Mobile Police say alleged kidnapping was not reported, witnesses claim it was
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said Sunday they have no reports of an alleged kidnapping, following rumors on social media that a girl was kidnapped in Mobile Saturday night. According to a Facebook post, at around 9 p.m. Saturday night near Texas Roadhouse a group of people witnessed a girl hanging […]
utv44.com
One shot near The Little Whiskey in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out early this morning near a bar and grill in Fairhope. It happened just after 2:00 a.m. in an alley way near The Little Whiskey on North Church Street. Police say one person was shot, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing. We...
2 people shot at Phat Tuesday Sports Bar early Saturday morning: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a shooting at a Mobile sports bar. Officers were called to Phat Tuesday Sports Bar on St. Stephens Road Saturday morning after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot and suffering life-threatening injuries. WKRG […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Police pursuit ends near Winwood Drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A heavy police presence was on the scene Friday night after a chase that started on Halls Mill Road ended at McVay Drive and Winwood Drive. According to the Mobile Police Department, the driver of a white Chevy Impala refused to pull over during a traffic stop and instead chose to flee.
utv44.com
Community gathers to celebrate life of beloved Daphne firefighter
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Folks in Daphne gathered Wednesday to remember the life of a man dedicated to the community. Firefighter Daniel Castrillo died 10 years ago to the day, of a sudden illness. He was the city's fire inspector at the time, after serving as a firefighter and...
Racecar takes a dive in a local hotel swimming pool
TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — This is not what people mean when they say “carpool.” Racecar driver Cameron Leytham was driving his pickup truck with his number eight racecar strapped to a trailer to the Snowball Derby in Pensacola Wednesday evening. Leytham said he was getting on Highway 90 ready to merge to I-10 Eastbound […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Race car lands in pool at Tillman’s Corner hotel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A race car made quite the splash at a hotel pool in Tillman’s Corner. The owner of the car was on his way to Pensacola for the Snowball Derby when he had to make an unexpected detour. That car ended up in the Red Roof...
Student allegedly threatens to shoot another after school, arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested an 18-year-old Thursday morning after he allegedly threatened to shoot someone after school at the Mobile Continuous Learning Center, according to a release from the MPD. Darien Grace, 18, was arrested and charged with school threat and theft of property. Police were called to 1870 Pleasant […]
WEAR
Report: Milton man chases coworker with knife after claiming tool was sabotaged
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton man was arrested Thursday after he chased his coworker with a knife, claiming he sabotaged his saw in order to hurt him, according to an arrest report. Anthony Aucoin, 42, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery for the...
utv44.com
South's Director of Broadcasting and "Voice of the Jags" J.D. Byars in "significant" crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — J.D. Byers, the Director of Broadcasting at the University of South Alabama, also affectionately known as the "voice of the Jags", was injured in a significant crash Friday night. In a statement made on Twitter on Saturday, Byars thanked the community for its well wishes...
utv44.com
MPD: Two men shot at Phat Tuesday's Sports Bar
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, two men were injured in an early Saturday morning shooting at Phat Tuesdays Sports Bar in Mobile. Officers responded to reports of shots fired just before 3:00 a.m. when they discovered a man suffering from a life threating gunshot wound.
WALA-TV FOX10
1 taken away in ambulance after Friday night incident on St. Stephens Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News continues to ask questions about an incident that happened Friday night on St. Stephens Road. Police converged outside the Quik Pick Shell station. It’s still unclear exactly what happened, but at least one person was taken away from the scene by ambulance. Another person...
2 arrested in stolen vehicle in Saraland: Mobile Police
UPDATE (10:52 p.m.): Mobile police said the two people arrested were 29-year-old Taylor Gage Crawford of Chunchula and 28-year-old Evan Jacob Weaver of Baton Rouge, La. SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were arrested in Saraland Wednesday afternoon after leading police in a car chase, according to the Mobile Police Department. The two stole a […]
Mobile Police identify man who forced 2 people into walk-in cooler
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man who allegedly forced two people into a walk-in cooler and robbed the Fulton Food Mart off Dauphin Island Parkway on Nov. 10. Christopher Lamar Joseph, 45, was the man identified by MPD. Police are still looking for Joseph. Joseph is accused of robbing the Fulton […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Store employee accused of letting customers leave without full payment, MPD says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A store employee is facing a first-degree theft of property charge after police say he let several people leave the store without paying the full amount owed. Mobile police responded to Big Lots at 3250 Airport Blvd. in the Springdale Shopping Center on Wednesday afternoon regarding...
Drive by shooting on Betbeze Street, 2 injured: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said two people were shot at by “unknown subjects” while parked on Betbeze Street and a woman’s car window was shot out by a stray bullet, according to a release. Officers were called to a local hospital at around 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 for two men who were […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man suffers life-threatening injury in sports bar shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting at a sports bar that left a man seriously wounded early Saturday morning. Officers responding to Phat Tuesdays Sports Bar at 1608 St. Stephens Road just before 3 a.m. Saturday found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries, police said.
Man arrested for alleged robbery at gunpoint, found with a large number of drugs: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man who they said robbed someone at gunpoint and led police on a car chase Wednesday night, according to a release from the MPD. The man’s wife was arrested with drug charges. Robin Johnson Wussick, 27, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Chase James Wussick, […]
WEAR
Bond revoked for Pensacola man charged for reportedly raping teenage girl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Bond was revoked Friday morning for the Pensacola man charged with raping a teenager last month. 59-year-old Sandor Boszar is charged with sexual assault of a victim age 13-17 and was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday afternoon. According to the State Attorney's Office, Boszar...
Florida man arrested following car, foot chase: Florida Highway Patrol
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested and charged with multiple crimes after the Florida Highway Patrol said he led troopers on a car and foot chase Thursday afternoon in Escambia County, according to a release from the FHP. Dymitri Antonio Thomas, 26, was arrested, transported to the Escambia County Jail and charged […]
