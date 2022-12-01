ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Cheers! Serbia’s plum brandy gets UN world heritage status

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
World News

It is time to raise a glass for sljivovica – Serbia’s traditional plum brandy that authorities said is being added to the UN’s list of intangible cultural heritage as a cherished tradition to be preserved by humanity.

Unesco experts gathering in Morocco this week decided that “social practices and knowledge related to the preparation and use” of sljivovica deserve UN recognition as an example of an important cultural tradition, Serbia’s Ministry of Culture said.

The ministry filed the nomination in 2021. The bid reflected the entire process: from growing plums to making the brandy and how widespread a tradition it is as well as how that tradition can carry on in modern times, the ministry said.

Sljivovica has been handcrafted — and consumed — in Serbia for centuries, a custom carried from generation to generation that experts say has become part of the national identity. The tradition remains widespread in rural areas of the Balkan country despite a boom in modern distilleries and brands.

Serbian experts say that sljivovica is a typically Serbian product because it is derived from a locally grown fruit — plums — that is widely available, and because the brandy is made and enjoyed within families and local communities.

Serbs drink sljivovica when they celebrate, mourn, welcome guests and mark important events, and have done so for centuries.

People have always stashed away their best bottles for weddings, the birth of a child and funerals, making the Serbian traditional spirit part of everyday lives for generations.

Nowadays, sljivovica is also an important Serbian export and a draw for tourists.

For improved quality, sljivovica is sometimes kept in oak barrels that give it a brownish, whiskey-like colour and a somewhat bitter taste. And it gets better with age.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Kanye West’s Twitter account suspended after violating platform policy

Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after violating the platform’s policy against inciting violence. Newly instated Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the news on Thursday. It comes after the US rapper posted a series of erratic tweets, one of which appeared to show a symbol...
newschain

Fresh cases of diphtheria reported at Manston asylum centre

Fresh cases of diphtheria have been found at the asylum seeker processing centre at Manston in Kent. The cases, as reported by GB News, come after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed an increase in instances of the highly contagious disease among asylum seekers arriving in the country. A...
newschain

Album released to commemorate Queen’s life, reign and funeral

An album featuring key musical moments from the Queen’s life, 70-year reign and funeral has been released by Decca Records. The label previously released recordings from the weddings of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Disc one includes songs from the Queen’s...
newschain

One of Joan Eardley’s last paintings to go under the hammer

One of the last finished paintings of Glasgow’s street children by Joan Eardley will be sold at auction next week. The Yellow Jumper, valued at between £100,000 and £150,000, is one the artist’s “glorious” depictions of children in the now largely demolished neighbourhood of old Townhead in Glasgow city centre.
newschain

Full abortion services to be commissioned in Northern Ireland

Full abortion services are to be formally set up in Northern Ireland, the Government has announced. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he had written to the Department of Health in the region to commission the services in line with his statutory obligations. He said he anticipated services becoming available...
newschain

Newly elected MP says voters think it is ‘Labour’s turn’

The new MP for Chester has said voters sent a strong message that they think “it’s Labour’s turn”. Samantha Dixon, the former leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, won the seat in Thursday’s by-election, increasing the Labour majority in what was the first electoral test for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
newschain

Kanye West no longer buying alternative social media platform Parler

Kanye West will no longer purchase alternative messaging platform Parler, the company has announced. A statement from parent company Parlement Technologies said both parties had “mutually agreed” to terminate the intent of sale in mid-November. Parler has styled itself as an unbiased platform and has become popular with...
newschain

Elton John to headline Glastonbury in final UK show of his last ever tour

Sir Elton John has said he “couldn’t be more excited” to be headlining at Glastonbury 2023, marking what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour. The veteran singer, 75, will top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday June 25 for his first performance at the Worthy Farm festival in Somerset.
newschain

Starmer vows Labour would bring change in Scotland without indyref2

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged change in Scotland under Labour leadership – but maintained his stance that it will not be within an independent country. The Supreme Court recently ruled that a second referendum on independence is not within the competence of the Scottish Parliament. Approval from Westminster will...
newschain

Hancock says ministers were told Covid could kill 820,000 people in UK

Matt Hancock has said he was warned the Covid pandemic could kill hundreds of thousands of people in the UK two months before the Government put the country into lockdown. The former health secretary said the chief medical officer for England Professor Sir Chris Whitty had informed him in January 2020 that in a “reasonable worst case scenario” as many as 820,000 could die.
newschain

Majority of trains run by northern operators are delayed

Three train operators serving northern England are getting fewer than half their services to arrive on time. Just 45.8% of stops at stations by TransPennine Express trains were within a minute of the schedule between October 16 and November 12, analysis of Office of Rail and Road (ORR) data by the PA news agency found.
newschain

Labour retains Chester seat in blow to Sunak in first electoral test

Labour has won the City of Chester by-election, retaining the seat and delivering a defeat to Rishi Sunak in his first electoral test as Prime Minister. Local councillor Samantha Dixon re-won the seat for Labour with a 10,974 vote majority, after the contest was triggered by the resignation of Labour MP Christian Matheson, who resigned his Commons seat after complaints of “serious sexual misconduct” were upheld by a parliamentary watchdog.
newschain

Archbishop of Canterbury: We must not force peace on Ukraine

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said there must be “no way we force peace” in Ukraine as he warned the West has not “taken on board” that the conflict could drag on for years. Justin Welby said Russia’s “evil” invasion must not succeed.
newschain

Finnish leader warns that Russian victory would empower other aggressors

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has warned that a Russian victory over Ukraine would empower other aggressors, and urged democracies against forming “critical dependencies” on authoritarian states such as China. Ms Marin was speaking in Sydney at the end of the first-ever visit by a Finnish prime...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
170K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy