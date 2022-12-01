South Dakota AG hires missing Indigenous, trafficking positions

Read full article on original website
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man has been charged with threatening a state official and judge. He allegedly faxed a one-page message to a local TV station on Oct. 23 saying he planned to kill Gov. Kristi Noem. He also allegedly emailed a threat to a judge. Jason Shields was arrested in October shortly after the threats were made. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports he is charged with a pair of felonies that each carry a maximum five-year prison sentence. Court documents alleged that the fax to the TV station said Shields and several others were planning to kill Noem and that it would happen soon. According to court documents, he later told law enforcement officers that he had acted alone.
