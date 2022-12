Boston, MA - The University of Maine women's ice hockey completes a weekend sweep over Boston University with a 3-2 victory on Saturday afternoon. First Goal (1-0 Maine): 9:58 into the first period Maine would score their first goal while being short handed. After the Black Bears were given a tripping penalty Alyssa Wruble and Mira Seregély would skate down the ice for a three on two battle in front of the Terriers net. Wruble passed the puck over to Sergély who was positioned in front of the net and she was able to guide the puck in for the first goal of the game.

