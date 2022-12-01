ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

Police searching for stolen dump truck out of Jefferson County

By Alexis Loya
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A dump truck that was stolen from private property in Henderson Township has sparked a state police investigation.

On Nov. 28 around 10:17 p.m., troopers in the Punxsutawney barracks were called for a report of a stolen yellow 2008 Chevrolet C-7500 dump truck. The vehicle was reported stolen near the area of SR 119 and Sykesville Troutville Road.

Police noted the dump truck was unlocked when the unknown suspect(s) entered it and took off heading south on SR 119 toward Punxsutawney Borough.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Pennsylvania State Police Punxsutawney barracks at 814-938-0510.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Pennsylvania State Police Punxsutawney barracks at 814-938-0510.

WTAJ

WTAJ

