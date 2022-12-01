Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
'Streets of Sacramento where dreams come true': Folsom mom hopes to qualify for marathon Olympic trials at CIM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ten thousand runners are expected to toe the start line at theCalifornia International Marathon on Sunday. Katie Layman, 39, of Folsom is one of them. "It's my social time and that one thing you can have for yourself," she said. Layman picked up her packet with...
davisvanguard.org
Sunday Commentary: Chancellor May Addresses Homelessness, but Student Housing Issues Remain a Problem Despite Progress
Davis, CA – The issue of homelessness is a huge challenge, not only in our community but also among university students. In his latest column, UC Davis Chancellor Gary May discusses in brief the homeless problem. The Chancellor cites the statistic of 173,800 unhoused people in California and writes,...
cohaitungchi.com
8 Stunning Waterfall Near Sacramento, CA – You Must Visit
California is well-known for many things, including its vibrant nightlife, diverse cuisine scenes, and exhilarating rides. What most people don’t realize is that Sacramento, the state’s capital city, is also home to beautiful landscapes, nature parks, rivers, and hills. This city is one of the places you should...
davisvanguard.org
Decarcerate Sac, Allies Announce News Conference to Denounce Sacramento Jail Expansion
SACRAMENTO, CA – Community groups continue to line up opposing a nearly half billion dollar jail expansion coming up for a vote before the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors next week—the fourth time in about three years the board is considering a Sacramento County jail expansion. This time,...
More than 700 without power in Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A power outage in the Sacramento-San Joaquin delta has left more than 700 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the dark Saturday. Seven outages in the delta communities surrounding Isleton, Rio Vista and Walnut Grove have impacted 796 homes and businesses, according to PG&E's outage map.
KCRA.com
Sacramento region's rain forces cancelation of holiday events and rethinking of others
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Stormy weekend weather forced the cancellation of various planned holiday events across the greater Sacramento area. Some festivities were canceled altogether, while an event in Elk Grove decided to change the format of its celebration. Rain meant the annual Parade of Lights couldn't happen, but...
A changing of the guard in Sacramento
Three days before California’s new state Legislature is set to be sworn into office — and to convene a special session focused on oil industry profits — it’s still not clear who will occupy two of the seats. As of Thursday evening, Democrat Christy Holstege and Republican Greg Wallis each had 50% of the vote […]
davisvanguard.org
City, County and Campus Declare Collaborative Campaign to Be Hate-Free Together
Davis, CA – The City of Davis, Yolo County and UC Davis have partnered to create Hate-Free Together, a community-wide framework to combat the recent string of local hate incidents and prioritize the well-being and safety of all residents. The joint effort, unveiled last night (Nov. 30) during the...
KCRA.com
Northern California weekend forecast: Timeline for more Valley rain and Sierra snow
Northern California has a slow-moving weather system moving in over the weekend and bringing more rain and snow. Here's what our weather team says you can expect. Saturday's weather system has arrived and rain will get steadier in the afternoon and into the evening in the Valley. (Video above: 8...
‘It’s a game changer’: State floods millions in drought relief to four small water districts
Four small Bay Area drinking water systems will receive millions of dollars as part of California’s effort to protect water deliveries as the drought drags into its fourth year. On Tuesday, the California Department of Water Resources announced $44 million in statewide Small Community Drought Relief Program grants —...
Sacramento police respond to a collision involving a pedestrian
SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento Police are investigating a collision that left one person injured.According to police, the collision involved a vehicle and one pedestrian who sustained major injuries.Rio Linda Boulevard between Eleanor Avenue and Lampasas Avenue is currently closed.Police are advising travelers to use an alternative route.
KCRA.com
Call to action on World Aids Day as Sacramento listed as top hot spot for HIV cases
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city leaders gathered on World AIDS Day to commemorate the work done to fight the disease and remember those who have died. They met at City Hall on Thursday to issue a call to action to end the epidemic. There is a national initiative underway to end the epidemic by 2030.
These are the red-light cameras in the city and county of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Running a red light —any red light— is illegal and can lead to fines in the hundreds of dollars, and at 26 intersections in the Sacramento area, cameras are in place to catch drivers that do so. The red-light cameras throughout the city and county are used to help police enforce […]
Greyhounds travel to Colusa for state semifinal game
– The Atascadero Greyhound footfall team travels to Colusa for a semifinal game in the CIF State Championship. Colusa is an agricultural town on the Sacramento River, an hour north of Sacramento. The population is 6,428. The high school has about 500 students. The Colusa Redhawks are 10-2 this season....
rosevilletoday.com
New Placer County Building Standards to go into effect January 2023
Permits will be required to meet Title 24 regulations. Auburn, Calif. – Big changes to state building requirements will take effect for new projects in Placer County next year. The California Building Standards Code — also known as Title 24 — will soon mandate energy storage system readiness on...
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento’s Black Wall Street Hosts Black Friday Fest
The scene Nov. 25 was reminiscent of Christmas Eve at the North Pole: gifts being wrapped, the smell of fresh pastries in the air, holiday music and jolly old Black Santa, engaging kids and their families. Children’s laughter filled the happy halls of Sacramento’s Black Wall Street during this year’s...
Elk Grove Citizen
Former EGUSD coach claims there’s now fewer good football teams
Joe Cattolico almost picked up another Section championship Saturday when his Granite Bay football team dropped a 51-48 shootout to Manteca in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division II Football Championship game. (See game highlights) The last time Cattolico coached a Section winner was when his Pleasant Grove Eagles defeated Monterey...
‘Chipotlane’ locations open in Roseville and Ceres, another in Sacramento to come soon
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Drive-thru Chipotle pickup locations opened in Roseville and Ceres on Thursday. The drive-thru locations, known as “Chipotlane,” is a concept based on customers collecting their pre-paid online orders without getting out of their car. The Ceres “Chipotlane” is at 2870 Service Road while the Roseville location is at the Blue Oaks Plaza […]
Sacramento 2026 QB Ryder Lyons holds Pac-12, Big 12 offers
Folsom (Calif.) 2026 quarterback Ryder Lyons has been able to watch the recruiting process up close. His older brother, Walker Lyons, is one of the top 2023 recruits in the country. But the younger Lyons has a handful of offers of his own. Colorado offered him a couple weeks ago...
