Mobile, AL

utv44.com

One shot near The Little Whiskey in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out early this morning near a bar and grill in Fairhope. It happened just after 2:00 a.m. in an alley way near The Little Whiskey on North Church Street. Police say one person was shot, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing. We...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police pursuit ends near Winwood Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A heavy police presence was on the scene Friday night after a chase that started on Halls Mill Road ended at McVay Drive and Winwood Drive. According to the Mobile Police Department, the driver of a white Chevy Impala refused to pull over during a traffic stop and instead chose to flee.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Community gathers to celebrate life of beloved Daphne firefighter

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Folks in Daphne gathered Wednesday to remember the life of a man dedicated to the community. Firefighter Daniel Castrillo died 10 years ago to the day, of a sudden illness. He was the city's fire inspector at the time, after serving as a firefighter and...
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Racecar takes a dive in a local hotel swimming pool

TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — This is not what people mean when they say “carpool.” Racecar driver Cameron Leytham was driving his pickup truck with his number eight racecar strapped to a trailer to the Snowball Derby in Pensacola Wednesday evening. Leytham said he was getting on Highway 90 ready to merge to I-10 Eastbound […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Race car lands in pool at Tillman’s Corner hotel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A race car made quite the splash at a hotel pool in Tillman’s Corner. The owner of the car was on his way to Pensacola for the Snowball Derby when he had to make an unexpected detour. That car ended up in the Red Roof...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

MPD: Two men shot at Phat Tuesday's Sports Bar

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, two men were injured in an early Saturday morning shooting at Phat Tuesdays Sports Bar in Mobile. Officers responded to reports of shots fired just before 3:00 a.m. when they discovered a man suffering from a life threating gunshot wound.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 taken away in ambulance after Friday night incident on St. Stephens Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News continues to ask questions about an incident that happened Friday night on St. Stephens Road. Police converged outside the Quik Pick Shell station. It’s still unclear exactly what happened, but at least one person was taken away from the scene by ambulance. Another person...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested in stolen vehicle in Saraland: Mobile Police

UPDATE (10:52 p.m.): Mobile police said the two people arrested were 29-year-old Taylor Gage Crawford of Chunchula and 28-year-old Evan Jacob Weaver of Baton Rouge, La. SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were arrested in Saraland Wednesday afternoon after leading police in a car chase, according to the Mobile Police Department. The two stole a […]
SARALAND, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police identify man who forced 2 people into walk-in cooler

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man who allegedly forced two people into a walk-in cooler and robbed the Fulton Food Mart off Dauphin Island Parkway on Nov. 10. Christopher Lamar Joseph, 45, was the man identified by MPD. Police are still looking for Joseph. Joseph is accused of robbing the Fulton […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Drive by shooting on Betbeze Street, 2 injured: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said two people were shot at by “unknown subjects” while parked on Betbeze Street and a woman’s car window was shot out by a stray bullet, according to a release. Officers were called to a local hospital at around 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 for two men who were […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man suffers life-threatening injury in sports bar shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting at a sports bar that left a man seriously wounded early Saturday morning. Officers responding to Phat Tuesdays Sports Bar at 1608 St. Stephens Road just before 3 a.m. Saturday found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries, police said.
MOBILE, AL

