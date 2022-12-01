Read full article on original website
10 Biggest Problems Facing Social Security
Social Security is one of the most hotly debated social programs in America. While all seem to acknowledge that it's a vital necessity, how the program is funded and administered -- as well as its...
Social Security update: Boosted direct $914 Supplemental Security Income check to be sent out this month
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second December payment by the end of the month, with the final payment of the year to be slightly higher than the rest.
You May Be Shocked By the Average Social Security Benefit in 2023
In 2023, the average Social Security benefit is increasing compared with the amount seniors received in 2022. In fact, the benefits increase is the largest in 40 years. But whether you’re currently receiving benefits or plan to start them soon, you may be shocked to find just how much the average monthly retirement check will pay out next year.
3 Changes to Social Security in 2023 You Probably Didn’t Know
Social Security’s buying power has been declining for decades, but rarely have seniors felt it as much as they have this year. Record inflation has made pretty much everything more expensive, and that’s made life extremely difficult for those who have little to no personal savings to supplement their checks.
There’s Some Bad News About 2023’s Big Social Security Raise
Retirees on Social Security are going to get a huge benefits increase in 2023. Their monthly checks will rise by 8.7%. This benefits increase is the biggest annual increase in retirement payments in the last four decades. Seniors may be excited to see their payments go up so much. But...
On Social Security and Going Back to Work? Prepare for This Unwanted Surprise
If you’re a retiree who’s struggling to make ends meet in the face of inflation, you’re no doubt in good company. Living costs have soared over the past year, and while inflation is showing signs of cooling, a lot of progress still needs to be made before people get notable relief.
1 Retirement Plan You Should Try to Max Out Before 2022 Ends — and 2 You Can Wait On
How much savings will you need to get through retirement? The short answer is “a lot.”. Social Security will only replace about 40% of your preretirement income if you’re an average earner. And most seniors inevitably wind up needing about twice that much income to live comfortably once their careers wrap up and they’re no longer earning a paycheck.
Medicare Clock Ticking: Only 3 Days Left to Make These 4 Changes
Throughout much of the year, your Medicare plan selections are set in stone except under special circumstances. However, there is a limited window when anyone on Medicare can make changes. Medicare’s open enrollment period began on Oct. 15, 2022. But the clock is ticking: The open enrollment period ends on...
Save for ‘Retirement’? Generate Lifetime Income Instead
The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Let’s blow up the New Year’s financial resolution delusion. Instead, set a life-changing...
Medicare Part B Costs Are Shrinking. Here’s What You’ll Pay In 2023
Millions of older Americans rely on Medicare for health coverage. And that coverage can be more expensive than anticipated. While Medicare Part A, which covers hospital care, is free for most enrollees, Part B, which covers outpatient services, comes at a cost. Specifically, enrollees pay a monthly premium for Part B — either a standard premium or a standard premium plus a surcharge, depending on income.
Private Student Loan Rates: November 28, 2022—Loan Rates Move Down
The average interest rate on 10-year fixed-rate private student loans dropped last week. For borrowers pursuing private loans to fill in gaps to pay for higher education expenses, rates remain relatively low for borrowers with solid credit. The average fixed interest rate on a 10-year private student loan was 7.06%...
US hiring strong as employers add 263,000 jobs in November
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s employers kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy — a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The economy added 263,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate stayed 3.7%, still...
