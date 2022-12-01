Read full article on original website
fox4kc.com
18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
Sheriff: Citizens help deputies catch Kan. burglary suspects
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for alleged burglary. Just after noon Friday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of SW Roy Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies arrived and multiple individuals fled...
Little Apple Post
Kansas City man "fired warning shot" that killed man
KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed against a Kansas City man who fired shots from his vehicle, fatally wounding man on the street, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andrew Harold Bostic, 62, faces Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to...
Crash involving overturned vehicle on I-35 leaves 5 minors, 18-year-old injured
5 minors and an 18-year-old driver were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 35 in Clay County, Missouri.
Driver, pedestrian hospitalized after Buchanan Co. crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 9p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass driven by Lisa D. Fast, 62, Rushville, was southbound on Interstate 29 in the city of St. Joseph. The Oldsmobile rear-ended a 2012 Ford...
WIBW
One person dead and another injured after car hits semi, sending it off 6th St. bridge, Sunday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St. near I-70 Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm, after a car hit a semi-truck, and drove over the 6th St. bridge, killing one person and injuring another, landing onto the closed Westbound lanes of I-70. Officials say one person was pronounced deceased at the scene and another person was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no word yet on the extent of their injuries.
WIBW
Jefferson Co. Officials investigate suspicious death, Sunday morning
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County authorities say they are investigating a suspicious death that happened at 11:15 am, Sunday, Dec. 4th. Sheriff Jeff Herrig, says deputies responded Sunday morning, Dec. 4th, to 2601 Knoll Ct., just east of K-4 and the Shawnee County line. The victim has been...
Kan. teen arrested following recent juvenile overdoses
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen on connection with a series of alleged drug crimes. On Friday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit made an arrest following an extensive investigation into multiple recent juvenile narcotics related overdoses in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
KCTV 5
Car crashes into Overland Park dealership
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into an Overland Park dealership Saturday afternoon. The car struck the Premier Volvo Cars dealership near 79th and Metcalf. The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday. There was noticeable damage to the dealership, as...
2 charged after firing shots at State Trooper on I-70
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City man face multiple felony counts after they were involved in fleeing from a Highway Patrol officer and firing shots at the officer, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Christopher A. Northcutt, 31, faces Assault 1st Degree or Attempt, Unlawful Use of a...
Eight arrested after shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers announce arrest of 8 suspects, recovery of 3 stolen cars and 2 guns, after shots were fired at a trooper.
KCTV 5
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man that was shot and killed by a Topeka Police officer Thursday morning. Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during a stolen vehicle investigation in central Topeka. The KBI...
Four Arrested After Chase That Starts in Warrensburg & Ends Near Clinton
On the evening of Thursday, Dec. 1, members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Resolution Team (CRT), Sgt. Mike Bilbruck and Officer Doubledee, attempted a traffic stop on a Ford passenger vehicle within the city limits of Warrensburg. The passenger vehicle failed to yield and proceeded to lead...
Shawnee shooting victim dies from injuries, multiple suspects in custody
Jarod C. Rogers, the victim of a shooting earlier this week in Shawnee, Kansas has died from his injuries, according to police.
21-year-old in custody following I-70 pursuit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 21-year-old male was arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office booked Zavell A. Ivy, 21, on counts including aggravated battery, attempt to elude law enforcement, reckless driving, and possession of stolen property among others. The pursuit started after the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center […]
5 in custody in connection to shooting that killed man in Shawnee
A total of five people are now in custody in connection to a shooting that killed a Kansas City, Missouri, man in Shawnee on Wednesday.
17-year-old arrested in connection to multiple juvenile overdoses in Shawnee County
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – An extensive narcotics investigation into the several recent overdose cases in Shawnee County has ended with an arrest. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports that an arrest was made on Dec. 2 by the SNSO’s Drug Enforcement Unit. The name of the 17-year-old male Topeka resident that was arrested will not […]
Man who died in Kan. officer shooting had long history of crime
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Friday identified the man who died Thursday morning in an officer-involved shooting in Topeka as 28-year-old Dylan Walstrom of Topeka who had a long history of crime. He died after he was shot during a violent struggle with an officer...
Kansas man hospitalized after fire in two-story home
TOPEKA —One person was injured in a house fire Thursday in Topeka. Just before 6p.m. on Thursday, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the two-story house at 833 SE Chestnut Street in Topeka, according to a Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Firefighters performed a primary search and found...
KMBC.com
Several people were hurt after a police pursuit ends in a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa
LENEXA, Kan. — A police pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash near 87th Street and Lackman Road in Lenexa, Kansas, on Wednesday afternoon. Lenexa police said they were pursuing a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Olathe and had been pursued by other law enforcement agencies. Authorities said...
