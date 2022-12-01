ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

cohaitungchi.com

8 Stunning Waterfall Near Sacramento, CA – You Must Visit

California is well-known for many things, including its vibrant nightlife, diverse cuisine scenes, and exhilarating rides. What most people don’t realize is that Sacramento, the state’s capital city, is also home to beautiful landscapes, nature parks, rivers, and hills. This city is one of the places you should...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

More than 700 without power in Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A power outage in the Sacramento-San Joaquin delta has left more than 700 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the dark Saturday. Seven outages in the delta communities surrounding Isleton, Rio Vista and Walnut Grove have impacted 796 homes and businesses, according to PG&E's outage map.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CalMatters

A changing of the guard in Sacramento

Three days before California’s new state Legislature is set to be sworn into office — and to convene a special session focused on oil industry profits — it’s still not clear who will occupy two of the seats. As of Thursday evening, Democrat Christy Holstege and Republican Greg Wallis each had 50% of the vote […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

These are the red-light cameras in the city and county of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Running a red light —any red light— is illegal and can lead to fines in the hundreds of dollars, and at 26 intersections in the Sacramento area, cameras are in place to catch drivers that do so. The red-light cameras throughout the city and county are used to help police enforce […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

New Placer County Building Standards to go into effect January 2023

Permits will be required to meet Title 24 regulations. Auburn, Calif. – Big changes to state building requirements will take effect for new projects in Placer County next year. The California Building Standards Code — also known as Title 24 — will soon mandate energy storage system readiness on...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Sacramento Observer

Sacramento’s Black Wall Street Hosts Black Friday Fest

The scene Nov. 25 was reminiscent of Christmas Eve at the North Pole: gifts being wrapped, the smell of fresh pastries in the air, holiday music and jolly old Black Santa, engaging kids and their families. Children’s laughter filled the happy halls of Sacramento’s Black Wall Street during this year’s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Former EGUSD coach claims there’s now fewer good football teams

Joe Cattolico almost picked up another Section championship Saturday when his Granite Bay football team dropped a 51-48 shootout to Manteca in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division II Football Championship game. (See game highlights) The last time Cattolico coached a Section winner was when his Pleasant Grove Eagles defeated Monterey...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

‘Chipotlane’ locations open in Roseville and Ceres, another in Sacramento to come soon

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Drive-thru Chipotle pickup locations opened in Roseville and Ceres on Thursday.  The drive-thru locations, known as “Chipotlane,” is a concept based on customers collecting their pre-paid online orders without getting out of their car.  The Ceres “Chipotlane” is at 2870 Service Road while the Roseville location is at the Blue Oaks Plaza […]
ROSEVILLE, CA

