ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

‘Nearly 600,000 people’ in UK have had long Covid for at least two years

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKzWF_0jTiLw2U00

Nearly 600,000 people in the UK with long Covid are likely to have first had the virus at least two years ago, new figures suggest.

A total of 2.2 million people across the country are currently estimated to be suffering from long Covid, or 3.4% of the population.

This includes 594,000 who first had Covid-19, or suspected they had the virus, at least 24 months previously.

The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and are based on self-reported long Covid from a representative sample of people in private households in the four weeks to November 6.

They show the overall number of people with long Covid is broadly unchanged since the previous survey for the period up to October 1, when the estimated total was 2.1 million.

But the number estimated to have had long Covid for at least two years has climbed from 507,000 to 594,000.

Some 1.2 million people are estimated to have had long Covid for at least a year, up month-on-month from 1.1 million.

There continue to be sharp differences in the prevalence of long Covid among age groups and occupations.

An estimated 5.0% (around one in 20) of 50-69 year-olds are currently likely to be suffering from long Covid, compared with 4.8% of 35 to 49-year-olds, 3.1% of 25-34 year-olds, 2.9% of people aged 70 and over and 2.4 % of 17-24 year-olds.

People working in social care reported the highest prevalence of long Covid among employment groups (6.6%), followed by civil servants and local government staff (5.1%) and health care employees (4.8%).

Levels were lower among occupations such as financial services (3.2%), farming (3.2%) and hospitality (3.4%).

Long Covid is likely to be adversely affecting the day-to-day activities of 1.6 million people – three-quarters of those with self-reported long Covid – with 370,000 saying their ability to undertake day-to-day activities has been “limited a lot”, the ONS found.

Fatigue is the most common symptom (experienced by 70% of those with long Covid), followed by difficulty concentrating (48%), shortness of breath (46%) and muscle ache (45%).

There is no standard measure for long Covid, with the ONS using a definition based on symptoms that have persisted for more than four weeks after a first suspected coronavirus infection, where the symptoms could not be explained by something else.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

UK Covid infections rise above one million again

Covid-19 infections across the UK have risen above one million again, with levels increasing in England for the first time since mid-October, new figures show. The new Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures come alongside early signs that Covid-19 patient levels in England are also starting to rise once more.
newschain

Hancock says ministers were told Covid could kill 820,000 people in UK

Matt Hancock has said he was warned the Covid pandemic could kill hundreds of thousands of people in the UK two months before the Government put the country into lockdown. The former health secretary said the chief medical officer for England Professor Sir Chris Whitty had informed him in January 2020 that in a “reasonable worst case scenario” as many as 820,000 could die.
newschain

Murdered man ‘may have been shot as part of cross-border drugs feud’

A man shot repeatedly in Newry may have been murdered as part of cross-border criminal gang drugs feud, police said. A PSNI superintendent described Thursday’s killing in Co Down as “brutal and senseless”. The shooting happened in the residential Ardcarn Park area soon after 6pm. The 58-year-old...
newschain

Kanye West’s Twitter account suspended after violating platform policy

Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after violating the platform’s policy against inciting violence. Newly instated Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the news on Thursday. It comes after the US rapper posted a series of erratic tweets, one of which appeared to show a symbol...
newschain

More than 10,000 Ukrainian troops killed in war, official says

Senior Ukrainian military chiefs have said more than 10,000 of the country’s soldiers have been killed in the country’s nine-month struggle against Russia’s invasion – far below recent casualty estimates from Western leaders. The figure emerged as Russian forces kept up rocket attacks on infrastructure and...
newschain

Archbishop of Canterbury: We must not force peace on Ukraine

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said there must be “no way we force peace” in Ukraine as he warned the West has not “taken on board” that the conflict could drag on for years. Justin Welby said Russia’s “evil” invasion must not succeed.
newschain

Health experts investigate Strep A cases after six children die

Health experts are investigating cases of Strep A infection after the deaths of six young children and a rise in cases. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said there had been a rise in rare invasive Group A strep this year, particularly in children under 10, with five deaths of under-10s in England since September.
newschain

Palestinian killed as fatal shots are caught on video

Israel’s paramilitary border police said an officer killed a Palestinian assailant in the occupied West Bank on Friday after they wrestled over a weapon. Dramatic amateur video captured the moments the officer fired the fatal shots, and the Palestinian dropped to the ground. The video, widely shared on social...
newschain

Labour retains Chester seat in blow to Sunak in first electoral test

Labour has won the City of Chester by-election, retaining the seat and delivering a defeat to Rishi Sunak in his first electoral test as Prime Minister. Local councillor Samantha Dixon re-won the seat for Labour with a 10,974 vote majority, after the contest was triggered by the resignation of Labour MP Christian Matheson, who resigned his Commons seat after complaints of “serious sexual misconduct” were upheld by a parliamentary watchdog.
newschain

Rare ivory casket adorned with medieval romantic scenes at risk of leaving UK

An “incredibly rare” French Gothic ivory casket is at risk of leaving the UK unless a buyer is found for the £1.5 million piece. It is one of only nine 14th century French composite caskets depicting medieval romantic scenes, including illustrations of wild men and mythical creatures which symbolise people living outside ‘civilised’ society.
newschain

Royal Mail says you should post earlier than usual this Christmas

Royal Mail is asking customers to post their mail earlier than usual for Christmas this year as a result of the ongoing strike action by its workers. The company is bringing forward its latest recommended posting dates for domestic and international mail to help manage any impact from planned strike action by members of the Communication Workers Union on December 9, 11, 14, 15, 23 and 24.
newschain

Full abortion services to be commissioned in Northern Ireland

Full abortion services are to be formally set up in Northern Ireland, the Government has announced. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he had written to the Department of Health in the region to commission the services in line with his statutory obligations. He said he anticipated services becoming available...
newschain

Album released to commemorate Queen’s life, reign and funeral

An album featuring key musical moments from the Queen’s life, 70-year reign and funeral has been released by Decca Records. The label previously released recordings from the weddings of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Disc one includes songs from the Queen’s...
newschain

Majority of trains run by northern operators are delayed

Three train operators serving northern England are getting fewer than half their services to arrive on time. Just 45.8% of stops at stations by TransPennine Express trains were within a minute of the schedule between October 16 and November 12, analysis of Office of Rail and Road (ORR) data by the PA news agency found.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
170K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy