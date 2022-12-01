ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

fox4kc.com

18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Citizens help deputies catch Kan. burglary suspects

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for alleged burglary. Just after noon Friday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of SW Roy Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies arrived and multiple individuals fled...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas City man "fired warning shot" that killed man

KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed against a Kansas City man who fired shots from his vehicle, fatally wounding man on the street, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andrew Harold Bostic, 62, faces Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

One person dead and another injured after car hits semi, sending it off 6th St. bridge, Sunday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St. near I-70 Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm, after a car hit a semi-truck, and drove over the 6th St. bridge, killing one person and injuring another, landing onto the closed Westbound lanes of I-70. Officials say one person was pronounced deceased at the scene and another person was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no word yet on the extent of their injuries.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Jefferson Co. Officials investigate suspicious death, Sunday morning

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County authorities say they are investigating a suspicious death that happened at 11:15 am, Sunday, Dec. 4th. Sheriff Jeff Herrig, says deputies responded Sunday morning, Dec. 4th, to 2601 Knoll Ct., just east of K-4 and the Shawnee County line. The victim has been...
Little Apple Post

Kan. teen arrested following recent juvenile overdoses

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen on connection with a series of alleged drug crimes. On Friday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit made an arrest following an extensive investigation into multiple recent juvenile narcotics related overdoses in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Car crashes into Overland Park dealership

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into an Overland Park dealership Saturday afternoon. The car struck the Premier Volvo Cars dealership near 79th and Metcalf. The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday. There was noticeable damage to the dealership, as...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man that was shot and killed by a Topeka Police officer Thursday morning. Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during a stolen vehicle investigation in central Topeka. The KBI...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

21-year-old in custody following I-70 pursuit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 21-year-old male was arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office booked Zavell A. Ivy, 21, on counts including aggravated battery, attempt to elude law enforcement, reckless driving, and possession of stolen property among others. The pursuit started after the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas man hospitalized after fire in two-story home

TOPEKA —One person was injured in a house fire Thursday in Topeka. Just before 6p.m. on Thursday, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the two-story house at 833 SE Chestnut Street in Topeka, according to a Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Firefighters performed a primary search and found...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

