAYS, KS
